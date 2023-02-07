Read full article on original website
KVOE
Applications for Emporia Assistant City Manager position due by noon Tuesday
The deadline is nearly here for those wishing to apply to serve as the next Assistant City Manager of Emporia. Applications are due by noon Tuesday. Applicants should send their resumes to Jo Lynne Herron by emailing Jherron@emporiaks.gov. The ideal candidate will be an engaged and trusted partner within the community who enjoys relationship building inside and outside of the organization that can manage operations of the functions they are tasked with overseeing.
KVOE
Individual selected as USD 253 Interim Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations left prior district following suspension and performance concerns
The USD 253 Emporia Board of Education has appointed Dr. David McGehee as its interim Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations. However; McGehee steps into the role after controversy with his former district. During a special meeting Friday afternoon, board members voted unanimously to approve a contract with ESSDACK for a...
KVOE
EMPORIA STATE UNIVERSITY: Board of Regents chair says reinvestments set table for positive ‘transformation’
Painful as they have been, the changes over the past six months at Emporia State University have found ongoing favor with the Kansas Board of Regents, including Chair Jon Rolph. In an interview airing Wednesday on KVOE’s Newsmaker segment, Rolph said the reinvestments as part of Emporia State’s Framework for...
KVOE
USD 386 Madison-Virgil to continue conversations about superintendent replacement process
More conversations about a superintendent search are at least scheduled for the USD 386 Madison-Virgil board’s upcoming meeting. Steve Jowers is taking the superintendent post at USDD 448 Inman after less than a year on the job in Madison to move closer to family. The district has already announced plans to handle the superintendent search without an outside consultant unless applicants are not considered acceptable to the board.
KVOE
Humane Society of Flint Hills announces Jordan’s Way fundraising tour stop at Emporia Animal Shelter
The Emporia Animal Shelter has a big fundraiser coming later this month. Jordan’s Way, which has raised over $4 million for shelters across the country, is coming to the Emporia shelter Feb. 20. Humane Society of the Flint Hills Director Stephanie Achille says the shelter was nominated for a tour stop, and it’s now kicking off the Kansas leg of the latest nationwide tour.
KVOE
USD 253 administrator put on paid leave, likely to replaced later this month
USD 253 Emporia has placed its assistant superintendent for business operations on paid administrative leave, and it may have a replacement as soon as the middle of the month. The district has not stated why Rob Scheib was placed on leave, citing personnel policy. Community Relations Director Lyndel Landgren says the decision happened following Wednesday’s board meeting but hasn’t said why the decision came outside the meeting.
KVOE
Newman Regional Health celebrates Cardiac Cath Lab accreditation process
Newman Regional Health held a special celebration for a notable accreditation announcement Thursday. Late last year, the hospital announced the Cardiac Cath Lab was recognized for its use of minimally invasive procedures. The process through the American College of Cardiology started in April 2021, with a “rigorous” on-site evaluation as part of the work. On KVOE’s Morning Show before the public event, Director of Business Development Steve Bazan says Cardiac Care staff went “above and beyond” their regular work load to get the accreditation process moving, and Dr. Michael Lloyd says it was a level of recognition worth pursuing because of the staff’s level of care.
WIBW
City council to vote on annex ordinance for USD 437 land
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Auburn-Washburn school district, USD 437, is looking to the city to clear the way for its new school building. The Topeka City Council’s next meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 14, will include a vote to annex a site at 29th and Auburn for a new middle school. USD 437 voters approved a $145 million bond in April 2022, including the $64 million needed to build the new school.
Topeka principal takes unique approach to empower students
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka teacher is helping his students one wheel at a time. The afterschool unicycle program at McEachron Elementary is bringing out the best in the Mustang students. However the club didn’t start out this way. “It started with a kid that was in trouble in my office, and he saw a […]
KVOE
PACT Act information briefing Saturday at Emporia American Legion Post 5 adds activities
Veterans and caregivers from across the state are encouraged to attend Saturday’s PACT Act information briefing at Emporia’s American Legion Post 5. Post Commander Clay Childs says veterans areawide are interested in the information to be presented. Activities at the Legion Post have been expanded since the event...
WIBW
Sam has been at Helping Hands for 100 days, and thinks a family would be super!
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands’ current longest-term resident paid a visit to Eye on NE Kansas to show off his super spirit. Sam is a two-year-old pit bull mix who donned a Chiefs jersey for his TV time. Sam just passed 100 days at the shelter. His adoption fee is fully sponsored, meaning it would be free to make him part of a fur-ever home.
1350kman.com
Accused former Wamego teachers waive preliminary hearing
Two former Wamego teachers accused of unlawful sexual relations with a former student have been bound over to stand trial. Allen and Deborah Sylvester waived their right to a preliminary hearing Friday morning in Pottawatomie County District Court. The pair will be arraigned on March 7 at 1:30 p.m. According...
KVOE
Planned network upgrade coming Thursday for Lyon County 911 call-handling system
Lyon County Emergency Communications says emergency services will not be delayed when a planned network upgrade takes place Thursday. The upgrade is for the department’s 911 call-handling system and will force the system to “go down” for an undetermined length of time. Residents who call 911 during...
KVOE
Boy Scout Troop 157 pancake feed, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation auction on Saturday list of events
Two big community events are coming Saturday. On the calendar first is the Boy Scout Troop 157 pancake feed at Emporia’s First Christian Church. Cost is $6 a person for all-you-can-eat pancakes. The event is from 6 am to 12:30 pm and follows the Sojadi District’s annual recognition dinner, which took place Thursday at First Christian Church.
WIBW
Puppies in Topeka compete in annual Shelter Showdown
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands Humane Society geared up for the big game with a special playtime. A litter of nine puppies had fun getting a little “ruff” and tumble for their Shelter Showdown. 13 NEWS has teamed up with Helping Hands for several years to host...
KVOE
Emporia High basketball teams sweep Topeka High
It was a clean sweep for the Emporia High basketball teams against Topeka High Friday night at Spartan Gymnasium. The Emporia High girls, ranked sixth in 5A knocked off the fourth-ranked team in 6A, Topeka High, 37-31. The Lady Spartans led 11-9 after the first quarter before trailing 17-15 at halftime and 25-23 heading into the fourth quarter.
KVOE
Emporia State baseball to host Minot State
The Emporia State baseball team hosts Minot State in a 4 game series beginning Friday. The two teams will play a single game Friday, a doubleheader Saturday, and a single game Sunday. All games will be played at Rock Creek High School at St. George. A new turf infield is...
KVOE
Final pretrial in Chase County shooting case set for Monday
The final pretrial in a Chase County shooting incident is coming early next week. Eric Joseph McClure will appear in Cottonwood Falls at 1:30 pm before Judge Laura Miser. McClure is charged with aggravated battery and criminal use of a weapon after he allegedly shot at an SUV traveling from Emporia towards McPherson on Kansas Highway 150 in mid-May of last year. The driver of the vehicle, Erik Reyes of Emporia, was wounded but survived.
KVOE
Emporia State womens tennis team opens season with a win
The Emporia State womens tennis team won their season opener defeating Bethel 6-1 Tuesday. They won all 3 doubles matches to earn the doubles point. And won 5 of the 6 singles matches. Winning at 1-5 singles. The Lady Hornets will go to Springfield, Missouri for matches against Harding and...
OnlyInYourState
One Of The Oldest Churches In Kansas Dates Back To The 1800s And Has A Fascinating History
Do you ever wander through a particularly old area and think about all the things that the buildings there have seen? Every structure has a story, and it’s easy to lose yourself daydreaming about all the people and events that have been inside of those walls. One historic church in Kansas that has a particularly interesting backstory is located in Baldwin City, on the Baker University campus. Here you’ll find the Clarice L. Osborne Memorial Chapel, which is one of the oldest churches in Kansas. This beautiful structure wasn’t always a resident of the Sunflower State, however. Check it out:
