Read full article on original website
Related
John Legend shares picture of new baby girl
John Legend shared his first photo with newborn daughter, Esti, on social media.
Ice-T and Coco Austin’s Sweetest Family Photos With Their Daughter Chanel
Family of 3! Ice-T and Coco Austin have shared many sweet moments with their daughter, Chanel, over the years. The couple, who wed in 2002, expanded their family when they welcomed Chanel in 2015. The Law & Order: SVU actor is also the father of two older children from previous relationships. He shares Letesha — […]
Shemar Moore takes daughter to visit his mother’s grave: ‘Momma’s dream is now reality’
Shemar Moore shared a bittersweet moment with his new bundle of joy as he took her to see his mother’s grave. The “Criminal Minds” alum, 52, welcomed his first child, daughter Frankie, with his girlfriend Jesiree Dizon in January. And in his first weeks of fatherhood, Moore couldn’t wait to introduce little Frankie to his late mother Marilyn, who died in 2020. Taking to Instagram Thursday, the “S.W.A.T.” actor held his newborn daughter as he wrapped his arm around Dizon during the special moment. “Shemar, Jesiree, Frankie, and the spirit of Grandma Marilyn….. ❤️🕊️🥰 Mom’s dream was for me to become a father and give...
Kylie Jenner compares son Aire to look-alike sister Stormi in side-by-side pics
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s son, Aire, looks just like his big sister, Stormi, in new photos. The “Kardashians” star gave a rare glimpse of her baby boy via Instagram Stories Tuesday, dancing with the 1-year-old as Stephen Sanchez’s “Until I Found You” played in the background. The makeup mogul, 25, went on to repost a screenshot of the video taken by a fan account, alongside a similar snap of Stormi at the same age. The caption called the siblings “literally twins.” Social media users agreed, gushing over the little ones’ uncanny resemblance in the comments. “That’s literally how I expected what he...
Watch Martha Stewart Get a Tattoo of Her Close Friend Snoop Dogg in New Skechers Spot
Spoiler: It's fake. Or is it? Martha Stewart is never afraid to take a little risk, as evidenced by her latest upcoming commercial. The 81-year-old lifestyle mogul will be appearing in a clip for Skechers, in which she demonstrates how easy it is to slip on the athletic shoe brand's Hands Free Slip-ins® footwear. "You don't even need to touch them," she demonstrates, taking her stockinged feet out to recline in a chair that turns out to be in a tattoo shop. Stewart leans back and then is shown...
Elite Daily
The First Glimpse Of Paris Hilton’s Baby Boy Is Precious
Congratulations are in order for Paris Hilton! On Jan. 24, the “Stars Are Blind” star announced she and her husband, Carter Reum, welcomed their first child, a baby boy, via surrogate. She shared her new mom title on Instagram, posting a sweet image of the newborn’s hand holding her thumb.
Kylie Jenner honors son Aire’s 1st birthday with never-before-seen videos
Kylie Jenner celebrated her and Travis Scott’s 1-year-old son’s birthday with an adorable Instagram tribute on Thursday. “AIRE. my son, my moon, my stars,” the reality star captioned a montage of throwback videos. “best year of my life with you. you complete us my angel. “mommy loves you,” she continued. “happy 1st birthday. may God always bless you.” The footage showed Aire smiling during beach trips, car rides and more. Kim Kardashian also honored the little one, posting an Instagram Story photo of “sweet Aire” with her 5-year-old daughter, Chicago. “The cousins just adore you and can’t wait to always play with you,”...
Popculture
Shemar Moore Visits Mom's Grave With Newborn Daughter, Shares Emotional Message
Shemar Moore is keeping his mother's memory alive. On the three-year anniversary of her death, Moore visited his late mother Marilyn Joan Wilson-Moore's grave with girlfriend Jesiree Dizon and their newborn daughter Frankie, whom they welcomed last month. As Moore and his family made the special trip, the Criminal Minds...
toofab.com
Halle Berry Shares Video of Epic Face Plant at Charity Event: 'Sometimes You Bust Your A--'
The actress edited multiple videos of the incident with voiceover narration to create a comedic masterpiece. Halle Berry is the epitome of grace and beauty -- until she isn't. The actress apparently suffered an epic face plant while coming up on stage at a charity event to raise money for children with special needs. But she's making the most of it.
ETOnline.com
Aire Webster's 1st Birthday: Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kris Celebrate With New Photos
Aire Webster celebrated his first birthday on Thursday, one day after his older sister, Stormi, turned five herself and two weeks after mom Kylie Jenner revealed his name for the first time. Kylie welcomed Aire -- pronounced "air" -- on Feb. 2, 2022, first saying his name would be Wolf....
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Bring Daughter Malti to Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony: Photos
There she is! Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas brought daughter Malti to her first public event on Monday, January 30. The 12-month-old was watching as the Jonas Brothers received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. The "Jealous" singer, 30, was with brothers Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas to accept […]
Andy Cohen Shares Adorable New Photo of Daughter Lucy, 9 Months, Sweetly Looking Into Camera
Andy Cohen is dad to daughter Lucy, 9 months, and son Ben, 4 Andy Cohen can't get enough of his baby girl! The Bravo star, 54, shared an adorable new photo of daughter Lucy Eve on his Instagram Story Wednesday, showing the 9-month-old sweetly looking up at the camera with her big blue eyes. In the snap, Lucy wears a red and white striped long sleeve, a red bandana around her neck and a black barrette in her hair. Last week, Cohen documented another cute moment with his daughter,...
Victoria Beckham designed the bridesmaids’ dresses for Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony’s wedding
For Nadia Ferreira having Victoria Beckham dress her bridesmaids might have been one of the greatest moments in bridal history. Beckham, renowned designer, and wife of David Beckham, not only attended with her family as a guest but also played a crucial role in the ceremony. Nadia’s bridal party...
Beyoncé shows off new Ivy Park styles: ‘My favorite drop to date’
Beyoncé is “Crazy in Love” with her latest Adidas x Ivy Park drop. The Grammy-winning songstress teased the new designs in an Instagram post on Tuesday, calling it her “favorite drop to date.” Serving as her own best advertisement, she teamed the collection’s bright blue cargo pants with a matching jacket and sports bra. Dubbed Park Trail, the line will be available on Adidas.com on Feb. 9 and in select stores the next day, with sizes ranging from XXXS to XXXXL and prices from $30 to $600. The drop includes a selection of outdoor-ready styles featuring plenty of Ivy Park’s signature pops of color...
Rickey Smiley may not have meant what everyone believes about his son Brandon being sacrificed
Did Rickey Smiley really say he sacrificed his son?. Last week Ricky Smiley the host of the Syndicated Rickey Smiley Show announced that his son Brandon Smiley 32 had passed away and the Internet is blowing up not with condolences but criticism. A statement Smiley made related to his son's death has everyone talking but perhaps his comments were taken out of context.
Naturi Naughton and Husband Expecting First Child
She’s a singer, songwriter, actress, and now a mom-to-be! Queens star Naturi Naughton-Lewis and her husband Xavier “Two” Lewis are expecting their first child together, and the singer believes their baby will be the perfect blend of both parents. According to People, the former 3LW member confirmed...
‘Pregnant’ Eva Longoria Impressively Dances in Heels to Viral Shakira Revenge Song
Eva Longoria is currently filming an undisclosed project in New York City. The actress shared a behind-the-scenes video of her work day to her TikTok this weekend, revealing the look of her new character. Dressed in a white bodycon dress, Longoria surprised her followers with a fake baby bump, while dancing to Shakira’s new revenge song with Bizarrap titled “BZRP Music Sessions #53,” which has been going viral on TikTok. The “Desperate Housewives” star’s dress featured a scoop neckline and a below-the-knee hemline. Longoria styled this chic ensemble with a caramel overcoat and a white over-the-shoulder purse with a thin gold chain...
Rihanna Stuns In Plunging Top, High-Slit Skirt & Snakeskin Heels At Super Bowl Press Conference
The moment we’ve all been waiting for is almost here – Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show – and she gave us a sneak peek at what’s to come at a press conference on Feb. 9. The 34-year-old looked fabulous when she wore a low-cut top with a baggy fur jacket and high-slit midi dress.
Trophy Hunter is Eaten Alive by Brother of Lion he Shot for an Instagram Post
John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.
Martha Stewart gets Snoop tattoo for Super Bowl: ‘That’s gangster’
Now that’s friendship goals. Martha Stewart gets a tattoo portrait of Snoop Dogg, 51, in a new Super Bowl commercial for Skechers. In the 30-second clip released Wednesday, ahead of Sunday’s big game, the 81-year-old lifestyle mogul explains that she can easily slip on the brand’s new Hands Free Slip-ins sneakers to get new ink and stick the landing of a complicated gymnastics routine. “Sitting? Doesn’t matter,” Stewart said about putting on the shoes from the tattoo chair. “I don’t even have to touch them.” Meanwhile, real-life tattoo artist Scott Campbell works to complete Snoop’s mug above the words “My Dogg” on...
Comments / 0