Read full article on original website
Related
trfradio.com
Fire Reported Thursday in Thief River Falls
Authorities responded to a structure fire in Thief River Falls Thursday. Fire officials responded to 420 Labree Avenue North just before 7pm. According to the report there were no injuries. No word on the cause of the fire, or how much damage was done.
trfradio.com
Injuries Reported in Single Vehicle Roll-Over Accident
Two people were injured in a single vehicle accident Wednesday in Polk County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Linka Wendy Moreno, (32) of Roseau was injured when the southbound 2006 Pontiac G6 she was driving entered the west ditch of Highway 75 and rolled near milepost 315 in Andover Township. Moreno and a passenger, Gabriela Moreno, (20) of Roseau were taken to Crookston Hospital and treated for injuries troopers at the scene described as non-life threatening. Both were wearing seat-belts at the time of the accident reported just before 12:30pm.
trfradio.com
County Board Meeting Scheduled For Tuesday
The Pennington County Board is set to meet Tuesday morning in downtown Thief River Falls. Commissioners expect a quarterly update from the Pennington County Extension Office. Also on the agenda: County Assessor Carl Bruzek, County Engineer Mike Flaagan, Emergency Management Director Erik Beitel, Pennington/Red Lake County Public Health & Home Care Director Kayla Jore, as well as County Auditor-Treasurer Items, County Coordinator Items, County Attorney Items, and Committee Reports / Commissioner Updates.
trfradio.com
Kathy Nelson
Kathryn Nelson, 75, of Red Lake Falls, MN, passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at Hillcrest Senior Living in Red Lake Falls, MN. Funeral service will be held 2:00 PM on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at Silver Creek Lutheran Church near Thief River Falls, MN with Reverend Kristin Ostercamp officiating. Burial will be held at the Silver Creek Church Cemetery.
Comments / 0