Denver, CO

How much snow models are forecasting for Denver and Colorado this week

We continue to track the potential for a strong winter storm to bring accumulating snow to much of the state by the middle of the coming week. Matt touched on the latest with this system in his video update earlier today, but we thought we'd take a look this afternoon at how much models are forecasting for snow across the Front Range from this system, and where/what differences there are in the data as of Saturday.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Officer that fell from bridge dies, Fountain Police confirm

Officer that fell from bridge dies, Fountain Police …. Officer that fell from bridge dies, Fountain Police confirm. 12-year-old piano prodigy loves to play at hospital …. 12-year-old Jude Kofie was born with a hole in his heart. It was repaired at Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children when he was 2-months-old, and now he's returned to play for patients and staff ahead of Congenital Heart Defect Awareness week.
FOUNTAIN, CO
KDVR.com

Man killed while driving to work on Colorado Boulevard

Robert Goad was on his way to work as a FedEx driver when he was shot and killed on Colorado Boulevard. Andrea Henderson spoke with his family. Man killed while driving to work on Colorado Boulevard. Robert Goad was on his way to work as a FedEx driver when he...
DENVER, CO
K99

Colorado Marijuana Police Reassigned to Combat Fentanyl Instead

It's no secret that one of the most dangerous, if not the most dangerous, drug on the street right now is fentanyl. Since becoming popular in Colorado, fentanyl has caused a shocking number of deaths and because of this, a police unit that was once assigned to marijuana-related crimes has shifted its focus to combating fentanyl instead.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

See the Most Famous Celebrities Coming to Denver This Year

It's always exciting when a celebrity comes to Colorado — and stars seem to love the Centennial State. Big-name personalities like Oprah, William H. Macy, and power couple Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn have homes in Telluride, Basalt, and Aspen. Other celebrities, like The Office's Angela Kinsey and Mariah Carey, were recently spotted vacationing in Denver and Snowmass.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Woman burned in shower sends warning

The woman fell unconscious in the shower for less than a minute before her husband found her suffering second- and third-degree burns to her back and arms. Evan Kruegel reports. Woman burned in shower sends warning. The woman fell unconscious in the shower for less than a minute before her...
DENVER, CO
imfromdenver.com

Things Only People From Denver Would Know

As a native or longtime resident of the Mile High City, you know there’s something special about Denver that makes it unique from any other place in the world. From its sweeping mountain views and cultural diversity to its vibrant food and beer scenes, there are so many things to love. But if you’re really a local, you know some facts that even visitors don’t necessarily get right away, here are 5 things only people from Denver would know.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Former cop in rough arrest could leave prison early

The former Loveland police officer involved in the arrest of 73-year-old Karen Garner, who suffers from dementia, could be eligible to get into a halfway house earlier than violent offenders. Gabby Easterwood reports. Former cop in rough arrest could leave prison early. The former Loveland police officer involved in the...
DENVER, CO
99.9 The Point

99.9 The Point

Windsor, CO
