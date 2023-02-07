TikTok’s power to create inescapable hits out of songs has been one of the platform’s defining features since everyone turned to it during early COVID-19 lockdowns. The most recent earworm to get stuck in people’s heads, “If We Ever Broke Up,” is now out on streaming services from Mae Stephens, a 19-year-old from the United Kingdom, who is clearly a student of the app. “If We Ever Broke Up,” a synth-y alt-pop bop (reminiscent of BENEE or Doja Cat’s “Say So”) song has been teased on TikTok for months, and a 15-second audio clip of Stephens singing, “If we ever broke up, I’ll never be sad, thinkin’ bout everything that we had if we ever broke up” quickly took on a life of its own, becoming the soundtrack for other people’s videos. Now, Stephens has signed with Republic Records at Universal and officially released the song on Friday.

4 HOURS AGO