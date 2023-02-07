Read full article on original website
989kbay.com
Small fire breaks out at Blaine Middle School
BLAINE, Wash. – No one was injured after a small fire broke out at Blaine Middle School on Wednesday, February 8th. Blaine Superintendent Dr. Christopher Granger said in a letter to parents that the fire was contained to a room near the cafeteria. Fire sprinklers successfully doused the flames...
989kbay.com
Whatcom County Council considering three sites for new jail
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A group tasked with evaluating the needs for a new jail in Whatcom County has identified three possible locations for the facility. The Stakeholder Advisory Committee, which is made up of community members and local leaders, presented their findings to the Whatcom County Council on Tuesday, February 7th.
989kbay.com
2A district hoops results Thursday
High school basketball district tournament finals Thursday night…the only games were boys Class 2A. Squalicum knocked out Sedro-Woolley 56-44. Bellingham got eliminated by Archbishop Murphy 56-41. Squalicum moves on to play Lynden at Lynden High School Saturday at 3:00. Coverage begins with a 2:45 pre-game show on KPUG and...
