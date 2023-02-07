Read full article on original website
Kyrie Irving on Kevin Durant being traded from Nets to Suns: 'I'm just glad that he got out of there'
Newest Dallas Maverick Kyrie Irving could have anticipated many of the questions that would be thrown his way following his debut with his new franchise. What was it like playing with new teammates? How many plays did you learn before taking the court? How has your relationship with head coach Jason Kidd been so far?
Why LeBron James broke the NBA's all-time scoring record, and why Michael Jordan did not
LeBron James and Michael Jordan are the two greatest players in NBA history, but when compared strictly as scorers, Jordan is almost inarguably the superior talent. Jordan averaged 30.1 points per game across 15 NBA seasons compared to "only" 27.2 for James in his 20. At his peak, Jordan averaged over 37 points per game. James has a career-high of 31.4. James is the better passer and rebounder of the two. Defensively, it's a toss up. But if you need a bucket, you'd take Jordan without thinking twice.
Russell Westbrook Slander Out of Control Since the Lakers Traded Him
Russell Westbrook was killing the Lakers and compared to a vampire.
Kevin Durant trade winners and losers: Why Rockets, Ben Simmons benefit from Suns' splash; bad news for Lakers
Kevin Durant has changed teams twice in his career. The first time he did so, he created the greatest professional basketball team ever assembled and won two championships with the Warriors. The second time he did so, it took (among other things) several injuries, a pandemic and a shoe that was a size too big to keep him from winning more of them. Now, he's moved a third time. After four disappointing seasons with the Brooklyn Nets, Durant is headed to the Phoenix Suns.
Russell Westbrook reportedly likely to get bought out: Why Clippers, Suns, Nuggets and Heat make sense
Russell Westbrook has played his last game as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. After months of speculation, the veteran point guard is in the process of being dealt to the Utah Jazz as part of a bigger deal that will net the Lakers D'Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley. Of course, just because Westbrook is heading to Salt Lake City that doesn't mean he'll be staying there. According to Yahoo's Chris Haynes, he will likely receive a buyout, and that will allow him to sign with a new team as a free agent.
2023 NBA trade deadline tracker: Kevin Durant headed to Suns; Lakers move Russell Westbrook; Josh Hart a Knick
The 2023 NBA trade deadline is set for Thursday at 3 p.m. ET, but teams around the league were not interested in waiting until the last minute. That includes the Phoenix Suns, who agreed to a blockbuster deal for Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant late on Wednesday night. They'll send Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four first-round picks and a 2028 pick swap to the Nets for Durant and TJ Warren.
Trae Young, Karl-Anthony Towns, Bradley Beal among the superstars most likely to be traded next
Remember when we were worried about a slow trade deadline? Yeah, me neither. Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant stunned the basketball world by successfully forcing trades to the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns, respectively, within the past week. But should we really be stunned? Recent NBA history suggests that moves of this magnitude are almost inevitable.
LeBron James' NBA scoring record might become unbreakable -- but these four current players could catch Kareem
After nearly 40 years, the NBA has a new all-time leading scorer, as Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the league's most prolific scorer ever Tuesday night. James' ability to produce points consistently at a high level for two decades is unparalleled, and one of the most impressive accomplishments in the history of the game. It also got us thinking: Who could be next to climb this high in the scoring record books?
Hawks' John Collins: Solid scoring in win
Collins produced 16 points (6-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds and one steal across 31 minutes during Thursday's 116-107 win over Phoenix. Collins scored 16 points on 12 shots and went 4-for-4 from the line but added little else. Atlanta pulled down a total of 59 rebounds, but Collins could manage only two in 31-plus minutes on the floor. The 25-year-old's season averages remain serviceable (13.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game), but he still struggles with consistency in his starting role, and his ceiling seems to be capped, as he hasn't topped 20 points in a game since the beginning of January.
Clippers' Eric Gordon: Joining Clippers
Gordon was traded from the Rockets to the Clippers on Thursday as part of a multi-team deal involving Houston, Los Angeles and Memphis, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. Gordon has played a prominent role in Houston over the last several years, and he averaged 13.1 points, 2.9 assists and 2.1 rebounds in 30.2 minutes per game to begin the 2022-23 season. His playing time will likely decrease slightly since Paul George and Kawhi Leonard are both healthy for the Clippers, but Gordon should claim some of the minutes vacated by Luke Kennard after he was traded from the Clippers to the Grizzlies on Thursday, especially if Los Angeles chooses to utilize some three-guard sets down the stretch.
Former Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell openly criticized Rudy Gobert on court, in locker room, per report
The Minnesota Timberwolves' big move prior to the trade deadline was sending D'Angelo Russell to the Los Angeles Lakers as part of a three-team deal that saw them get back Mike Conley and Nickeil Alexander-Walker from the Utah Jazz, along with three future second-round picks. Russell's contract situation was the...
Lakers' Malik Beasley: Traded to Lakers
Beasley will not play in Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves and is set to join the Lakers after being part of a three-team trade, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. One of the top high-volume three-point shooters in the NBA this season, Beasley will be joined by Jarred Vanderbilt and D'Angelo Russell in Los Angeles, while the deal also sends Mike Conley and Nickeil Alexander-Walker to the Timberwolves. The trio will be absent for Utah on Wednesday which will allow ample opportunities for Collin Sexton, Talen Horton-Tucker and Ochai Agbaji. Once he's up to speed with the Lakers, Beasley will likely vie for a backup role on the wing, but he could also push to start. The Lakers' next game is on Thursday, but it would be surprising if Beasley would be able to go.
A comprehensive look at everything the Nets got in return for Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden
The Brooklyn Nets' short-lived and ill-fated superteam era officially came to a close late on Wednesday night when they agreed to a trade that will send Kevin Durant (and TJ Warren) to the Phoenix Suns in exchange for Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson, Jae Crowder, unprotected first-round picks in 2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029 and a pick-swap in 2028.
Anthony Davis explains video that showed him sitting on bench while LeBron James broke the NBA scoring record
In the midst of all the celebration that surrounded LeBron James' record-breaking night on Tuesday, in which he passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA's all-time leading scorer, some attention shifted to Anthony Davis. Specifically, one video that quickly circulated on Twitter that showed Davis sitting on the bench while the rest of his teammates were standing as James made the record-breaking shot to pass Abdul-Jabbar.
Failed physical by Gary Payton II holding up four-team trade that would send him to Warriors, per report
A four-team trade that was in place before Thursday's deadline is in jeopardy due to a failed physical by Gary Payton II, according to a report from The Athletic. Payton was set to go back to the Golden State Warriors, where he won a championship last season, but the exam reportedly revealed a core muscle injury that could keep him out for up to three months.
Suns' Devin Booker: Won't play Thursday
Booker will miss Thursday's game versus the Hawks to manage a left groin injury, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. Booker returned to action Tuesday after more than a month on the sidelines and displayed some rust, knocking down only six of his 15 shot attempts and going just 2-of-8 from beyond the arc. He'll take a night off to rest up in the first game of a back-to-back set Thursday but seems likely to retake the floor Friday at Indiana.
College basketball rankings: Gonzaga in position to battle Saint Mary's for 11th straight WCC title
When Saint Mary's beat Gonzaga last weekend, taking a two-game lead in the West Coast Conference standings, the Gaels seemed set to snap Mark Few's 10-year streak of winning at least a share of the league title. Then Thursday happened, and now the Zags once again control their destiny. Not...
Timberwolves' Mike Conley: Questionable to debut Friday
Conley (trade pending) is questionable to make his Timberwolves debut on Friday. Once he passes his physical, the veteran figures to start at the vacated point guard spot made available by the Wolves dealing D'Angelo Russell to the Lakers in the three-team trade that brought Conley from Utah. With Minnesota, Conley should continue focusing on distribution, as he's averaging a career-high 7.7 assists per game and is joining a team with a potent scorer in Anthony Edwards, and Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) will eventually return. Fantasy managers rostering Conley should have no concerns about his value.
Terry Taylor: Set to be waived by Pacers
The Pacers will waive Taylor on Thursday, Tony East of SI.com reports. Taylor is a roster casualty of the trade deadline, which saw Indiana bring in three players (George Hill, Jordan Nwora and Serge Ibaka) without sending any players out. The 23-year-old is unlikely to be a high-priority pickup via waivers, so if he goes unclaimed, he could stick around in the Indiana organization as a member of their G League affiliate in Fort Wayne. Taylor averaged 2.7 points and 1.5 boards over 8.8 minutes in his 26 appearances with Indiana this season.
Eastern Conference's top three teams -- Celtics, Bucks and 76ers -- all improved with deadline deals
The 2023 NBA trade deadline was a frenetic one, as it saw 28 of the league's 30 teams get involved in the action. Included in that action was an arms race at the top of the Eastern Conference, as all three of the conference's top teams record-wise -- the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers -- made moves. Those teams have already established themselves as the cream of the crop in the conference, and all three improved with deadline additions.
