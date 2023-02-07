Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Sushi has Been Named the Best in MarylandTravel MavenMaryland State
8 Baltimore Apartments Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyBaltimore, MD
Two people arrested in U.S. for preparing sabotage against electrical installationsUSA DiarioBaltimore, MD
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in MarylandEast Coast TravelerBaltimore, MD
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Maryland stymies No. 10 Ohio State 90-54 in Sheldon’s returnThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
This Sushi has Been Named the Best in Maryland
Sushi may have originated as an inexpensive fast food in Asia, but today, its regarded as a beloved delicacy that's enjoyed throughout the United States. In Maryland, there are hundreds of options if you're craving this staple rice dish from all-you-can-eat buffets to upscale options like omakase but only one sushi restaurant has caught the eye of the online media publication known as Eat This, Not That.
tourcounsel.com
The Boulevard at the Capital Centre | Shopping center in Maryland
The Boulevard at the Capital Centre was an open-air shopping center in Lake Arbor, Prince George's County, Maryland; it had a Largo postal address. It was located on the former site of the Capital Centre, previously the home of the Washington Bullets and Washington Capitals. Opened in 2003, the Boulevard...
foxbaltimore.com
Governor Moore announces expanded Port of Baltimore e-commerce shipping service
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Governor Wes Moore announced Thursday that ZIM Shipping Lines, one of the top ocean carrier container companies in the world and major container shipping customer at Maryland’s Port of Baltimore is doubling its service to the state, increasing its E-commerce Baltimore Express frequency from bi-weekly to weekly, at the end of the month.
Digital Collegian
Baltimore Medical System announces pharmacy opening at Rosedale location
ROSEDALE — Baltimore Medical System (BMS), the largest Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) system in Maryland, announced that its newest community health center, BMS at Rosedale, now offers an on-site pharmacy. Located at 9520 Philadelphia Road, the pharmacy is open Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and...
baltimoremagazine.com
In the late 1960s, Baltimore began demolishing Black neighborhoods to make room for an ill-fated expressway. Will the harm from the Highway to Nowhere ever be repaired?
Historical images by John Van Horn and I. Henry Phillips. Opening spread: The image of the forlorn girl on the outskirts of the Highway to Nowhere was shot by John Van Horn in the fall of 1968 (see sidebar at the end of the story). CLOSED THE CAR DOOR and...
Sandwiches Sold Across Region Recalled Due To Potential Listeria Contamination
A Baltimore-based food company is recalling hundreds of products because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. Fresh Ideation Food Group LLC says the products were sold from Tuesday, Jan. 24 through Monday, Jan. 30 in nine states, including Connecticut, Washington DC, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia.
Here's When The Baltimore County Retail Plastic Bag Ban Will Take Effect
Officials in Baltimore County have approved the “Bring Your Own Bag” Act, which will require shoppers to bring their own reusable bag to the store or pay a fee for paper. The controversial bill passed 5 to 2 at the Baltimore County Council’s latest meeting, and the measure will go into effect at retailers beginning in November, when plastic carryout bags will be barred, minus a few exceptions.
Lucky Maryland Lottery Player Wins 'Cash4Life' On Ticket Sold At Baltimore Liquor Store
A lucky Marylander will receive $1,000 a day for life after a lucky draw with a Maryland Lottery ticket from a Baltimore liquor store, officials say.The unidentified player bought the top-prize winning ticket in the Feb. 8 drawing at Chadwick Liquors, located at 7005 Security Boulevard, according t…
Sneak peek at Great Wolf Lodge in Perryville
At 128,000 square feet, Great Wolf Lodge Maryland will be the largest waterpark of its kind with a pair of body slides unlike any of the resort’s others in the country.
Nottingham MD
MacKenzie brokers sale of 80,000 square-foot warehouse in Rosedale for $6.6 Million
ROSEDALE, MD—Whitehouse & Schapiro, LLC, a family-owned company engaged in the secondhand textile recycling industry, has acquired 1201 67th Street, a single-story, 80,000 square foot warehouse building in Rosedale for $6.6 million. Daniel Hudak and Andrew Meeder, both SIOR, Senior Vice President and Principal, as well as Matthew Curran,...
WXYZ
Why housing voucher programs mean so much more than just a home
Byron Rice-McCready grew up in public housing in southeast Baltimore, where all those in his situation were grouped together. Today, he represents where public housing might be headed— stability, supported by vouchers. Baltimore was one of the first cities to build a robust program around vouchers. That was twenty...
Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Maryland - National Pizza Day
MARYLAND - If you are looking for the best pizza in Maryland, there are many places to choose from. There are various choices, from Casa Della Nonna in Severna Park to Frankly Pizza in Kensington. These restaurants all serve tasty pies at affordable prices. These restaurants are also a good choice for families.
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Maryland Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
Maryland may be known for seafood, but we also take barbecue very seriously as well. Throughout the state you’ll find pit beef stands, rib shacks, and more. The following restaurant may not look like much from the outside, but inside, you’ll find what just may be some of the best BBQ in Maryland. Reviewers praise the tender meats here, and some people even drive out of their way just for a taste. Read on, and try not to salivate too much…
'Ghost' yacht sunk (on purpose) in Chesapeake Bay
GRASONVILLE, Md. — A 53-foot yacht was sunk in the Chesapeake Bay Wednesday to expand a habitat for aquatic life and create an attraction for recreational divers. The unique boat's last voyage was from the Cedar Point Marina near Kent Narrows to an existing artificial reef area near Love Point.
wmar2news
Looking back at the second February snowstorm of 2010
MARYLAND — Maryland was still reeling in from an impressive storm that dropped over a foot of snow before a second storm system swept in and dropped another foot to two feet of snow. This was the snowiest month recorded in Baltimore's history after this storm was done. This...
OnlyInYourState
The Unique Restaurant In Maryland That Offers Free Bacon With Orders
Is there anything better than bacon? Well, yes… FREE bacon! And who would possibly give away free bacon? Why, the following restaurant in Maryland. Read on for the delectable details, and bring a meaty appetite…. Learn more about Iron Rooster, including the different menus at each location, hours, and...
NBC Washington
Little-Known Maryland Law Requires People With Sleep Apnea to Report Diagnosis to Driving Authorities
A Maryland man said he knew going for a sleep study could lead to a sleep apnea diagnosis, but he had no idea it could also put him on the Motor Vehicle Administration’s radar. Dr. David Allick, a dentist in Rockville, was diagnosed with mild sleep apnea in June...
Maryland bill hopes to stop wild rent increases
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Last year was a tough one for renters. New federal government numbers show that rents increased by 12% on average in the first half of the year. A Maryland lawmaker wants to make sure that tenants are protected if we see rental jumps like that again.
ecowatch.com
Baltimore County Bans Plastic Shopping Bags
Baltimore County is the latest local government in the U.S. to ban plastic shopping bags. The Baltimore County Council voted five-to-two Monday to approve the “Bring Your Own Bag Act,” following in the footsteps of the City of Baltimore, which passed its plastic bag ban in 2019. “Plastic...
Asking Price Of Maryland Mansion Is Five Times More Than Average Area Listing
A Cecil County mansion with a backyard oasis is going for $1.799 million — nearly five times the amount of an average listing in the area.Located at 116 Liddell Road in Colora, the home hit the market at $2.2 million in November 2022, according to its Zillow listing. The average price of a Cec…
Comments / 0