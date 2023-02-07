Read full article on original website
Prepare for strong winds on Tuesday morning: NWS warns Southeast California and South Central Nevada, Las Vegas, NVStanleyCalifornia State
Nevada declares state of emergency due to gas pipeline leakEdy ZooNevada State
Parents worried about outbreak of Norovirus at Las Vegas elementary schoolAmanda MichelleLas Vegas, NV
Man Arrested in 42-Year-Old Las Vegas Cold Case MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Las Vegas, NV
Fuel Pipeline Leak ShutdowncreteCalifornia State
Conor McGregor responds to Liam Neeson calling him a ‘little leprechaun’
Conor McGregor has seemingly responded after Liam Neeson sensationally called him a “little leprechaun.” The “Taken” actor, 70, didn’t hold back giving his two cents on the UFC star, telling Men’s Health that the outspoken fighter “gives Ireland a bad name.” While McGregor, 34, didn’t respond to Neeson directly, he rushed to Twitter to share a related thought, writing, “Irish proud – always,” alongside the Ireland flag. In his interview with the magazine Thursday, Neeson made his thoughts on McGregor and the UFC perfectly clear. “That little leprechaun Conor McGregor, he gives Ireland a bad name,” the actor said. “I know he’s fit, and...
Booker T On What He'd Do If He Saw Dave Bautista
Booker T has shot down any lingering rumors that he and Dave Bautista have a long-standing beef stemming from a physical altercation they got into in WWE. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer previously opened up about the incident with Wrestling Inc.'s Raj Giri in 2013. The fight itself happened in 2006. Booker previously explained that it was due to "a lot of testosterone in the locker room," and that not all wrestlers get along. Booker reiterated that stance on the latest "Hall of Fame" podcast, and said if they met that he'd tell Bautista he admires him as an actor.
Anthony Smith vs. Johnny Walker headlines UFC event on May 13
Anthony Smith and Johnny Walker are set to square off in a five-round main event at an upcoming UFC event scheduled on May 13. Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed the news to MMA Fighting with verbal agreements in place from the athletes. MMA Ideas initially reported that the fight was in the works.
‘Let’s run it back’: Fighters react to Islam Makhachev’s decision over Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 284
Islam Makhachev denied Alexander Volkanovski’s bid to become the latest UFC champ-champ. Fighters were split on the scoring in UFC 284’s main event, but all of them agreed the lightweight title fight was an amazing display of fighting with exhilarating twists and turns. Makhachev’s size aturned out to...
Canelo Alvarez next fight: 3 opponent options, including John Ryder
As the boxing world awaits the Canelo Alvarez next fight news, we offer up three opponent options for his 2023
Ronda Rousey Attacks Pair Of Stars In Surprise Return To WWE SmackDown
"The Baddest Woman on the Planet" stormed back onto WWE programming in a surprise appearance during Friday night's "SmackDown." Rousey's entrance music interrupted Shayna Baszler, who had just made her own interruption to cut a promo on Natalya, who retaliated by calling Baszler a "knockoff version of Rousey." Baszler responded by making some pointed comments about how her own career and accomplishments in pro wrestling predated Rousey's arrival in the industry. However, moments after Rousey hit the ring it became clear that she and Baszler were still on the same page. After teasing a faceoff, they both attacked Natalya. Shotzi ran down to the ring to try to even the odds but proved to be no match for the duo of Rousey and Baszler, who stood tall in the ring at the end of the segment. Later, WWE announced Rousey and Baszler will face Natalya and Shotzi on next Friday's "SmackDown."
Conor McGregor criticized for partying with famous rapper ahead of UFC return
Fans have criticized Conor McGregor for partying instead of training since it was just revealed he’s coming back to UFC against Michael Chandler following a stint on TUF. The Irishman hasn’t competed since breaking his leg in a horrific loss to Dustin Poirier in July 2021. However, he’s been sure to enjoy himself ever since and has been often seen partying.
Morning Report: Israel Adesanya: Islam Makhachev is ‘that dude,’ but Alexander Volkanovski ‘shines under pressure’
Israel Adesanya is confident the world will hear “and new” this Saturday night in Perth, Australia. UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski aims to further cement himself in the history books at UFC 284 on home soil. “The Great” returns to the lightweight division for the first time since his promotional debut in 2016. This time, he’ll be challenging for 155-pound gold against recently minted titleholder, Islam Makhachev.
Kevin Lee Gives His Thoughts On Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski
Kevin Lee is looking forward to a “tough fight” between Alexander Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev at UFC 284. Right now in the UFC, it seems like there is no division hotter than the lightweight division. There is a championship title bout on deck at UFC 284 featuring Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski and more top contenders are being matched up as well. One man who has had a history in the UFC lightweight division is Kevin Lee. He was a contender himself back in 2017 although he has spent a year or so outside the organization. He is on his way back in and is taking a good look at the champions involved in this main event.
Dusty Rhodes “Hated” WWE Star’s Original Name
A former WWE Superstar has recalled Dusty Rhodes’ full and frank assessment of their potential ring name, saying “I f*cking hate it.”. Summer Rae was part of WWE between 2011 and 2017, originally appearing for then-developmental territory FCW. Rae was part of NXT in its early years, teaming up with Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks to form The BFFs. Although she was known as Summer Rae for her run in the company, that wasn’t always going to be her name.
Tommy Fury Rejects Withdrawal Talk: I'm Ready To KO Jake Paul, Get Him Out of The Sport
Light heavyweight prospect Tommy Fury has rejected the chatter from upcoming opponent Jake Paul, who fears the British star is going to withdraw from their scheduled fight. Fury was set to face Paul in 2021, but was forced to withdraw with a training injury. A year later, Fury was unable to proceed for a second time - when he was denied entry into the United States.
Shannon Sharpe Blasts Fan Filming Him in the Airport in Bizarre Moment
Shannon Sharpe would like to travel in peace. We know that’s probably not going to happen because of his popularity, but it doesn’t mean the former NFL star-turned-sports talk show host has to like it. Sharpe recently had a brief verbal exchange with an individual recording him at...
Chimaev allegedly made $1 million for UFC 279, offered Diaz $2 million to ignore missed weight
Khamzat Chimaev is one of the biggest rising stars in the UFC. After a high-profile bout with Gilbert Burns, Khamzat got his big money matchup when he was booked to face Nate Diaz at UFC 279. However, the bout was scrapped due to his inability to make weight. Instead, he...
UFC Vegas 69: Andrade vs. Blanchfield
February 18, 2023 UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada Main card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET); Prelims (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET) UFC Vegas 69 gets new main event, Andrade steps in for quick turnaround. +. Next weekend’s card just got a new headliner!. Jessica Andrade now faces Erin...
UFC 284 video: Kleydson Rodrigues melts Shannon Ross in 59 seconds with brutal punches
Kleydson Rodrigues and Shannon Ross clashed more at the weigh-ins than their UFC 248 prelim bout. Just 59 seconds after the two met in the octagon, Rodrigues was declared the winner via TKO after a flurry of punches forced referee intervention at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. Check out the...
LFA & PFLc on da wesside
Ayo ayo ayo ayoooo! It's another Friday, and that means another pre-ufc dude finish ahowcase, let's see what they bring put. I'm in a bit of a funk after this UFC contract update shit. I'm sure it'll pass, I just don't have it in me anymore to be that upset about shit that doesn't impact me and mine, but damn it's hard not to be in my feels about it.
Jose Aldo targeting Floyd Mayweather Jr. boxing match in 2023: ‘It might be an exhibition on his side, but not for me’
Jose Aldo wants a shot at a boxing legend in 2023. Following his successful professional boxing debut, the former UFC featherweight champion told MMA Fighting on Friday in Rio de Janeiro that he is in talks to box undefeated champion Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition bout later this year. “His...
Alexander Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev more confident in victory after rewatch, Volkanovski claims 3 rounds
Alexander Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev had a clearer view of their epic fight now after the dust settled and neither is budging on their stance. If anything, Volkanovski sounds even more confident that he did enough to defeat the UFC lightweight champion; in reality, after five incredible rounds of action, it was Makhachev who earned a close unanimous decision win in the main event of UFC 284 to fend off Volkanovski’s challenge and strengthen his case for the No. 1 spot in the Pound-for-Pound rankings.
Alexander Volkanovski reveals what he said during mid-fight trash talk to Islam Makhachev at UFC 284
Alexander Volkanovski isn’t known for his trash talk, but the reigning UFC featherweight champion has no problem playing mind games when the time is right. A perfect example came at UFC 284, when Volkanovski engaged in a close, back-and-forth battle with lightweight king Islam Makhachev that ended in a unanimous decision loss. While he entered the fight as a heavy underdog, Volkanovski gave Makhachev everything he could handle — including several exchanges on the ground where the Russian was supposed to be at his most dominant.
(Video) The only man to beat Volkanovski was a giant welterweight that now works as a crane operator
Corey Nelson may look like an average joe operating a crane in Sydney’s business district. However, he has done something that no other man in the world has — he’s beaten Alexander Volkanovski. Nelson is an ex mixed martial artist who’s now making a living working a...
