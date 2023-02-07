Read full article on original website
Casper Woman Pleads No Contest to Taking Meth into Jail, Delivery
A Casper woman appeared in Natrona County District Court for an arraignment today, Feb. 10. Ashley Carbajal pleaded no contest to two charges:. 1. Taking a Controlled Substance (meth) into a Correctional Facility, punishable by up to 20 years in prison. 2. Delivery of Controlled Substance, punishable by up to...
Casper Woman Pleads Guilty to Pointing Loaded Handgun at Another
A Casper woman appeared in Natrona County District Court today, Feb. 8, before Judge Daniel L. Forgey. Brook Catherine Wilson, born in 2003, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a felony punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment and/or a fine of $10,000. In exchange for her...
oilcity.news
Casper man sentenced to 12–15 years in meth, fentanyl conspiracy
CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper man identified by the state as a top-tier dealer in a meth and fentanyl drug distribution conspiracy was sentenced Thursday to 12–15 years in state prison. Xavier Bynum, 26, had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine and fentanyl in Natrona County District...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (2/7/23)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Tuesday, February 7. Seventh Judicial Circuit Court Nichole Collier presided, while Assistant District Attorney Kevin Taheri represented the state. All persons entering not guilty pleas or charged with felonies are presumed...
Casper Man Sentenced to No Less than 12 Years in Prison for Drug Conspiracy
A Casper man will spend 12- to- 15 years behind bars for drug charges. Xavier Preston Bynum heard the sentence from Judge Catherine Wilking on Thursday. District Attorney Dan Itzen said that the court has heard variations of Bynum's case through co-defendents as the charges are related to a "drug network."
oilcity.news
Police say man held woman at gunpoint for 5 hours on Christmas Eve
CASPER, Wyo. — A 50-year-old man is charged with three felonies and three misdemeanors after a woman reported he broke into her residence on Christmas Eve and threatened to kill her and himself with a firearm. Michael Merritt appeared on the charges in Natrona County Circuit Court on Wednesday....
oilcity.news
Casper police sergeant faces sanction over warrantless entry into The Void
CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper police sergeant is facing a disciplinary suspension following a Fourth Amendment violation last fall at The Void, an alternative nightlife venue in downtown Casper that has since closed. Sgt. Anthony Stedillie contested the scope — but not the foundation — of an internally recommended...
oilcity.news
Natrona County divorce filings (1/30/23–2/6/23)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those that filed for a divorce from Jan. 30 through Feb. 6. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
oilcity.news
Casper woman pleads guilty to pointing gun at ex-boyfriend
CASPER, Wyo. — Prosecutors are recommending a 3- to 5-year prison term for a Casper woman who pleaded guilty on Wednesday to pointing a gun at her ex-boyfriend last summer. Brook Catherine Wilson, 19, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and battery with a deadly weapon, which carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison.
The Best Restrooms in Casper According To You
Where in Casper is the best place to go to the bathroom? When nature calls, who has the best and cleanest public restrooms? We polled our Facebook audience to find the best picks, and the results were divided, but there were a few top loos to use. Josh S said,...
oilcity.news
Concert organized to raise money for Casper boy who was seriously burned in accident
CASPER, Wyo. — A benefit concert has been organized to raise money for the medical needs of a Casper boy who was seriously burned last year. The Good Vibes for Max Benefit Concert is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Elks Lodge, located at 108 E. 7th St. in Casper.
oilcity.news
Weather closes sections of Interstates 25 and 90 from Casper to Gillette early Thursday
CASPER, Wyo. — Northbound Interstate 25 is closed from Casper to Buffalo as of 5:30 a.m. Thursday as another winter storm moves through central and northern Wyoming, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. I-90 between Buffalo and Gillette is also closed in both directions. Additionally, northbound US 87...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Casper resident, needing surgery, may have to go elsewhere
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - A Casper resident in need of a serious operation says he was advised by his doctor to go somewhere else... To not have it done at the local hospital he had planned on going to. Michael Parrish has had a bad back for two...
oilcity.news
Closing Time: Longtime Casper restauranteurs eye retirement, prepare for next chapter
CASPER, Wyo. — Karen Kanelos has listened to countless stories from hundreds of customers over the years, first as a hairdresser — stopping at retirement homes and private residences for her clients — then later tending bar and serving restaurant patrons. “They just unload, and you take...
‘Bed Bath & Beyond’ in Casper Closing Permanently
Yet another store is closing in Casper's Eastridge Mall. Bed Bath & Beyond recently posted signs in and around the store that they are closing permanently. After speaking with store staff, there is no set date for when the store will close its doors for good, but it is estimated to be anywhere from one to two months.
Casper City Council Votes to Buy 70 New Golf Carts for $398,685
The Casper City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to purchase 70 new golf carts for the Casper Municipal Golf Course. The vote was 7-0 to purchase the new carts, after city officials heard three different bids to replace the golf carts, according to a memo to the City. The winning...
Free Carnival-Themed Family Game Night in Casper on the 17th
The Natrona County Prevention Coalition and Mercer Family Resource Center invite the. community to the 8th Annual Family Game Night on February 17th from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming, 1701 E K St. Casper, WY 82601. They will be serving a free dinner: white...
Let’s Talk Turkey: Wyoming Game & Fish Discuss Turkey Problems
Let's talk turkey for a minute. That's what the Casper City Council had to do on Tuesday, as members of the Wyoming Game & Fish Department spoke to the council about the issue of turkeys and how to rid Casper neighborhoods of them. Brandon Werner, a Wildlife Biologist with the...
Jeffree Star Has a Disco With Camels at Casper Based ‘Star Yak Salon’
There's living life and then there is living your best life. Jeffree Star has definitely been doing the later since moving to the Cowboy State. Jeffree recently posted a new video to his official TikTok account of him hanging out with his newly acquired camels, but in the most interesting way. He captioned the video:
Staind Frontman Aaron Lewis Coming to the Ford Wyoming Center
The Ford Wyoming Center recently announced that Aaron Lewis, lead vocalist, rhythm guitarist and founding member of the rock band Staind, is coming to Casper on Saturday, May 6th, 2023. The official Ford Wyoming Center Facebook page shared the concert news with a photo and a caption that read:. The...
