ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Springs, WY

Comments / 0

Related
sweetwaternow.com

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for February 11

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center. Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – For 31-5-229 or 31-5-233 Status: PENDING, Bond: #10670, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT. DWUI – Physical Control – 4th+ Offense Within 10 Years. Status:...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Wyoming troopers find woman involved in multi-state domestic disturbance

CASPER, Wyo. — On Feb. 4 at about 12:46 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to a possible domestic disturbance in the area of Bitter Creek Rest Area within Sweetwater County. The reporting party told the patrol dispatch they thought the driver of a grey Volvo semi-tractor trailer was dealing with a domestic disturbance with her ex-boyfriend.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Wyoming resident dead, 1 injured after crash near Rock Springs

CASPER, Wyo. – One person is dead and another injured after a head-on crash near Rock Springs on Wednesday evening. According to a Wyoming Highway Patrol preliminary report, a Kia Sportage was heading eastbound on Foothill Boulevard when the driver failed to negotiate a right curve. The Kia crossed into the westbound lane, colliding head-on with a Ram pickup.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
K2 Radio

1 Killed, 1 Injured in Head-On Crash Near Rock Springs

A driver was killed and another injured in a head-on crash near Rock Springs Wednesday evening, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 6:14 p.m. at mile marker 1.3 on Foothill Boulevard. According to a fatality crash summary, 28-year-old Wyoming resident Adam Tyler was headed east when he...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Local Plumber Asks City to Consider Requiring Trade Licenses

ROCK SPRINGS — After witnessing an increase in the amount of improper installations of water heaters, a local plumber is asking the City of Rock Springs to consider requiring a plumbing license before plumbing-related work within city limits can be completed. During the Rock Springs City Council meeting last...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
K2 Radio

K2 Radio

Casper, WY
11K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy