Educational electricity workshop offered for ages 5-7 on March 10
Currituck County 4-H is hosting a workshop on Electricity, Circuits and Wiring for youth ages 5-7 on March 10, 2023 at 2:00pm-4:30pm. This workshop will be held at the NC Cooperative Extension office located at 120 Community Way Barco NC 27917. During this hands-on workshop youth will learn about circuits and electrical appliances and finish up by wiring their very own lamp. All participants will need to bring their favorite 12oz soda can with them that will be used as the lamp base.
League of Women Voters of Dare County announce essay contest for high school seniors
League of Women Voters of Dare County is holding an essay contest for all high school seniors in Dare County during the month of March in honor of Women’s History Month. The contest will open on March 1st and close March 31st 2023. Contestants will answer the question, “Why Should I Vote?” in a three-page essay.
Tillett named Dare County Employee of the Month for February 2023
Jackie Tillett, who serves as the director of the Dare County Elections Department, has been named Dare County Employee of the Month for February 2023. The prestigious award was presented to Tillett by Dare County Manager/Attorney Bobby Outten during the Dare County Board of Commissioners meeting that was held at 9 a.m. on Monday, February 6, 2023.
Middle school student stabbed in the ear a with pencil
WINDSOR, Va. — Some parents in Isle of Wight County told 13News Now they are worried about school safety and communication, after sheriff's deputies said a student at Georgie Tyler Middle School stabbed a fellow student Thursday with a sharpened pencil. Officials also told 13News Now the lead became...
Elkins named 2022 Dare County Employee of the Year
Amy Elkins—who serves as a telecommunications shift supervisor for the Dare County Sheriff’s Office 911 Communications Center in Manteo and was named Dare County Employee of the Month for June 2022—has received the prestigious honor of being named Dare County Employee of the Year for 2022. The...
Lockdown lifted at Ghent School in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A student was in possession of bullets inside Ghent School in Norfolk Friday morning, prompting a lockdown that has since been lifted, a school division spokesperson said. Following the discovery, school administration put into place safety and security protocols, including calling Norfolk Police, the spokesperson said. The incident has been resolved […]
Food Lion awards Elizabeth City store manager
SALISBURY, NC – Christian Dendy, store manager of the Food Lion located at 1313 N. Road St. in Elizabeth City has been named a 2022 Food Lion Divisional Store Manager of the Year. Dendy is recognized for her dedication to the greater Elizabeth City community, embodying Food Lion’s core value of care and its commitment […]
Families of 2 Richneck students plan lawsuits against Newport News Public Schools
The families of two Richneck Elementary School students have put Newport News Public Schools on notice of their intent to file lawsuits against it.
People & Places: Mackeys Ferry Peanuts
JAMESVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — This week’s People & Places introduces you to the individuals behind a spot people really go nuts for. Mackeys Ferry Peanuts started 40 years ago in Washington County and is now alive and thriving across the border in Martin County. It’s a roadside gem that moved to its current location when […]
Chamber to celebrate International Women’s Day at annual luncheon
The Outer Banks Chamber of Commerce and title sponsor Vacasa will celebrate the Women of the Outer Banks with their annual Women’s Luncheon and Dessert Auction on March 8, 2023 at Basnight’s Lone Cedar Café. In addition to Vacasa, sponsors include Peak Resources, Kellogg Supply Company, Hilton...
Free course offered on summer vegetation through Currituck Cooperative Extension
Currituck County Master Gardener℠ Volunteer and owner of Fuggles Flower Farm, Dr. Emily Nekl is presenting another free course on March 7th from 10:00 to 11:30 am. at the N.C. Cooperative Extension Currituck County Center, located at 120 Community Way in Barco, NC. Emily writes, ”It’s time to organize...
Parents at Virginia school where 6-year-old boy shot teacher prepare to sue
The families of two students at a Virginia elementary school where a 6-year-old shot his teacher have filed notices of potential legal action against the school system.
LCDR Benjamine Douglas Barbee, Jr., USN, Retired
LCDR Benjamine Douglas Barbee, Jr., USN, Retired, age 89, died Monday, February 6, 2023, at his home in Chesapeake, VA. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at Mount Olivet United Methodist Church, Manteo, NC. Burial will take place in Shiloh United Methodist Church Cemetery, Stumpy Point, NC. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 17, from 6:00 until 8:00 pm at Twiford Colony Chapel in Manteo, NC.
Student injured after being stabbed with pencil at Georgie Tyler Middle School in Isle of Wight
According to the Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office, an argument occurred between students which resulted in one of the students being struck with a sharpened pencil.
Virginia Teacher Sent Emails Showing Behavioral Problems Of 6-Year-Old Student Who Shot Her
Teacher Abby Zwerner has sent emails that showed behavioral problems of the 6-year-old student who had shot her in Virginia. Zwerner reportedly warned school administrators about the student, but they have not taken any action. Classes at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia have reportedly resumed for a week...
Unique partnership forms with the common goal of saving lives
The Dare County Department of Health & Human Services’ Recovery & Overdose Support Services and TJ’s Gas & Grill at 2197 Colington Road have recently teamed up to combat opioid-related overdoses and overdose deaths locally. Since early December of 2022, ROSS Peer Support Specialist Jesse Ruby has been...
Children & Youth Partnership announces 14th Annual KidsFest event
The date is set for Children & Youth Partnership’s 14th Annual KidsFest event. This exciting festival for young children will be held on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Roanoke Island Festival Park in Manteo from 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Children, parents, grandparents and child care programs are invited to participate in a morning of music, games, crafts, entertainment, and play activities, all for free.
Edgar A. White of Elizabeth City, February 9
Edgar “Eddie” Adrian White, age 68, of Elizabeth City, NC peacefully transitioned to his heavenly home on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at his home. Born in Liverpool, England on July 4, 1954 to Albert Edgar White and the late Edna Mae Gee White, he was the husband of Lyree Jennings White. Eddie worked as a merchandiser for retail sales and was a member of Fountain of Life Church.
Cancer patient touts life-saving treatment at Hampton University
The benefits of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) are well known by those who enroll in them, support them or otherwise associate with them. Among the top five benefits, according to the United Negro College Fund, HBCUs meet the needs of low-income students; they serve first-generation Black students; they narrow the racial wealth gap; they address the nation’s unemployment and underemployment crisis and they foster success with their Black cultural climate.
Hague Pharmacy at CHKD closes abruptly
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Hague Pharmacy at Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters closed abruptly on Wednesday after its lease was terminated, leaving patients confused and worried about how they’ll get needed medications. “We regret to inform you that our pharmacy will be closing its...
