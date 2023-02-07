bah ha ha ha lmao I'm Mexican/texan there is nothing wrong with our culture here...yeah cost of living is high but hell that's every where though...here in Texas all of us Texans have a damn great Texas pride .....yeah I could see how a few bad apples ruin it for a lot of people but Texas will forever be in my heart I'll die on Texas and ill be buried here... Texas is the great state in the union ...if it was up to me let's leave but it's not ....Texas is a culture a sense of pride self worth and if you ask me the only one crying about it are from out of state ....god bless Texas.
Probably started when Texas was the largest state in the union. Plus, the largest cattle ranch. Plus Hollywood's numerous movies. Plus three Presidential Libraries.
We’ll hot dignity…so we’re uncultured. Haha we just love our state. All ya’ll who hate it can skip your happy behinds to New Yak or Commicali. They’ll welcome you
Related
Does Chick-fil-a’s New Vegetarian Sandwich Stand A Chance In Texas?
Two goats make Target run in Texas
Only the Filthy Rich Are Allowed to Live in These 10 Texas Cities
Dude! Dairy Queen is just different in Texas.
Two years after its historic deep freeze, Texas is increasingly vulnerable to cold snaps – and there are more solutions than just building power plants
This Restaurant Slices Up The Best Pizza In Texas
11 Quirky Facts About Texas That Sound Made Up, But Are 100% Accurate
10 Highly Offensive Facts Every Texan Should Be Embarrassed About
No Flirting Allowed! And 3 Other Weird Things Texans Are Banned From Doing!
Day Trips: Love Locks in Texas
Lubbock Makes Top Three In The Most Dangerous Cities In Texas List
A Man Called Out Californians For Hiking Up Texas' House Prices & Locals Love The Blame Game
Meet the first Black Millionaire in Texas
Do Texans Pick The Perfect Pizza, Or Drop The Dough?
It's Criminal To Put Beans In Your Chili If You Live In Texas
Where In Texas Are Hidden Camaras Legally Allowed?
Houston pizzeria ranked the best pizza restaurant in America: Report
Danger Lurks In The Leaves Of East Texas This Time Of Year
$2,400 Will Be Sent To Residents In Texas From Texas Utility Help
Is It Illegal To Eat While Driving In Texas?
Talk 1340
Talk 1340 is where Lubbock talks Texas Tech sports, financial new along with news from KFYO and Texas State Network. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 30