Shemar Moore shared a bittersweet moment with his new bundle of joy as he took her to see his mother’s grave. The “Criminal Minds” alum, 52, welcomed his first child, daughter Frankie, with his girlfriend Jesiree Dizon in January. And in his first weeks of fatherhood, Moore couldn’t wait to introduce little Frankie to his late mother Marilyn, who died in 2020. Taking to Instagram Thursday, the “S.W.A.T.” actor held his newborn daughter as he wrapped his arm around Dizon during the special moment. “Shemar, Jesiree, Frankie, and the spirit of Grandma Marilyn….. ❤️🕊️🥰 Mom’s dream was for me to become a father and give...

2 DAYS AGO