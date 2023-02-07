Currituck County 4-H is hosting a workshop on Electricity, Circuits and Wiring for youth ages 5-7 on March 10, 2023 at 2:00pm-4:30pm. This workshop will be held at the NC Cooperative Extension office located at 120 Community Way Barco NC 27917. During this hands-on workshop youth will learn about circuits and electrical appliances and finish up by wiring their very own lamp. All participants will need to bring their favorite 12oz soda can with them that will be used as the lamp base.

CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC ・ 14 HOURS AGO