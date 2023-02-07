ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, MI

WOOD

Oaks of Rockford could be your perfect next home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – When the kids grow up and move away we often want to downsize our homes, but if you still live an active lifestyle the traditional senior living community might not appeal to you. That’s why we love getting to shine a light on Oaks of Rockford, where they do things a little differently! They’re an active over 55 community that really focuses on that word – community. It’s a friendly and outgoing place to call home plus they’ve got a social committee that helps plan great activities. There’s also a pool, pickleball courts and a resident activity center. They have brand new homes that you can design with a 2-car attached garage, covered porches, access to more than 40 acres of outdoor recreational space, and a spectacular 5,500 square foot clubhouse complete with a full kitchen and party room. They’re located just north of Rockford, not far from US-131.
ROCKFORD, MI
98.7 WFGR

Why is the Parking Structure at Rivertown Mall a Wavy Nightmare?

"No really, what's wrong with this parking structure?" is probably one of the first questions I asked my now husband when I first visited West Michigan nearly two years ago. He shrugged, and told me "I don't really know. It's weird, right?" and we walked inside without thinking twice. But, apparently I'm not the only person in West Michigan wondering what the big deal is with this architectural nightmare.
GRANDVILLE, MI
WOOD

Scary episode motivates student to help others

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A senior at Comstock Park High School witnessed a pretty scary scene last week. Her instincts took over, and she stopped to help a stranger in need. Her name is Claudia Swenson, and she is our student of the week. She has come a...
COMSTOCK PARK, MI
WOOD

Family spends thousands on dog health issues

A Grand Rapids family has been left with thousands of dollars in expenses after adopting puppies from a now-shuttered rescue in Norton Shores. (Feb. 9, 2023) A Grand Rapids family has been left with thousands of dollars in expenses after adopting puppies from a now-shuttered rescue in Norton Shores. (Feb. 9, 2023)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Shelter post hyping ‘demonic’ dog draws applicants

A Facebook post by a Muskegon-area no-kill animal shelter urging someone to adopt a “neurotic,” “ornery,” “demonic” dog seems to have worked. (Feb. 8, 2023) Shelter post hyping ‘demonic’ dog draws applicants. A Facebook post by a Muskegon-area no-kill animal shelter urging...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Some Sunshine This Weekend

We should see some sunshine over the weekend. Despite the rain yesterday (1.10″ from this last system in Grand Rapids) and the overcast conditions, we’ve certainly seen more sunshine this month than in December and January. Partly sunny skies are likely over the weekend. Monday there could be...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Corewell Health can help you quit smoking

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Giving up tobacco and nicotine, to some, may seem like an impossible task, especially when cravings and withdrawal symptoms start to set in. But studies have shown that the health benefits of quitting, can be immediate, possibly even 20 minutes after taking that last puff. Here to tell us more is Libby Stern, a tobacco treatment clinical specialist with Corewell Health, the new name for Spectrum Health, who leads programming efforts that may make that uphill battle a little easier for people.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

KCAS Pets of the Week: Hokee and Jam

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Are you looking for a furry friend for your Valentine? This week’s featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are two dogs who are ready to find their fur-ever home. Hokee is an 11-month-old Shepherd mix who loves to play. The...
KENT COUNTY, MI

