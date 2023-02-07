ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterville, ME

Woman Missing after Discharge from Bangor Hospital Found Safe

Bangor Police are asking for the public's help in finding a 28-year-old local woman. UPDATE: Bangor Police say Bishop-Zezima has been found and is safe. Sergeant Jason McAmbley says Lorna Bishop-Zezima of Bangor was last seen on February 3 when she was discharged from Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center. There have been no reported sightings of her since, and her family has not heard from her in over a week.
BANGOR, ME
Did You Know Chris Stapleton Used To Be In A Rock Band?

Fans of Chris Stapleton may have heard his early work with The SteelDrivers, but have you heard his rock n' roll sounds?. Chris Stapleton will return to Bangor on another round of his All American Road Show 2023. The "Joy Of My Life" singer will perform at Maine Savings Amphitheater, Thursday, July 6. Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives and Allen Stone will open the show. Tickets go on-sale Friday, February 10.
BANGOR, ME
Presque Isle, ME
ABOUT

Big Country 96.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://bigcountry969.com

