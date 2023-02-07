The Golden Heart Awards would like to hear about the special volunteers in your life. The nomination period is now open for community members to recognize exceptional volunteers in Door County. There are six categories for people to choose from Adult Volunteer of the Year, Environmental Stewardship Volunteer of the Year, Arts and Culture Volunteer of the Year, Group Volunteers of the Year, the Karl May Lifetime of Service Award, and the Youth Volunteer Scholarship Award. Award winners will receive $500 to donate to a non-profit of their choice. For the Youth Volunteer Scholarship, nominations are limited to high school seniors, who will then be asked to write an essay on volunteerism to be included with the nomination. Up to four high school seniors will be chosen to receive a $500 scholarship. When the Golden Heart Awards Celebration takes place on April 19th at Stone Harbor Resort in Sturgeon Bay, it will mark the first time the organization will host a full-fledged, in-person event since before the start of the pandemic. The last two years were held at the Sturgeon Bay High School Auditorium both in-person and live-streamed. You have until February 17th to make your nominations, which you can do by clicking this link.

DOOR COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO