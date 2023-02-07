ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, NY

wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown Police Recruitment Data Misrepresented By Mayor

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — As the Jamestown Police Department struggles to hire new officers, city hall is taking flak over misrepresented recruitment data. A Jamestown resident is raising concerns about statements Mayor Eddie Sundquist made during his state of the city address last week. In the annual speech, the Mayor touted several accomplishments including the addition of new policing roles.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

$100 Million For Roads in New York Impacted by Extreme Weather

ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) — Roads across the Empire State that have been impacted by extreme weather will be given a much needed boost. According to the governor’s office, one hundred million dollars in state funding will go toward repaving roads impacted by severe weather. The funding supports repaving projects at 64 locations across the state, totaling almost 520 lane miles of pavement.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

New York Legislators Review Historic WNY Snow Storm Response

ALBANY, NY (WNY News Now) — Members of the New York State legislature met Tuesday to discuss, amongst other important topics, the disaster relief funding heading to Western New York following December’s historic winter storm. Already $36.5 million dollars in damage and costs have been submitted for federal...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Local Vets Walking To Stop Soldier Suicide

LAKEWOOD, NY (WNY News Now) — This month, two Chautauqua County veterans have set out on a trek to raise awareness and funding to stop soldier suicide. Veterans Andrew Simko and Chad Danler embarked on the challenge this week, walking around five miles per day in their Lakewood neighborhood until they reach their 60 mile goal.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Early Start to Maple Syrup Season Raises Concerns

CRANESVILLE, Pa. (Erie News Now) — It’s a busy day at Triple Creek Maple in Cranesville, Pa. For the first time this year, owner Gary Bilek is boiling syrup, and he can’t help but be excited. “It’s kind of a special day when you finally get a...
CRANESVILLE, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown Police Issue Bulletin For Missing 34-Year-Old Man

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Jamestown Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing endangered person. On Tuesday, the department issued a bulletin for 34-year-old Aaron Chase. Described as a white male with brown hair, Chase was last seen on Tuesday, January 31, 2023.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Investigation Underway Following Suspicious Jamestown Garage Fire

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – An investigation is underway after a woman, possibly homeless, started a fire inside of a residential garage in Jamestown. Around 3:30 p.m. Thursday the Jamestown Fire Department was dispatched to 296 Fairmount Avenue for a reported garage fire. When crews first arrived on...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Two Homeless Men Accused Of Stealing Food During Jamestown Break-in

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Two homeless men are accused of stealing food after breaking into a home on Jamestown’s northside. Oofficers with Jamestown Police responded to a burglary in progress call around 3:30 a.m. Friday. When patrol arrived on scene they located 52-year-old William White and...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

A.N.N.A Shelter Rescues Abandoned Bunnies in Warren

WARREN, Pa. (Erie News Now) — The A.N.N.A. Shelter received a call from the Pennsylvania State Police on Tuesday, about a cage of rabbits that were abandoned in Warren, PA. Upon investigation, the Trooper on the scene found five bunnies abandoned in a dog crate in a wooded area.
WARREN, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Health Experts Warn of Post-Pandemic Healthcare Aftershocks

ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) — The Biden Administration announced plans last week for the Covid public health emergency to end on May 11th, but some health experts say those who have relied on those emergency circumstances may be affected. “People are going to lose their health insurance,” said...
ERIE, PA
wnynewsnow.com

First Defense: High Wind Warning In Place

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A low pressure system passing to our west is in the process of pushing rain across the region. A cold front associated with the system will bring in a period of strong winds Thursday night and more seasonably colder air heading into the first part of the weekend.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown Man Accused Of Two Separate Fatal Crashes Jailed

MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown resident accused of causing two separate fatal crashes in Chautauqua County will await trial behind bars. On Thursday, Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt announced Randall Rolison was remanded to county jail after receiving treatment at UPMC Hamot Medical Center following the second of two fatal crashes he’s accused of causing.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Limestone Man Accused Of Breaking Into Cattaraugus County Residence

CARROLLTON, NY (WNY News Now) – A Limestone man is accused of breaking into a Cattaraugus County residence and allegedly threatening to harm the homeowner. New York State Police arrested Xander Grover last Friday on charges of second-degree burglary, third degree criminal mischief and second-degree harassment. The 19-year-old is...
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Troopers Find 13 Dead Animals in Cruelty Investigation in Warren County

WARREN, Pa. (Erie News Now) — Pennsylvania State Police found 13 dead animals after searching a home in Warren County on Tuesday. The investigation started Monday when troopers were called to Tidioute Enterprise Rd. in Southwest Township for a welfare check. Troopers said they found the resident in deplorable...
WARREN COUNTY, PA
wnynewsnow.com

54 Bindles Of Fentanyl, 16 People Arrested In Dunkirk Drug Raids

DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – 16 people were arrested as part of two large drug raids in Chautauqua County this week. On Wednesday night, narcotics investigators from multiple agencies in Chautauqua County executed two search warrants at 31 and 45 East Courtney Street in Dunkirk. Investigators seized 54...
DUNKIRK, NY
wnynewsnow.com

30-Year-Old Woman Charged With Arson Following Jamestown Fire

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A 30-year-old woman faces arson and burglary charges following a garage fire on Jamestown’s westside Thursday. Around 3 p.m. the Jamestown Fire Department was dispatched to 296 Fairmount Avenue for a reported garage fire. When crews first arrived on scene, they spotted...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Light Precipitation Through Tonight, Dry Weekend Ahead

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Occasional light rain and wet snow showers will occur through Friday afternoon and into Friday night. After a few early flurries on Saturday, the rest of the weekend will feature dry weather and the return of sunshine. Mainly cloudy skies through the day...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

First Defense: Rain And High Winds Expected Thursday

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – High Pressure will provide the region with dry weather through Wednesday night. A system passing by the region will bring widespread rain and a period of strong winds to the area on Thursday. The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Watch...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY

