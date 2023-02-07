ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Frank fuentes
3d ago

bah ha ha ha lmao I'm Mexican/texan there is nothing wrong with our culture here...yeah cost of living is high but hell that's every where though...here in Texas all of us Texans have a damn great Texas pride .....yeah I could see how a few bad apples ruin it for a lot of people but Texas will forever be in my heart I'll die on Texas and ill be buried here... Texas is the great state in the union ...if it was up to me let's leave but it's not ....Texas is a culture a sense of pride self worth and if you ask me the only one crying about it are from out of state ....god bless Texas.

MerryMustang
3d ago

Probably started when Texas was the largest state in the union. Plus, the largest cattle ranch. Plus Hollywood's numerous movies. Plus three Presidential Libraries.

No Commies
3d ago

We’ll hot dignity…so we’re uncultured. Haha we just love our state. All ya’ll who hate it can skip your happy behinds to New Yak or Commicali. They’ll welcome you

texasstandard.org

Dude! Dairy Queen is just different in Texas.

You can only get a Steak Finger Country Basket or a Hungr-Buster at a Texas Dairy Queen. The reason why goes back to a franchise owner who wanted his restaurants to offer local flavor. The Country Basket. The BeltBuster. The Dude. If you’ve been in Texas long, you probably recognize...
Austin Chronicle

Day Trips: Love Locks in Texas

Where to continue the love lock tradition for Valentine’s Day. Love locks cover the fence around Prada Marfa, the sculptural art installation outside of Valentine in West Texas. Lovers have attached hundreds of padlocks to the heavy iron fence separating the livestock from the tourists. Etched with the couples'...
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Makes Top Three In The Most Dangerous Cities In Texas List

I don't feel like Lubbock is dangerous, but I guess facts are facts. There really isn't a place in Lubbock that I'm afraid to visit. Folks are folks is pretty much a rule of thumb for me. I say this off the top because some people will try to blame these kinds of stats on certain areas of town, or on a "certain element".
Narcity USA

A Man Called Out Californians For Hiking Up Texas' House Prices & Locals Love The Blame Game

With the state of Texas' population booming in the past couple of years, it's only right that Texans get a few digs in at the types of people who are moving here. TikTok user Thaddboii (@thaddboii) recently called out the flurry of Californians who continue to migrate to the Lone Star State with a cheeky real estate joke that went viral because it's just so relatable.
KCEN

Meet the first Black Millionaire in Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas — The story of Ms. Opal Lee’s neighbor and his mansion on Terrell Avenue in Fort Worth almost sounds like a tall tale. But William Madison McDonald was very much real. He was the first Black millionaire in Texas. “It was huge. It was the...
Talk 1340

Do Texans Pick The Perfect Pizza, Or Drop The Dough?

I can talk/write about pizza all day. USA Today republished some findings on what topping is most popular in every state, and I was not let down. What does let me down is that people around this area at large don't really like pizza, they like cheese bread. Anyone, who wants "light sauce" can just step away from the pizza, put on a bib, and go suck on a baby bottle. People who want "light sauce" are the same people who want "light ice", "mild salsa", and put more cream than coffee in their cups. Seriously, grow up and eat a pizza the way god intended it (or just go get some garlic bread).
Majic 93.3

Danger Lurks In The Leaves Of East Texas This Time Of Year

This actually happened to me a couple of years ago, right about this time of year I was sweeping up the leaves that had collected on the sidewalk leading up to my front door, when much to my surprise, I uncovered a small copperhead who was apparently snoozing in the middle of that pile of dead leaves. Luckily he was either stunned by my broom or just too sleepy to comprehend what was happening to him at the time but we luckily avoided any mishaps during that encounter.
orangeandbluepress.com

$2,400 Will Be Sent To Residents In Texas From Texas Utility Help

American homeowners and renters are getting help with utility bills as they crank up their heaters to combat freezing-cold temperatures. The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) is offering homeowners and renters assistance to pay their energy bills. The Texas Utility Help (TUH) is a program that provides financial aid to qualified low-income Texas households who need help to pay their utility bills. Eligible expenses for electricity, natural gas, propane, water, and wastewater.
FMX 94.5

Is It Illegal To Eat While Driving In Texas?

I noticed a Little Caesar's pizza box on the dashboard of a car that was driving around the loop in Lubbock the other day. The driver was munching on a slice of pizza while going about 60 mph. While it looked rather delicious, it didn't look very safe. It made me wonder if there are any laws against eating while driving in the Lone Star State.
