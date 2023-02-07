ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

5NEWS

Police in Spiro kill shooting suspect

POTEAU, Okla. — Authorities say the man, identified as Damon Henderson, had previously opened fire at officers at around 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 8 at the Harps grocery store on Broadway Street in Spiro. According to Spiro PD, Henderson discharged one round at Police Chief Larry Crossland, which struck...
POTEAU, OK
KYTV

FBI arrests Arkansas man described as an arms dealer

FORT SMITH, Ark. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Authorities in Texas arrested a Fort Smith man on criminal charges related to his possession of an improvised explosive bomb, which was not registered to him in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record as required by law. The arrest ended a six-day manhunt.
FORT SMITH, AR
KTLO

Springdale woman sentenced to over 11 years for drug trafficking

FAYETTEVILLE — A Springdale woman was sentenced Thursday to 137 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of distribution of methamphetamine. The Honorable Judge Timothy L. Brooks presided over the sentencing hearing in the United States District Court in Fayetteville. According to court...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Van Buren police: 4 hurt in shooting, including suspected shooter

VAN BUREN, Ark. — Van Buren police responded to a report of a shooting Wednesday afternoon, according to Cpl. Megan Slayton, a police department spokesperson. Cpl. Slayton said the shots fired call came in to dispatch around 4:13 pm. She said 4 victims were taken to the hospital with...
VAN BUREN, AR
5NEWS

Police: Van Buren shooting stemmed from argument between 4 men

VAN BUREN, Ark. — According to Cpl. Megan Slayton with the Van Buren Police Department, police are investigating a shooting at a home near Cedar Street on Wednesday, Feb. 8. The call reportedly was received by the police department around 4:10 p.m. Slayton confirmed the suspect and three others...
VAN BUREN, AR
KATV

Logan County drug bust leads to arrest of parolee, 12 grams of meth found

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Paris Arkansas Police Department along with the Logan County Sheriff's Office arrested a parolee in a drug bust on Tuesday. A social media post said on Tuesday morning, Lieutenant Pets with the Paris Arkansas Police Department, investigators Bates of the Logan County Sheriff's Office, and Agent Mize with Probation Parole conducted a home visit of a parolee in Pairs.
LOGAN COUNTY, AR
5NEWS

New ordinance to prohibit sale of animals in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Board of Directors voted unanimously on Feb. 7 to approve an ordinance which will prohibit the "transfer" of animals within the corporate limits of the city. According to the new ordinance, "no person or entity shall sell, trade, offer as gift, or...
FORT SMITH, AR
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

2 Webbers Falls Students Taken To Hospital After Overdosing

A group of Webbers Falls students was taken to the hospital Tuesday after two students overdosed on an unknown substance, according to the Webbers Falls Public Schools. Superintendent Chris Whelan said that just after 9:20 a.m. the staff was alerted that a student had become sick. He says the school staff immediately responded with first aid and called 911. Muscogee EMS, Webbers Falls Police, and fire and Gore Police all responded to the incident. Whelan says six high school students were involved in the incident with two students overdosing on the substance and five others being taken to the hospital as a precaution.
WEBBERS FALLS, OK
5NEWS

Islamic Center of NWA collects donations for Turkey and Syria

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With more than 20,000 people who lost their lives and thousands more injured or without their homes, the Northwest Arkansas community is coming together to collect donations that will be sent to Turkey and Syria next week. The Islamic Center of Northwest Arkansas spent Friday collecting...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Fort Smith police asking for help identifying man

FORT SMITH, Ark — Fort Smith Police are seeking help identifying the man pictured here:. Detectives would like to speak with him regarding an incident that occurred in the 5900 block of Rogers Ave on Feb. 2, 2023. If you have information that may assist in identifying the individual...
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

Locals protest against Arkansas bill that seeks to limit school bathrooms to single-sex

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A bill that would tell transgender students which bathroom they'll be able to use is making its way through the Arkansas legislature. But some members and allies of the LGBTQ community are calling for an end to the bill, saying it's harmful to trans youth. The lawmaker who filed the bill, calls it a "common-sense bill," and says its meant to keep kids safe.
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Woman found dead in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The body of a woman reported missing last week was found by officials, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO). Teena Doyle, 56, was found by family members in a ravine on the property where she went missing on Sunday, Jan. 29. Officials...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR
5NEWS

Move by Texas, Oklahoma from Big 12 to SEC bumped to 2024

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas and Oklahoma are heading to the Southeastern Conference in 2024, a year earlier than originally planned, after Big 12 officials cleared the way Thursday for the storied programs to exit their league. Texas and Oklahoma will leave behind the $50 million each school would have...
NORMAN, OK
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Three promoted to Community President

STUTTGART, AR – The Board of Directors of Farmers & Merchants Bank and The Bank of Fayetteville announces the promotion of three employees to the role of Community President, where they will oversee retail and lending operations in growing markets across the state. “A hallmark of a successful organization...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
