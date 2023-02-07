Read full article on original website
Maine witness reports shiny 100-foot-long cigar-shaped objectRoger MarshWestbrook, ME
4 Amazing Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in MaineEast Coast TravelerMaine State
Portland Declares February 7 ‘207 Day’ While the Rest of Maine is Ignored
Maine should really be broken up into two states because it seems that one half of it isn't too fond of the other half. According to the 2022 US Census, Cumberland and York Counties combined have a population of 519,822. That's 40% of Maine's population in the southern part of the state. The two counties also comprise 7% of the land in Maine.
Susan’s Celebrates 34 Years in Portland, Maine, With $3.40 Fish and Chips
You know how they say "don't judge a book by its cover"? Don't judge a Fish n' Chips platter, because it comes from an old garage that was renovated into a restaurant. Susan's in Portland, Maine, is an absolute institution. They have been in the fish business as long as I have walked this earth, and they pride themselves on getting the freshest, local fish possible in every meal.
Portland Sea Dogs Original Owners Share Sale Profits With Staff
Imagine if the company you worked for sold it to another company and gave you a part of the profits. A very large part of the profits if you had been there long enough. That's exactly what happened when the Portland Sea Dogs' long-time owners sold the team. In 1994,...
What I Witnessed Proves Just How Bad the Graffiti Problem in Portland is
Portland has a graffiti problem. It seems any surface that can be tagged in Portland has been. After what I witnessed, I think we're helpless to do anything about it. This building at 15 Monument Square has long been a target of taggers. It's been there for over a century and appears to have had part of it removed at some point leaving a flat brick surface that taggers view as their canvas.
More Maine, New Hampshire Bed Bath & Beyond Stores to Close for Good
It has been a rough time for Bed Bath & Beyond over the past several months. The longtime home goods retailer has seen a "restructuring" after a downturn in profits, while expenses continued to soar. That led to an initial wave of Bed Bath & Beyond store closures, some of which were in New England. As it turns out, the chain wasn't done with store closures, and three more Maine and New Hampshire locations are poised to be shuddered.
Iconic Maine Lobster Roll Company Takes Care of Scarborough First Responders in a Tasty Way
Scarborough, Maine's first responders got quite the treat to combat the recent cold weather, all thanks to a very popular neighbor. What an incredible gesture by the lobster roll king of Southern Maine. There's nothing like heaps of locally sourced lobster meat slathered in mayo or butter (or both, why not?) and piled into lightly grilled hot dog buns. It's essentially Maine gold.
Miracle Rescue: Maine Dog Lost in the Woods for 42 Days Faced -20 Degree Temps
No pet owner wants to feel the anxiety of realizing that your beloved friend and family member has gone missing. That anxiety is compounded when a pet is lost during a stretch of weather that seems unsurvivable. But that anxiety was felt by a woman in Madison, Maine, in January, as her adored 7-year-old German Shepherd named Leigha went missing.
Someone Left a Rude Note on This Van in Portland, Maine, but Didn’t Use Paper
I really feel like I have no words for this, but let me give it a try. I have to choose these words carefully here because this is a move that someone who can't control their temper makes and the words I'd like to use to describe this person not only can't be said here but would only stoop to this person's level.
The Inside Scoop On Why This Maine Credit Union Shut Down
A few days ago, I noticed I wasn't able to log into my mobile banking. Sometimes this happens for different tech reasons so I waited a bit and tried again, nothing. Then I tried the next day, nothing. I got nervous and called my mom to ask if she could...
Get Engaged at Cracker Barrel in South Portland to Score Free Food for a Year
Get down on one knee while she's on a rocking chair. Oh sure, you could rent a hot air balloon for an over-the-top proposal this Valentine's Day. But with that spy balloon from China, that could be dangerous. Maybe you met at Cracker Barrel and you want to seal the deal. Maybe you met at Maine's Cracker Barrel across from the Maine Mall in South Portland.
Well That Didn’t Take Long, Auburn, Maine, Walmart Pole Hit Again
Not even a week went by after Walmart put up cement barricades, a stop sign that lights up, and a camera, that a vehicle has almost hit the pole in Auburn, Maine, yet again. Seriously, I think this pole is cursed, there cannot be any other reason why it is being hit so frequently.
Friday’s Insane Subzero Wind Caused Chaos at the Brunswick, Maine, Shaw’s
No cap. I've legit never seen anything like this before in my life. Not even during the insane tornado season I experienced while living in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where there was literally some type of tornado almost every single day in May 2019. And I guess technically, I didn't. first-hand what...
To the Anxiety-Inducing Driver on 295 in Yarmouth, Maine, This Morning
Let me start off by saying I don't have OCD. Let me start off by saying I don't have diagnosed OCD. But there's no possible way I don't have some kind of form of it. At least, the obsessive part. And I was obsessed with feeling uncomfortable with what I...
Maine Teacher Heroically Saves First Grader’s Life While He Was Choking at School
Maine is home to the most beautiful coastline, the prettiest mountain ranges and the absolute best teachers the world has to offer. And that has never been more evident than it is right now. Over the years we have heard countless stories of Maine teachers being absolute rock stars for...
WATCH: Cute Young Maine Seal in a Dangerous Situation Gets a Helping Hand
Scrolling through social media is always a gamble. Your feed is always full of random things that could get you angry and all riled up, maybe make you sad, or get you excited and happy, you never really know what you’re going to stumble upon. That very gamble is...
This New Hampshire Cat Calls the Mount Washington Observatory Home
Whether you're a cat person or not, you have to admit that this is cute. Meet Nimbus. He's a gray shorthair kitty who happens to live over 6,280 feet above sea level at New Hampshire's Mount Washington Observatory. This WMUR video explains that Nimbus was adopted from the Conway Area...
People Are Flocking to Maine to Catch a Glimpse of This Massive, Rare Eagle
I'm not a big bird guy, but some creatures you can't help but be mesmerized by. In order to spot a rare Stellar's Sea Eagle, you'd need to be in the right place at the right time. According to Wikipedia, this species of eagle is native to Northeast Asia and has a current population estimating at 5,000 and decreasing. Experts suspect that is due to climate change. The largest eagle in the world is said to be the Philippines Eagle, but this sucker outweighs them by an average of 2.2 pounds. Their wingspan ranges anywhere between 6 and 8 feet.
Watch Two Fighter Jets Do a Flyby Over Westbrook, Maine, Police Out on Traffic Detail
The men and women who work in law enforcement sometimes have tasks that aren't exactly busy. You've probably seen police squad cars with blue lights on as construction and utility crews do their jobs. All too often, drivers will zoom right by these workers and a police presence helps remind them to slow down and keep these workers safe.
Amtrak Downeaster Service Partially Suspended
Southbound service on Amtrak's Downeaster was partially suspended on Tuesday morning. Amtrak spokesman Jason Abrams told Seacoast Current that southbound train #680 struck an "individual on the tracks" west of Main Street in Biddeford around 6:05 a.m. It left Brunswick at 4:30 a.m. The train ended its run in Wells where passengers can transfer to southbound train #682.
Serious Chiefs Fans in Mechanic Falls Living Large in Patriot Nation
Well, there's one couple who will be watching the actual game Sunday. We all know that the Super Bowl (LVII) this year doesn't have our beloved New England Patriots. But for one couple in Mechanic Falls, they couldn't be happier to see their Kansas City Chiefs!. Sean grew up as...
