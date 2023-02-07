Read full article on original website
University of Alabama Head Basketball Coach Nate Oats Receives a Contract Extension Through 2029. See New Buyout DetailsZack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
University Of Alabama Basketball Player Provided Gun Used To Kill A Woman. Smart Move?Chibuzo NwachukuTuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
This Restaurant Serves Alabama's Best Pizza
Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best pizza in every US state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
Tuscaloosa’s Iconic Taco Casa Looking to Expand to 3 New Alabama Cities
One of the best-known brands in Tuscaloosa may soon expand across Alabama as Taco Casa seeks to open restaurants in three new cities. The company announced Tuesday that it was looking for entrepreneurial minds in Huntsville, Montgomery and Mobile who may be interested in opening restaurants in those metro areas.
OnlyInYourState
The Cafeteria-Style Restaurant With Some Of The Best Home-Cooked Food In Alabama
Alabama is home to many types of restaurants where you’ll be served some of the most delicious down home cooking. One of these restaurants is Sarris Cafe. To learn all about Sarris Cafe, which is known for serving some of the best home-cooked food in Alabama, take a look below.
Construction on new Ford dealership at Palisades Mall will soon begin
The long-awaited Stivers Ford dealership in Birmingham’s Palisades Mall is set to break ground within the next month according to Pell City based contractor Goodgame Company. Goodgame Company received a building permit for over $15 million this month to begin work on the project which was first announced in...
Meat Depot Open Now After Northport Cost Kutter Grocery Store Closes
A new grocery store is open in Northport to replace the short-lived Cost Kutter store in the old Save A Lot building in Buford Plaza off McFarland Boulevard. The long-running Save A Lot permanently closed in June 2021 and Alabama's first Cost Kutter grocery store opened in the space that November before also closing at the end of last month.
