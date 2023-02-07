Bill Belichick Says Tom Brady Is So Competitive He Almost Died Playing Golf At Pebble Beach: He Was Standing ‘Literally on a G*ddamn Ledge’

Read full article on original website
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Man Down! Watch An NBC Analyst EAT IT Walking Off The Set
NBC’s Chris Simms went for a wild tumble off Pro Football Talk‘s set at the Super Bowl’s radio row on Thursday afternoon. Simms, who is the son of CBS analyst and New York Football Giants legend Phil Simms, stood up from his chair as the show went to a commercial break. He went to walk around his chair, which appeared to be on the edge of the stage, and as he stepped, his foot fell off the stage. Unfortunately, the former NFL quarterback was unable to catch his footing, and his weight took him flying off the stage.
Broncos QB Russell Wilson Caught Scamming People Who Donate To His Foundation; Under Investigation
It seems as if more and more foundations have something sketchy going on. And that’s the case for Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, who recently was called out for his foundation only giving back 24.3 cents to every dollar donated. Yeah, you read that right. But I know for...
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Damar Hamlin Recognized At NFL Honors: ‘God’s Plan Was To Have A Purpose Greater Than Any Game In This World’
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was recognized at the 2023 NFL Honors, along with the people who saved his life in January. On Thursday night, all of the NFL’s most prominent stars were together to honor the league’s top players from the 2022-2023 season. In the middle of the awards show, Bills legend Jim Kelly and actress Sheryl Lee Ralph took the stage. They brought out all the medical personnel who helped save Hamlin’s life after he went into cardiac arrest on the field after he made a tackle. Hamlin took the stage to a standing ovation from the crowd and spoke.
WATCH: Shannon Sharpe Catches Weirdo Filming His Every Move At LAX
Fox Sports host and former NFL tight end Shannon Sharpe caught a bystander filming him as he purchased a dog at Los Angeles International Airport. In a video that surfaced on Twitter Thursday night, Sharpe was shown at a baggage claim at the famous California airport with an older woman, and he had a dog in his arms. Sharpe bought a puppy from the lady, and when the two were finished with the business transaction, he walked away, but he noticed a person filming the interaction. As he walked toward the man with the camera, Sharpe stopped in his tracks and called the man out.
