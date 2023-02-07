Bill Belichick Says Tom Brady Is So Competitive He Almost Died Playing Golf At Pebble Beach: He Was Standing ‘Literally on a G*ddamn Ledge’

NBC’s Chris Simms went for a wild tumble off Pro Football Talk‘s set at the Super Bowl’s radio row on Thursday afternoon. Simms, who is the son of CBS analyst and New York Football Giants legend Phil Simms, stood up from his chair as the show went to a commercial break. He went to walk around his chair, which appeared to be on the edge of the stage, and as he stepped, his foot fell off the stage. Unfortunately, the former NFL quarterback was unable to catch his footing, and his weight took him flying off the stage.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO