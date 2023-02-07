Do College Students Have to File a Tax Return? See If You're Required, and Why You May Want to Even If You're Not

Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Connecticut
Tax Pros Still in Limbo After IRS Tells Millions Who Received State Rebates to Pause Filings
If you received a state tax rebate or payment in 2022, it's unclear whether the funds are taxable on your federal return. The IRS last week told affected taxpayers to pause on filing returns until the agency provides further guidance. In the meantime, tax professionals are in limbo until the...
NBC Connecticut
IRS Says Many State Rebates Aren't Taxable at the Federal Level. Some May Face Filing Struggle, Tax Pros Warn
The IRS on Friday issued federal tax guidance for millions of Americans who received state rebates or payments in 2022. Taxpayers in more than a dozen states won't need to report these payments on federal tax returns. The IRS on Friday issued federal tax guidance for millions of Americans who...
Comments / 0