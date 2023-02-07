As a native or longtime resident of the Mile High City, you know there’s something special about Denver that makes it unique from any other place in the world. From its sweeping mountain views and cultural diversity to its vibrant food and beer scenes, there are so many things to love. But if you’re really a local, you know some facts that even visitors don’t necessarily get right away, here are 5 things only people from Denver would know.

DENVER, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO