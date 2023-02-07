ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

tdalabamamag.com

St. Paul Episcopal freshman LB Anthony Jones reacts to Alabama offer

Anthony Jones earned an offer from Alabama Wednesday, adding to his growing list. Jones is a freshman at St. Paul Episcopal High School in Mobile, Alabama. He is on pace to be one of the most sought-after 2026 recruits in the country with previous offers from Auburn, Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia and others. His offer total sits at 13 after the Crimson Tide joined the recruitment of the fast-rising prospect.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Why Ty Simpson now has an inside edge to be Alabama's QB1 in 2023

Two years ago, Ty Simpson tweeted “Blessed to receive and offer from Notre Dame! #GoIrish @CoachBrianKelly @T_Rees11.”. Back in January 2021, nobody had an idea that Brian Kelly would bolt for LSU and that eventually, Tommy Rees would bolt for Alabama. We did, however, have reason to suspect that Simpson could possibly commit to the Tide. Never mind the fact that he was a Tennessee native. Simpson’s commitment in February 2021 was in the wake of the messy Jeremy Pruitt divorce.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
thebamabuzz.com

Vince Dooley, Bill Snyder honored with Nick Saban Legacy Award

Tuesday night in Downtown Birmingham a college football coaching legend honored two fellow coaching legends, as Alabama head coach Nick Saban recognized late UGA coach Vince Dooley and longtime Kansas State coach Bill Snyder with the Nick Saban Legacy Award. The award, given for the first time last year, celebrates...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Georgia Commit Receives Offer From Crimson Tide

Four-star class of 2025 offensive tackle Micah Debose has received an offer from the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Ala., native ranks No. 50 nationally, No. 4 in offensive tackles, and No. 6 in the state, according to 247Sports Composite. Debose is a sophomore at Vigor High School in Prichard, Ala....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama offers 6-foot-4 in-state freshman LB Anthony Jones

Anthony Jones reported an offer from Alabama Wednesday via Twitter. Jones attends St. Paul Episcopal High School in Mobile, Alabama. He is currently a freshman and a member of the 2026 recruiting class. The Mobile product now holds 13 offers, including offers from Auburn, Colorado and Georgia. Alabama is one...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Thirty-two Alabama players named to Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll

The University of Alabama placed 85 student-athletes on the 2022 Fall Southeastern Conference Academic Honor Roll, the league office announced Thursday. Alabama's football team saw 32 of its student-athletes earn a spot on the honor roll, including All-SEC honorees Kool-Aid McKinstry, Will Reichard and Bryce Young, among others. Also included was College Sports Communicators Academic All-District performer Seth McLaughlin, who graduated Summa Cum Laude in the summer of 2022 with a perfect 4.0 GPA and is currently pursuing his master’s degree.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ClutchPoints

College Basketball Odds: Florida vs. Alabama prediction, pick, how to watch – 2/8/2023

The Florida Gators take on the Alabama Crimson Tide. Our college basketball odds series has our Florida Alabama prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Florida Alabama. The SEC basketball season has one month left before the SEC Tournament. The race for the conference championship is a three-team battle involving the Alabama Crimson Tide, the Texas A&M Aggies, and the Tennessee Volunteers. Texas A&M is a bubble team, while Bama and Tennessee are competing for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, making this a really weird competition in which A&M has a chance to win the league and yet gain an NCAA seeding no higher than No. 7 or No. 8. The prevailing belief among SEC basketball experts is that A&M won’t hang with Bama and Tennessee, but that’s not something Alabama can or should worry about. The Tide have to take care of business and make sure they win the conference championship, which would help them get a No. 1 seed in March. That path to a top seed goes through the Florida Gators in another SEC clash.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
