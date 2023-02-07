ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Spirit Airlines says expects DOJ decision on JetBlue merger in around 30 days

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TzeM8_0kfHue6j00

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE.N) said on Tuesday it expects U.S. antitrust regulators to decide whether to allow the low-cost carrier to proceed with its $3.8 billion merger with JetBlue Airways Corp (JBLU.O) in the "next 30 days or so."

"We are now waiting to see whether the Department of Justice (DOJ) filed suit to block the deal or allows us to proceed," Spirit CEO Edward Christie said during an investor call.

The DOJ did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

JetBlue prevailed in a months-long bidding war for Spirit Airlines after the ultra-low-cost carrier accepted its deal.

The merger is expected to face regulatory hurdles with the combination creating the fifth-largest U.S. airline at a time when high energy prices, a tight labor market and swelling demand for travel have sent airfares soaring.

Concerns about approval for the combined airline was amplified after the DOJ filed a lawsuit last year asking a judge to break up JetBlue's "Northeast Alliance" partnership with American Airlines (AAL.O), arguing it would lead to higher fares for consumers.

Spirit had cited the Justice Department lawsuit as a reason to fear regulators blocking its sale to JetBlue when it was trying to persuade Spirit shareholders to back the deal with Frontier Airlines Holding Inc instead.

JetBlue had acknowledged that the regulatory process could be drawn out and it did not expect the deal to be completed before December 2023.

Spirit's shares were up 1.3% at $19.9 in morning trade after the carrier posted better-than-expected quarterly results on Monday. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Thrillist

This Airline Is Offering February Flights Across the U.S. for as Low as $29

You can finally have the vacation of a lifetime without breaking the bank—If you act fast, that is. The low-cost carrier Breeze Airways is giving you the opportunity to travel stress-free this February by offering flights for as low as $29. You have until 11:59 pm on February 6 to book your flight, and travel must be between February 3 and February 28, Travel + Leisure reports. It is also important to note that you must book at least three days before your flight.
UTAH STATE
travelawaits.com

Unlimited Flights For $399 — The Airline That Just Launched Its New Summer Pass

Frontier Airlines is giving passengers the opportunity to fly as often as they wish for 5 months this year for a single fee. The airline has introduced its Go Wild! Summer Pass, allowing purchasers to fly as many times as they can on Frontier flights from May 2 to September 30. The pass is available for a one-time fee of $399.
Benzinga

Which Billionaire Owns The Most Land In The U.S.? Hint, It's Not Bill Gates

Earlier this year, in May, claims were made that Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates owned the majority of America’s farmland. While that is false, with the billionaire amassing nearly 270,000 acres of farmland across the country, compared to 900 million total farm acres, a different billionaire privately owns 2.2 million acres, making him the largest landowner in the U.S.
COLORADO STATE
ZDNet

Southwest Airlines now wants customers to do something they may find laughable

When things go wrong, it can be hard to set them right. Somehow, after you perpetrate one big mistake, you end up perpetrating several others without even trying. That seems to have been the case lately with Southwest Airlines. First, the airline let hundreds of thousands of people down by...
Eden Reports

'There Will Be No Cars': Global Leaders Demand a Ban on Private Vehicles Amid Car Chip Shortage

During a recent international summit in Switzerland, Saudi Arabian diplomat Ahmed Al Jubeir shared his vision for the future: "There will be no cars." "There will be virtually no traffic. You could go to different places very efficiently without using cars. There are no cars. There are going to be different types of transportation that are environmentally friendly and based on renewable energy," Jubeir said.
Reuters

Reuters

691K+
Followers
379K+
Post
330M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy