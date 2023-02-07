Tesco offering free health tests in store to check for silent killer

SUPERMARKET chain Tesco is offering free health tests in stores to check for a silent killer illness.

Half a million blood pressure checks will be available to Brits after research revealed many are putting off easy medical tests.

Brits will be able to get free blood pressure checks at their local Tesco stores Credit: Alamy

High blood pressure is often deemed a silent killer, as many people who have it will often display no symptoms at all.

If left untreated, it can be dangerous as it can lead to issues such as a heart attack, or stroke.

The disorder, sometimes caller hypertension, puts a strain on your blood vessels, heart and other organs.

Research from the British Heart Foundation (BHF) shows that as many as five million Brits could be living with undiagnosed high blood pressure.

And in order to detect as many cases as possible, the charity has teamed up with Tesco.

The appointments will be available at Tesco Pharmacy and last around ten minutes.

During the appointment, the pharmacist will need access to your upper arms to take blood pressure readings and will then provide advice on any next steps.

Medics hope that by teaming up with Tesco, these vital checks will become as easy as your weekly shop.

The NHS estimates that over the next five years, blood pressure checks at local pharmacies could prevent over 5,000 heart attacks, over 8,000 strokes and save over 4,000 lives.

Just 30 per cent of men and women attended a routine medical check at least once last year, with over one in three saying they haven't had their reading checked in the last 12 months.

Dr Charmaine Griffiths, Chief Executive at the BHF highlighted the importance of the appointments.

She said: "Every week in the UK, around 4,000 people are admitted to hospital for a heart attack or stroke, with treatable high blood pressure contributing to many of these life-threatening events.

"This means the opportunity for a free blood pressure check could be one of the most valuable deals on offer when doing your weekly shop. It’s quick, easy and could even save your life."

This week has seen both ambulance staff and nurses strike due to a row over pay and patient conditions.

Dr Griffiths added that at a time when the health service in under incredible strain, making these checks readily available could help millions improve their health, while also preventing countless heart attacks and strokes.

What is a normal blood pressure reading?

Blood pressure is measured using two different numbers:

The first number, called systolic blood pressure, measures the pressure in your arteries when your heart beats.

The second number, called diastolic blood pressure, measures the pressure in your arteries when your heart rests between beats.

Foe example: the measurement reads 120 systolic and 80 diastolic, you would say, “120 over 80,” or write, “120/80 mmHg.”

ln fact, the idea blood pressure should be below 120 and over 80 (120/80).

You can request a blood pressure reading at your local GP.

Some surgeries have a machine in the waiting area and it just takes a few minutes to take a reading.

You can also ask your local pharmacy, although they may ask for a request from your GP.

Healthy adults aged over 40 should have their blood pressure checked at least once every five years, the NHS says.

The launch of the free checks at Tesco comes after it was revealed that 500,000 Brits could be at risk of a heart attack or stroke over medication delays.

Half a million people should have started vital heart medication during lockdown but didn't get help, the BHF said.

The charity found there were 491,306 fewer first prescriptions for blood pressure lowering drugs between March 2020 and July 2021, compared to normal.

Monthly drops were worst during the toughest lockdowns in spring 2020 and January 2021.

What causes hypertension and how can can you reduce it?

Doctors may not be able to pinpoint the exact reason why high blood pressure occurred because there may be many risk factors present.

Some people are more likely to get high blood pressure due to having “risk factors”.

Risk factors that are unchangeable include:

Age - if you are over 65

Family medical history - if have a relative with high blood pressure

Ethnicity - if you are of black African or black Caribbean descent

Socioeconomic status - if you live in a deprived area

Many risk factors, however, can be challenged.

Making lifestyle changes can help reduce your risk of getting high blood pressure, even if the odds are against you because you are over 65, for example.

"Most people develop high blood pressure because of their diet, lifestyle or medical condition”, the BHF said.