Page Six

Shemar Moore takes daughter to visit his mother’s grave: ‘Momma’s dream is now reality’

Shemar Moore shared a bittersweet moment with his new bundle of joy as he took her to see his mother’s grave. The “Criminal Minds” alum, 52, welcomed his first child, daughter Frankie, with his girlfriend Jesiree Dizon in January. And in his first weeks of fatherhood, Moore couldn’t wait to introduce little Frankie to his late mother Marilyn, who died in 2020. Taking to Instagram Thursday, the “S.W.A.T.” actor held his newborn daughter as he wrapped his arm around Dizon during the special moment. “Shemar, Jesiree, Frankie, and the spirit of Grandma Marilyn….. ❤️🕊️🥰 Mom’s dream was for me to become a father and give...
Page Six

Kylie Jenner compares son Aire to look-alike sister Stormi in side-by-side pics

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s son, Aire, looks just like his big sister, Stormi, in new photos. The “Kardashians” star gave a rare glimpse of her baby boy via Instagram Stories Tuesday, dancing with the 1-year-old as Stephen Sanchez’s “Until I Found You” played in the background. The makeup mogul, 25, went on to repost a screenshot of the video taken by a fan account, alongside a similar snap of Stormi at the same age. The caption called the siblings “literally twins.” Social media users agreed, gushing over the little ones’ uncanny resemblance in the comments. “That’s literally how I expected what he...
People

Watch Martha Stewart Get a Tattoo of Her Close Friend Snoop Dogg in New Skechers Spot

Spoiler: It's fake. Or is it? Martha Stewart is never afraid to take a little risk, as evidenced by her latest upcoming commercial. The 81-year-old lifestyle mogul will be appearing in a clip for Skechers, in which she demonstrates how easy it is to slip on the athletic shoe brand's Hands Free Slip-ins® footwear. "You don't even need to touch them," she demonstrates, taking her stockinged feet out to recline in a chair that turns out to be in a tattoo shop. Stewart leans back and then is shown...
Elite Daily

The First Glimpse Of Paris Hilton’s Baby Boy Is Precious

Congratulations are in order for Paris Hilton! On Jan. 24, the “Stars Are Blind” star announced she and her husband, Carter Reum, welcomed their first child, a baby boy, via surrogate. She shared her new mom title on Instagram, posting a sweet image of the newborn’s hand holding her thumb.
Page Six

Kylie Jenner honors son Aire’s 1st birthday with never-before-seen videos

Kylie Jenner celebrated her and Travis Scott’s 1-year-old son’s birthday with an adorable Instagram tribute on Thursday. “AIRE. my son, my moon, my stars,” the reality star captioned a montage of throwback videos. “best year of my life with you. you complete us my angel. “mommy loves you,” she continued. “happy 1st birthday. may God always bless you.” The footage showed Aire smiling during beach trips, car rides and more. Kim Kardashian also honored the little one, posting an Instagram Story photo of “sweet Aire” with her 5-year-old daughter, Chicago. “The cousins just adore you and can’t wait to always play with you,”...
Popculture

Shemar Moore Visits Mom's Grave With Newborn Daughter, Shares Emotional Message

Shemar Moore is keeping his mother's memory alive. On the three-year anniversary of her death, Moore visited his late mother Marilyn Joan Wilson-Moore's grave with girlfriend Jesiree Dizon and their newborn daughter Frankie, whom they welcomed last month. As Moore and his family made the special trip, the Criminal Minds...
toofab.com

Halle Berry Shares Video of Epic Face Plant at Charity Event: 'Sometimes You Bust Your A--'

The actress edited multiple videos of the incident with voiceover narration to create a comedic masterpiece. Halle Berry is the epitome of grace and beauty -- until she isn't. The actress apparently suffered an epic face plant while coming up on stage at a charity event to raise money for children with special needs. But she's making the most of it.
People

Andy Cohen Shares Adorable New Photo of Daughter Lucy, 9 Months, Sweetly Looking Into Camera

Andy Cohen is dad to daughter Lucy, 9 months, and son Ben, 4 Andy Cohen can't get enough of his baby girl! The Bravo star, 54, shared an adorable new photo of daughter Lucy Eve on his Instagram Story Wednesday, showing the 9-month-old sweetly looking up at the camera with her big blue eyes. In the snap, Lucy wears a red and white striped long sleeve, a red bandana around her neck and a black barrette in her hair. Last week, Cohen documented another cute moment with his daughter,...
Page Six

Beyoncé shows off new Ivy Park styles: ‘My favorite drop to date’

Beyoncé is “Crazy in Love” with her latest Adidas x Ivy Park drop. The Grammy-winning songstress teased the new designs in an Instagram post on Tuesday, calling it her “favorite drop to date.” Serving as her own best advertisement, she teamed the collection’s bright blue cargo pants with a matching jacket and sports bra. Dubbed Park Trail, the line will be available on Adidas.com on Feb. 9 and in select stores the next day, with sizes ranging from XXXS to XXXXL and prices from $30 to $600. The drop includes a selection of outdoor-ready styles featuring plenty of Ivy Park’s signature pops of color...
Black Enterprise

Naturi Naughton and Husband Expecting First Child

She’s a singer, songwriter, actress, and now a mom-to-be! Queens star Naturi Naughton-Lewis and her husband Xavier “Two” Lewis are expecting their first child together, and the singer believes their baby will be the perfect blend of both parents. According to People, the former 3LW member confirmed...
Footwear News

‘Pregnant’ Eva Longoria Impressively Dances in Heels to Viral Shakira Revenge Song

Eva Longoria is currently filming an undisclosed project in New York City. The actress shared a behind-the-scenes video of her work day to her TikTok this weekend, revealing the look of her new character. Dressed in a white bodycon dress, Longoria surprised her followers with a fake baby bump, while dancing to Shakira’s new revenge song with Bizarrap titled “BZRP Music Sessions #53,” which has been going viral on TikTok. The “Desperate Housewives” star’s dress featured a scoop neckline and a below-the-knee hemline. Longoria styled this chic ensemble with a caramel overcoat and a white over-the-shoulder purse with a thin gold chain...
New York Post

Martha Stewart gets Snoop tattoo for Super Bowl: ‘That’s gangster’

Now that’s friendship goals. Martha Stewart gets a tattoo portrait of Snoop Dogg, 51, in a new Super Bowl commercial for Skechers. In the 30-second clip released Wednesday, ahead of Sunday’s big game, the 81-year-old lifestyle mogul explains that she can easily slip on the brand’s new Hands Free Slip-ins sneakers to get new ink and stick the landing of a complicated gymnastics routine. “Sitting? Doesn’t matter,” Stewart said about putting on the shoes from the tattoo chair. “I don’t even have to touch them.” Meanwhile, real-life tattoo artist Scott Campbell works to complete Snoop’s mug above the words “My Dogg” on...
