Kansas City, MO

E! News

The Last of Us: How One of the Show's Most Buzzed About Characters Met Their Grisly Fate

On The Last of Us, it's best not to get attached to anybody—even bloodthirsty militia leaders. During the Feb. 10 episode of the HBO apocalypse drama, the backstory of revolutionary frontwoman Kathleen—played by Melanie Lynskey—is explored even further. (Kathleen was introduced in the Feb. 5 episode, in which it was established a man named Henry was directly responsible for the death of Kathleen's brother, a cult-like figure named Michael.)
iheart.com

Kyrie Has Been In Dallas One Day & Is Already Doing Kyrie Things

Kyrie Irving had just arrived in Dallas yesterday and immediately had an awkward press conference. He had deleted his apology on social media that he had posted earlier in the season for the promoting of a film that had antiemetic content. He was asked multiple questions about it by media...
IRVING, TX
E! News

Jennifer Coolidge's Dolphin Dreams Come True in New Super Bowl Commercial

Watch: Jennifer Coolidge Makes TikTok Debut With Jennifer Lopez. Jennifer Coolidge wants you to look drop dead gorgeous ahead of the 2023 Super Bowl. The White Lotus star may have met an untimely demise in the second season of the hit HBO series, but she's back and better than ever with a new beauty gig. The 61-year-old actress teamed up with e.l.f. Cosmetics for its debut Super Bowl commercial to highlight its viral Power Grip Primer.
E! News

ABC News Producer Dax Tejera's Official Cause of Death Revealed

Watch: ABC News Producer Dax Tejera's Cause of Death Revealed. New details on Dax Tejera's passing have been disclosed. A little more than a month after the ABC News producer died at the age of 37, the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirms to E! News that his cause of death was "asphyxia due to obstruction of airway by food bolus complicating acute alcohol intoxication."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
E! News

Kevin Jonas Shares His Honest Reaction to Watching Married to Jonas Today

Watch: Kevin & Danielle Jonas CONSIDER Doing Married to Jonas Again. Just call Kevin Jonas a sucker for a Married to Jonas rerun. It's been nearly 10 years since the Jonas Brothers member and his wife Danielle Jonas starred in their very own E! reality show. And while the couple has said goodbye to cameras after settling down into a quieter life in New Jersey, Kevin still has fond memories of the experience.
NEW JERSEY STATE
E! News

Is The Culpo Sisters Coming Back for Season 2? Olivia Culpo Says...

Watch: Olivia Culpo Dishes on Dating Boyfriend Christian McCaffrey. Olivia Culpo is ready to keep things real. More than two months after The Culpo Sisters aired its season one finale, one of its stars is staying mum about whether the reality show will be back for more. "There is so...
E! News

How Ant-Man's Jonathan Majors Earned Paul Rudd's Respect

Watch: Ant-Man Stars on Jonathan Majors' Marvel Villain & Firing Stories. Jonathan Majors is in his villain era. Right after he makes his debut as the terrifying Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the star is now going head-to-head against Michael B. Jordan in Creed III as boxing opponent Damian Anderson. But which of his characters is more likely to win in a fight?
E! News

Dwayne Johnson Reveals How He Pulled Off That Adele Surprise at 2023 Grammys

Watch: Dwayne Johnson Is STAR-STRUCK by THESE Celebrities at Grammys. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is detailing what went into his baller surprise for Adele at the 2023 Grammys. For those who missed the viral interaction during the Feb. 5 award show, the moment occurred when host Trevor Noah revealed during his monologue that the "Hello" singer" is a massive fan of the Black Adam star—but she'd never met him. Until that moment, of course. To Adele's shock, Dwayne—who is also a big fan of hers—then popped out from the audience as the two embraced and met for the first time.
E! News

Why Love Is Blind's Nancy Rodriguez Rejected Ex Bartise Bowden’s Offer of Friendship

Watch: Love Is Blind's Nancy Rodriguez Spills on Bartise & After the Altar. Nancy Rodriguez is moving on in a major way. The season three Love is Blind star was reunited with her former fiancé Bartise Bowden on After the Altar, the three episode catch-up series that dropped on Netflix Feb. 10, where the two sat down and had a brutally honest conversation about the future of their relationship.
E! News

Candace Cameron Bure Calls Out Cancel Culture

Candace Cameron Bure is putting her faith first. The Full House star recently reflected on the backlash she got late last year after stating the that Great American Family network would "keep...
E! News

E! News

