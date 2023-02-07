Read full article on original website
Related
sweetwaternow.com
Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for February 11
The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center. Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – For 31-5-229 or 31-5-233 Status: PENDING, Bond: #10670, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT. DWUI – Physical Control – 4th+ Offense Within 10 Years. Status:...
oilcity.news
Wyoming troopers find woman involved in multi-state domestic disturbance
CASPER, Wyo. — On Feb. 4 at about 12:46 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to a possible domestic disturbance in the area of Bitter Creek Rest Area within Sweetwater County. The reporting party told the patrol dispatch they thought the driver of a grey Volvo semi-tractor trailer was dealing with a domestic disturbance with her ex-boyfriend.
county17.com
Wyoming resident dead, 1 injured after crash near Rock Springs
CASPER, Wyo. – One person is dead and another injured after a head-on crash near Rock Springs on Wednesday evening. According to a Wyoming Highway Patrol preliminary report, a Kia Sportage was heading eastbound on Foothill Boulevard when the driver failed to negotiate a right curve. The Kia crossed into the westbound lane, colliding head-on with a Ram pickup.
1 Killed, 1 Injured in Head-On Crash Near Rock Springs
A driver was killed and another injured in a head-on crash near Rock Springs Wednesday evening, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 6:14 p.m. at mile marker 1.3 on Foothill Boulevard. According to a fatality crash summary, 28-year-old Wyoming resident Adam Tyler was headed east when he...
Public’s Help Sought In Identifying Suspect In Wyoming Walmart Theft
Rock Springs Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect in a theft at the Rock Springs Walmart on January 30. That's according to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page. Anyone who recognizes the suspect or the vehicle in the above photo is...
sweetwaternow.com
Local Plumber Asks City to Consider Requiring Trade Licenses
ROCK SPRINGS — After witnessing an increase in the amount of improper installations of water heaters, a local plumber is asking the City of Rock Springs to consider requiring a plumbing license before plumbing-related work within city limits can be completed. During the Rock Springs City Council meeting last...
sweetwaternow.com
GR Student Becomes First in Wyoming to Earn a Computer Science Micro Credential
GREEN RIVER — Expedition Academy High School student Jon Thompson has become the first student in Wyoming to earn a Computer Science Micro Credential. Jon earned the credential in the Hardware and Software content area. The Student Micro Credential program sponsored by the Wyoming Department of Education consists of...
K2 Radio
Casper, WY
11K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0