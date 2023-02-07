Read full article on original website
DCU places several on podium
Congratulations on a great meet today! I’ve said it several times this season, but I am immensely proud of this group of gentlemen and their hard work. We’ve had so many incredible successes this season, and it’s been rewarding to watch the boys grow both as swimmers and as people. In our first year swimming at D-1 we proved that we could compete against some really talented competition and found our way to a 7th place finish today and numerous podium swims.
Nominations open for Golden Heart Awards
The Golden Heart Awards would like to hear about the special volunteers in your life. The nomination period is now open for community members to recognize exceptional volunteers in Door County. There are six categories for people to choose from Adult Volunteer of the Year, Environmental Stewardship Volunteer of the Year, Arts and Culture Volunteer of the Year, Group Volunteers of the Year, the Karl May Lifetime of Service Award, and the Youth Volunteer Scholarship Award. Award winners will receive $500 to donate to a non-profit of their choice. For the Youth Volunteer Scholarship, nominations are limited to high school seniors, who will then be asked to write an essay on volunteerism to be included with the nomination. Up to four high school seniors will be chosen to receive a $500 scholarship. When the Golden Heart Awards Celebration takes place on April 19th at Stone Harbor Resort in Sturgeon Bay, it will mark the first time the organization will host a full-fledged, in-person event since before the start of the pandemic. The last two years were held at the Sturgeon Bay High School Auditorium both in-person and live-streamed. You have until February 17th to make your nominations, which you can do by clicking this link.
Northern Door Children's Center completes first phase project, eyes more improvements
You will see more space and, in the future, more kids at Northern Door Children’s Center in Sister Bay. Thursday marks the first-day teachers and staff members will move into its new space at the Northern Door Children’s Center thanks to $1 million gift from an anonymous donor. The center also received $50,000 from a larger $3.5 million State of Wisconsin innovation grant. The new room will be primarily used for the center’s 4K program, which is in collaboration with Gibraltar Area Schools. This will allow for reconfiguring the building’s other classrooms, which brings even more good news for community members, according to Northern Door Children’s Center’s Karen Corekin-DeLaMer.
Saving green while composting brown
The Climate Change Coalition of Door County wants to make it easier for you to start a new environmentally-friendly habit. The organization is partnering with the City of Sturgeon Bay, the Village of Egg Harbor, Sturgeon Bay Utilities, and Recycling Connections to begin a compost bin group buy for those interested in composting. The bins usually retail for $100 to $200, but purchasing through the program can make them available for as little as $48. In November, Door County Compost Initiative member Dean Hoegger explained why composting is a good idea.
Luxemburg-Casco wins Denmark wrestling regional, several others advance
Luxemburg-Casco will advance to Tuesday's team sectional after winning Saturday's Denmark Regional as other local wrestlers advance to next Saturday's action. The Luxemburg-Casco wrestling team will advance to team sectionals after sending 11 of its 14 wrestlers out of the Denmark Regional. Winning their brackets were Michael Bostwick (113), Blakelee Bastien (126), Easton Worachek (132), Caleb Delebreau (138), and Max Ronsman (145). Also advancing to next Saturday's sectional meet were Jake Jandrin (2nd, 106), Isaac Jerabek (2nd, 120), Ryan Routhieaux (3rd, 160), Sam Schutz (4th, 170), Trace Schoenbeck (2nd, 182), and Ezra Waege (4th, 195).
Gibraltar wins, Algoma falls in boys' basketball action
Saturday was a mixed bag for local basketball teams playing an extra game in the week. For the second straight game, the Gibraltar Vikings relied on Will Friedenfels for offense, but this time won their game over Goodman/Pembine 59-49. The Algoma boys basketball team had no answers for Kaine Fort...
Boys basketball round-up: Eagles sink Clippers
Southern Door showed why they are the class of the Packerland Conference on Thursday with another victory over a Door County rival. The Eagles rolled to a 72-53 victory over Sturgeon Bay on the road. Gibraltar was plagued by a slow start in its 60-45 loss to Peshtigo on parent's...
Gibraltar, Kewaunee pick up Saturday wins in girls' basketball
Two local basketball teams used Saturday to pad their win columns. Mikala Gorham's big game helped wipe Friday's memories away with Gibraltar's 61-30 win over Goodman/Pembine. Being down by four at the break was all the motivation the Kewaunee Storm girls' basketball team needed to secure a big 62-52 win over rival Algoma.
L-C's Worachek named NEC Wrestler of the Year
The Luxemburg-Casco wrestling team had another successful season thanks to its 11 All-North Eastern Conference wrestlers. The North Eastern Conference announced their All-Conference Team for wrestling this week, based primarily on their performance in their NEC dual matches. The 11 wrestlers mean that the conference honored 78 percent of the 14-man starting roster.
