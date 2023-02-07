ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Heart-wrenching': Drone footage shows destruction from Turkey and Syria earthquakes

By Camille Fine, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

The impact from Monday's devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria was evident in drone footage from the area shot as frantic rescue efforts continue.

The death toll is expected to rise from 5,000 for both countries as freezing weather and multiple aftershocks hamper rescue efforts. There were a few unconfirmed reports of victims requesting help from beneath the rubble.

In addition to the devastation and loss of human life, World Heritage sites and thousands of structures have collapsed.

“The images we’re seeing out of Syria and Turkey are heart-wrenching,” UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell said. “That the initial earthquake happened so early in the morning, when many children were fast asleep, made it even more dangerous, and the aftershocks bring continuing risks."

UNESCO is particularly concerned about Syria's endangered World Heritage site of the ancient city of Aleppo because “significant damage has been noted in the citadel” and several buildings in the souks, in addition to the western tower of the old city wall collapsing, a statement said.

In Turkey, several buildings at the Diyarbakir Fortress and Hevsel Gardens, a World Heritage site which goes back to ancient Greek and Roman times, collapsed as well.

How you can help earthquake victims: These groups are taking donations for Turkey and Syria

Turkey earthquake damage: Photos capture devastating aftermath of powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake

Earthquake in Turkey and Syria: Earthquake pulverizes chunks of nearly 2,000-year-old Turkish castle in Gaziantep

Contributing: Associated Press

Camille Fine is a trending visual producer on USA TODAY's NOW team.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Heart-wrenching': Drone footage shows destruction from Turkey and Syria earthquakes

