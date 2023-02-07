Read full article on original website
A Maine 17-Year-Old in Stolen Vehicle Reaches Speeds of 100 MPH in Police Chase
A 13 mile police chase reached speeds of 100 mph Monday in Wiscasset and Richmond in pursuit of two teenagers in stole a car. 17-Year-Old Driver in Stolen Vehicle Leads Police on Chase. The Wiscasset Police Department said officers attempted to pull over a vehicle with no plates on the...
Old Town Police Charge 2 with Aggravated Drug Trafficking
A search prompted by an outstanding warrant in Old Town resulted in two arrests and the seizure of multiple drugs. The two people who face charges in connection with this investigation are Old Town residents Brandy Mylen, age 38, and Edward Janak, age 48. Why Were Police at the Apartment?
Three People Shot and Taken to the Hospital in Lewiston, Maine
The Lewiston Police Department said three people were shot during a shooting over the weekend. The incident took place around 4 am on Saturday morning at an apartment on Walnut Street. Officials said they believe the shootings happened in the residence, according to WGME News. Shooting Victims Taken to the...
Woman Missing after Discharge from Bangor Hospital Found Safe
Bangor Police are asking for the public's help in finding a 28-year-old local woman. UPDATE: Bangor Police say Bishop-Zezima has been found and is safe. Sergeant Jason McAmbley says Lorna Bishop-Zezima of Bangor was last seen on February 3 when she was discharged from Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center. There have been no reported sightings of her since, and her family has not heard from her in over a week.
Miracle Rescue: Maine Dog Lost in the Woods for 42 Days Faced -20 Degree Temps
No pet owner wants to feel the anxiety of realizing that your beloved friend and family member has gone missing. That anxiety is compounded when a pet is lost during a stretch of weather that seems unsurvivable. But that anxiety was felt by a woman in Madison, Maine, in January, as her adored 7-year-old German Shepherd named Leigha went missing.
2023 Maine Moose Lottery Drawing to Take Place in Augusta
A date and city has been announced for the 2023 Moose Lottery Drawing. The Moose Lottery Drawing will be hosted by the city of Augusta this year. The date has been set for June 10, 2023. A specific location has yet to be announced. Last year, the town of Jackman...
Robert Kraft’s Patriots Foundation Sending Maine Boy to the Super Bowl
10-year-old Kellan Tilton of Detroit, Maine is a cancer survivor who absolutely loves football and, of course, the New England Patriots. Now, thanks to Robert Kraft's Patriots Foundation, he's going to Arizona to see Super Bowl LVII. According to the Make-A-Wish Foundation Kellan was born with a cancerous tumor around...
Did You Know Chris Stapleton Used To Be In A Rock Band?
Fans of Chris Stapleton may have heard his early work with The SteelDrivers, but have you heard his rock n' roll sounds?. Chris Stapleton will return to Bangor on another round of his All American Road Show 2023. The "Joy Of My Life" singer will perform at Maine Savings Amphitheater, Thursday, July 6. Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives and Allen Stone will open the show. Tickets go on-sale Friday, February 10.
