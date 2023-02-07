ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesboro, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
talkbusiness.net

Diamond State Networks hires several employees, names CEO

Jonesboro-based wholesale broadband provider Diamond State Networks recently announced that it hired multiple employees and appointed Doug Maglothin as CEO. The company comprises a group of Arkansas electric cooperatives that are investing more than $1.8 billion to build a fiber optic network across the state. According to a Wednesday (Feb....
JONESBORO, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy