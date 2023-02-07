Read full article on original website
Former Memphis Police director talks police reform after Tyre Nichols death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For the first time since Tyre Nichols’ death, former Memphis Police director Toney Armstrong spoke publicly on the subject of police reform on Thursday. It was during a panel held at the University of Memphis journalism department about the coverage surrounding Nichols and its wide-reaching impact.
"It's a slap in the face" | Memphis NAACP calling out proposed TN bill to abolish civilian accountability of Memphis Police
MEMPHIS, Tennessee — There's proposed legislation that could abolish community oversight boards like the Citizen Law Enforcement Review Board, or, CLERB. However, critics say it would undo all the efforts of protesters and what the family of Tyre Nichols has requested –transparency. Memphis NAACP President Van Turner is...
New BlueCross Healthy Place opens at Foote Park
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There’s new space to enjoy the great outdoors in the South City neighborhood. The BlueCross BlueShield Of Tennessee Foundation partnered with the Memphis Housing Authority (MHA) for a new BlueCross Healthy Place at Foote Park, near the former Foote Homes housing development. Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and other community leaders were on hand for the ribbon cutting Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.
'We praised her into the gates' | Mother Georgia King remembered as 'vanguard' of civil rights
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As Memphis mourns the loss of a local civil rights leader, Georgia King, her family is continuing her legacy. Poplar Ave and Orleans near Morris Park is affectionately known as Georgia King Avenue. It is named after a pioneer in both the civil rights movement and community advocacy here in the City of Memphis.
‘This is unlike him’: Family concerned for missing father of three
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The family of a missing Memphis man is desperate for answers after the father of three disappeared on Feb. 1. The Memphis Police Department says 43-year-old Lesley Seay was last seen last Wednesday leaving his hotel room with friends at 4300 American Way. The Seay family...
Canopy at redesigned Tom Lee Park dedicated to Tyre Nichols
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tom Lee Park's new civic canopy was dedicated to Tyre Nichols on Friday in a ceremony attended by his parents. At the event hosted by Memphis River Parks Partnership (MRPP) and the Hyde Family Foundation, Tyre's mother, RowVaughn Wells and his step-father, Rodney Wells, signed the first wooden slat to be added to the canopy.
The Forgotten Families Of Memphis Police Violence Also Want Answers
Long before the death of Tyre Nichols, cops were killing Black people in Memphis — and their loved ones want justice, too.
Attorneys file 'Urgent Appeal' with United Nations on behalf of Tyre Nichols' family
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Attorneys representing the family of Tyre Nichols have joined with international legal counsel to file an ‘Urgent Appeal’ with the United Nations. According to a news release from Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump, the appeal requests “urgent action regarding the torture and extrajudicial killing of Tyre Nichols.”
Mom fights son at school, chases kids with knife: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a woman they say showed up at a high school to fight her son and chased kids with a knife. According to reports, on Thursday, officers responded to a fight call at Booker T. Washington High School in south Memphis. Once there, a school officer told police that Tameka […]
Could neighbors have helped Tyre Nichols that night?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In the wake of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols‘ death, many people are wondering if anyone tried to stop what was happening near his home that night. A small quiet neighborhood at Castlegate and Ross Road in Hickory Hill has now been put in the spotlight after the lens of a SkyCop camera showed […]
NAACP Lobbys for Police Accountability
NASHVILLE, TN — Since Tyre Nichols’ death in Memphis, police reform may be the most obvious objective of the NAACP’s Legislative Day to lobby Tennessee lawmakers. Correction of a requirement imposed by the Legislature is a second change sought by NAACP leaders. They say mandatory retention of 3rd graders who fail a reading test will cost millions of dollars.
Owner speaks out after three of her tax offices in Memphis set on fire
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three tax businesses owned by the same person went up in flames. Memphis Police need your help finding who set the fires. The owner of Washington Credit and Tax Solutions told FOX13 she’s disgusted this happened to three of her tax locations in Memphis. “That...
Beloved Memphis activist Mother Georgia King passes away
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Beloved Memphis activist Georgia King, known as ‘Mother Georgia King,’ has passed away. Family confirms to ABC24 the 82-year-old, who has been an icon for social justice and giving back to the community, died Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. Recently, she had suffered health issues...
Former officer Preston Hemphill used 'personally owned handcuffs' to try to arrest Tyre Nichols, MPD report says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The State of Tennessee's Department of Commerce and Insurance has released decertification documents for former MPD officer Preston Hemphill. He was the sixth officer fired for his involvement in Tyre Nichols' arrest Jan. 7, 2023. Decertification in the state of Tennessee by the Tennessee Peace Officers Standards and Training (POST) Commission would make him ineligible for police work in the state.
Longtime Memphis journalist Tom Dees passes away
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A longtime journalist and member of the Memphis community has died, ABC24 learned Thursday afternoon. Tom Dees, who worked as a broadcast journalist for WHBQ in Memphis since 1995, died Thursday morning, days before what would have been his 58th birthday on Saturday. "Tom was always...
Memphis City Council left with more questions as MPD, MFD chiefs lay out reforms after the death of Tyre Nichols
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis city council's public safety committee met Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, to discuss any new reform measures being taken in the wake of the death of Tyre Nichols. On the one-month anniversary of the traffic stop that led to the death of Tyre Nichols, law enforcement...
Family of woman killed by Memphis police files lawsuit against MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The family of Kayla Lucas, a woman who was shot and killed by a Memphis police officer in 2021, filed a lawsuit against MPD and the City of Memphis. The lawsuit seeks $15 million in total damages for the wrongful death of Lucas. Lucas was shot...
Activists demanding action to stop potentially harmful chemicals in South Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Sterilization Services of Tennessee is a source of ire for many residents South Memphis. It uses a chemical called ethylene oxide to clean the medical equipment in the building. The compound is colorless and odorless and can have detrimental effects on someone’s health if they are exposed to it for too long.
TennCare uses scare tactics and aggressive enforcement to root out fraud. With millions spent, the agency has little to show for it.
Life was upended for LaShonia Ingram of Memphis over the last year, and a shadow still follows her around. Search her name online, and the first result includes the words “fraud” and “most wanted.”. “It was horrible. I couldn’t get a job,” the 42-year-old mother says. “All...
Whitehaven shooting leaves one child dead overnight
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One child is dead after an overnight shooting in Whitehaven, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) said. Officers responded to a shooting at about 12:15 a.m. on Friday to a shooting in the 1600 block of Kirkwood Drive. According to MPD, the child was taken to Regional...
Memphis, TN
