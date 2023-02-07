ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Travel Maven

This Sushi has Been Named the Best in Maryland

Sushi may have originated as an inexpensive fast food in Asia, but today, its regarded as a beloved delicacy that's enjoyed throughout the United States. In Maryland, there are hundreds of options if you're craving this staple rice dish from all-you-can-eat buffets to upscale options like omakase but only one sushi restaurant has caught the eye of the online media publication known as Eat This, Not That.
MARYLAND STATE
tourcounsel.com

The Boulevard at the Capital Centre | Shopping center in Maryland

The Boulevard at the Capital Centre was an open-air shopping center in Lake Arbor, Prince George's County, Maryland; it had a Largo postal address. It was located on the former site of the Capital Centre, previously the home of the Washington Bullets and Washington Capitals. Opened in 2003, the Boulevard...
LARGO, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Governor Moore announces expanded Port of Baltimore e-commerce shipping service

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Governor Wes Moore announced Thursday that ZIM Shipping Lines, one of the top ocean carrier container companies in the world and major container shipping customer at Maryland’s Port of Baltimore is doubling its service to the state, increasing its E-commerce Baltimore Express frequency from bi-weekly to weekly, at the end of the month.
BALTIMORE, MD
Digital Collegian

Baltimore Medical System announces pharmacy opening at Rosedale location

ROSEDALE — Baltimore Medical System (BMS), the largest Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) system in Maryland, announced that its newest community health center, BMS at Rosedale, now offers an on-site pharmacy. Located at 9520 Philadelphia Road, the pharmacy is open Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Sandwiches Sold Across Region Recalled Due To Potential Listeria Contamination

A Baltimore-based food company is recalling hundreds of products because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. Fresh Ideation Food Group LLC says the products were sold from Tuesday, Jan. 24 through Monday, Jan. 30 in nine states, including Connecticut, Washington DC, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE
Daily Voice

Here's When The Baltimore County Retail Plastic Bag Ban Will Take Effect

Officials in Baltimore County have approved the “Bring Your Own Bag” Act, which will require shoppers to bring their own reusable bag to the store or pay a fee for paper. The controversial bill passed 5 to 2 at the Baltimore County Council’s latest meeting, and the measure will go into effect at retailers beginning in November, when plastic carryout bags will be barred, minus a few exceptions.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
WXYZ

Why housing voucher programs mean so much more than just a home

Byron Rice-McCready grew up in public housing in southeast Baltimore, where all those in his situation were grouped together. Today, he represents where public housing might be headed— stability, supported by vouchers. Baltimore was one of the first cities to build a robust program around vouchers. That was twenty...
BALTIMORE, MD
OnlyInYourState

Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Maryland Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem

Maryland may be known for seafood, but we also take barbecue very seriously as well. Throughout the state you’ll find pit beef stands, rib shacks, and more. The following restaurant may not look like much from the outside, but inside, you’ll find what just may be some of the best BBQ in Maryland. Reviewers praise the tender meats here, and some people even drive out of their way just for a taste. Read on, and try not to salivate too much…
MARYLAND STATE
WUSA9

'Ghost' yacht sunk (on purpose) in Chesapeake Bay

GRASONVILLE, Md. — A 53-foot yacht was sunk in the Chesapeake Bay Wednesday to expand a habitat for aquatic life and create an attraction for recreational divers. The unique boat's last voyage was from the Cedar Point Marina near Kent Narrows to an existing artificial reef area near Love Point.
GRASONVILLE, MD
wmar2news

Looking back at the second February snowstorm of 2010

MARYLAND — Maryland was still reeling in from an impressive storm that dropped over a foot of snow before a second storm system swept in and dropped another foot to two feet of snow. This was the snowiest month recorded in Baltimore's history after this storm was done. This...
BALTIMORE, MD
OnlyInYourState

The Unique Restaurant In Maryland That Offers Free Bacon With Orders

Is there anything better than bacon? Well, yes… FREE bacon! And who would possibly give away free bacon? Why, the following restaurant in Maryland. Read on for the delectable details, and bring a meaty appetite…. Learn more about Iron Rooster, including the different menus at each location, hours, and...
MARYLAND STATE
WUSA9

Maryland bill hopes to stop wild rent increases

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Last year was a tough one for renters. New federal government numbers show that rents increased by 12% on average in the first half of the year. A Maryland lawmaker wants to make sure that tenants are protected if we see rental jumps like that again.
MARYLAND STATE
ecowatch.com

Baltimore County Bans Plastic Shopping Bags

Baltimore County is the latest local government in the U.S. to ban plastic shopping bags. The Baltimore County Council voted five-to-two Monday to approve the “Bring Your Own Bag Act,” following in the footsteps of the City of Baltimore, which passed its plastic bag ban in 2019. “Plastic...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD

