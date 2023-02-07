Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ida Jones: The meanest woman in DenverRick ZandDenver, CO
Electric billboards on city property could earn Aurora up to $450,000David HeitzAurora, CO
Denver Welcomes Migrants as Organizations Provide Support for Settling InTom HandyDenver, CO
Get thousands for your rent or mortgage in ColoradoR.A. HeimColorado State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Related
Did You Know that the Parking Boot is Originally From Colorado?
There are quite a few famous inventions from Colorado that everyone knows about. For instance, Crocs, Otterbox, and Chipotle all have origins in the Centennial State. However, one invention that has ruined the days of many drivers across the globe also comes from Colorado, the infamous parking boot. The Parking...
weather5280.com
How much snow models are forecasting for Denver and Colorado this week
We continue to track the potential for a strong winter storm to bring accumulating snow to much of the state by the middle of the coming week. Matt touched on the latest with this system in his video update earlier today, but we thought we'd take a look this afternoon at how much models are forecasting for snow across the Front Range from this system, and where/what differences there are in the data as of Saturday.
KDVR.com
Officer that fell from bridge dies, Fountain Police confirm
Officer that fell from bridge dies, Fountain Police …. Officer that fell from bridge dies, Fountain Police confirm. 12-year-old piano prodigy loves to play at hospital …. 12-year-old Jude Kofie was born with a hole in his heart. It was repaired at Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children when he was 2-months-old, and now he's returned to play for patients and staff ahead of Congenital Heart Defect Awareness week.
What to know about Denver’s next snowstorm
After a mild weekend in the Denver weather forecast, another snowstorm is on the way. A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for Wednesday.
Colorado’s “Motel of Tomorrow” Has Been Demolished – Now What?
When the Cameron Motel first opened in 1956, it was a convenient and budget-friendly option for tourists in the Denver area to stop and stay the night at. Located just feet from the off-ramp of I-25, the vibrant arrowhead sign caught the eye of many motorists passing by, especially those looking for somewhere to rent a room.
KDVR.com
Man killed while driving to work on Colorado Boulevard
Robert Goad was on his way to work as a FedEx driver when he was shot and killed on Colorado Boulevard. Andrea Henderson spoke with his family. Man killed while driving to work on Colorado Boulevard. Robert Goad was on his way to work as a FedEx driver when he...
Is A New Roller Skating Rink Coming To The Northern Colorado Area?
Colorado is, or has been home to many amazing roller skating rinks over the years. The Northern Colorado area only has one left in 2023, but could that be changing soon?. New Roller Rink Coming To The Northern Colorado Area?. Before I got into radio and content creation back in...
Woman killed in Denver shooting, suspect in hospital
Police said a woman has died after a shooting on Saturday, and the suspect is in the hospital.
weather5280.com
Colorado weather: Overnight data trends south with heaviest snow, lessens impact for Denver metro
We continue to track a storm system that will deliver rain, snow, and wind to Colorado this week. Despite "good" model agreement in recent days, our confidence in this system has been relatively low when it comes to details on who ultimately sees how much snow in the end. In...
Colorado Marijuana Police Reassigned to Combat Fentanyl Instead
It's no secret that one of the most dangerous, if not the most dangerous, drug on the street right now is fentanyl. Since becoming popular in Colorado, fentanyl has caused a shocking number of deaths and because of this, a police unit that was once assigned to marijuana-related crimes has shifted its focus to combating fentanyl instead.
This Local Colorado Favorite Closing After Just 6 Years
Another local Colorado business bites the dust in 2023, as it was announced this week that March will be the end of the road for this local Colorado favorite. Local Colorado Favorite Closing After Just 6 Years. The start of 2023 around Colorado has been pretty rough as far as...
See the Most Famous Celebrities Coming to Denver This Year
It's always exciting when a celebrity comes to Colorado — and stars seem to love the Centennial State. Big-name personalities like Oprah, William H. Macy, and power couple Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn have homes in Telluride, Basalt, and Aspen. Other celebrities, like The Office's Angela Kinsey and Mariah Carey, were recently spotted vacationing in Denver and Snowmass.
Block of ice, nearly the length of half a football field, remains in front of Centennial home
A Centennial man describes a block of ice, nearly the length of half a football field, as an ice dam on his block.
KDVR.com
Woman burned in shower sends warning
The woman fell unconscious in the shower for less than a minute before her husband found her suffering second- and third-degree burns to her back and arms. Evan Kruegel reports. Woman burned in shower sends warning. The woman fell unconscious in the shower for less than a minute before her...
imfromdenver.com
Things Only People From Denver Would Know
As a native or longtime resident of the Mile High City, you know there’s something special about Denver that makes it unique from any other place in the world. From its sweeping mountain views and cultural diversity to its vibrant food and beer scenes, there are so many things to love. But if you’re really a local, you know some facts that even visitors don’t necessarily get right away, here are 5 things only people from Denver would know.
This Colorado City Ranked One Of The Worst In U.S. For Movie Lovers
If you're a Colorado movie buff who loves going to the theatres, stay away from this particular city as it was just ranked as one of the worst "Movie Cities" in the Country. Love Movies? Don't Go To This Colorado City To See One. Going to the movies is a...
As Colorado becomes abortion haven, advocates target crisis pregnancy centers
Alternatives Pregnancy Center sits next to a King Soopers grocery store in Denver, tucked in a maze of hallways in a blocky office building. A bowl of candy greets visitors. A row of portraits of mothers and their children cover a wall in a corner office. Other than a room with an ultrasound machine and row of fetus figurines, the office is largely unremarkable.
KDVR.com
Former cop in rough arrest could leave prison early
The former Loveland police officer involved in the arrest of 73-year-old Karen Garner, who suffers from dementia, could be eligible to get into a halfway house earlier than violent offenders. Gabby Easterwood reports. Former cop in rough arrest could leave prison early. The former Loveland police officer involved in the...
You Definitely Can’t Take These Items Through Colorado’s Eisenhower Tunnels
It goes without saying there are some things you wouldn't want to take through Colorado's Eisenhower Tunnels. In fact, there are a number of things you cannot take through the tunnels at any time. Would you be surprised to learn you're not allowed to transport hand grenades through Eisenhower Tunnel?...
Thursday was Denver’s last sunset before 5:30 until November
Thursday's sunset of 5:29 in Denver was the last sunset before 5:30 until November 5.
99.9 The Point
Windsor, CO
8K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
99.9 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0