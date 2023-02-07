Read full article on original website
Terrible Episodes of Barbarianism Including the Evisceration and Utilization of a 14-Year-Old Happened in JamestownSafa FarooqJamestown, NY
DFT Communications Makes History with its First-Ever Live Local Video Service!Jot BeatFredonia, NY
A large number of migrants might "overwhelm" services in a rural New York town.Sherif SaadJamestown, NY
Fast-growing food chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersJamestown, NY
Jamestown Police Recruitment Data Misrepresented By Mayor
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — As the Jamestown Police Department struggles to hire new officers, city hall is taking flak over misrepresented recruitment data. A Jamestown resident is raising concerns about statements Mayor Eddie Sundquist made during his state of the city address last week. In the annual speech, the Mayor touted several accomplishments including the addition of new policing roles.
$100 Million For Roads in New York Impacted by Extreme Weather
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) — Roads across the Empire State that have been impacted by extreme weather will be given a much needed boost. According to the governor’s office, one hundred million dollars in state funding will go toward repaving roads impacted by severe weather. The funding supports repaving projects at 64 locations across the state, totaling almost 520 lane miles of pavement.
Substance Abuse, Obesity Concerns Top Chautauqua County Health Assessment
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) — Earlier this week, the Community Health Assessment and Community Health Improvement Plan for Chautauqua County was released. The top concerns, according to Interim Public Health Director Dr. Michael Faulk, are drug abuse, smoking, and obesity. “When you look at it in the perspective...
New York Legislators Review Historic WNY Snow Storm Response
ALBANY, NY (WNY News Now) — Members of the New York State legislature met Tuesday to discuss, amongst other important topics, the disaster relief funding heading to Western New York following December’s historic winter storm. Already $36.5 million dollars in damage and costs have been submitted for federal...
Chautauqua Harbor Hotel to Host Fire & Ice Celebration to Benefit Child Advocacy Program
CELORON, NY (Eire News Now) — To raise awareness for the Child Advocacy Program of Chautauqua County, the Chautauqua Harbor Hotel is hosting its annual Fire & Ice Celebration. The Fire & Ice Celebration will be held at the hotel February 9th through the 11th from 5 p.m. to...
Local Vets Walking To Stop Soldier Suicide
LAKEWOOD, NY (WNY News Now) — This month, two Chautauqua County veterans have set out on a trek to raise awareness and funding to stop soldier suicide. Veterans Andrew Simko and Chad Danler embarked on the challenge this week, walking around five miles per day in their Lakewood neighborhood until they reach their 60 mile goal.
Early Start to Maple Syrup Season Raises Concerns
CRANESVILLE, Pa. (Erie News Now) — It’s a busy day at Triple Creek Maple in Cranesville, Pa. For the first time this year, owner Gary Bilek is boiling syrup, and he can’t help but be excited. “It’s kind of a special day when you finally get a...
Jamestown Police Issue Bulletin For Missing 34-Year-Old Man
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Jamestown Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing endangered person. On Tuesday, the department issued a bulletin for 34-year-old Aaron Chase. Described as a white male with brown hair, Chase was last seen on Tuesday, January 31, 2023.
Investigation Underway Following Suspicious Jamestown Garage Fire
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – An investigation is underway after a woman, possibly homeless, started a fire inside of a residential garage in Jamestown. Around 3:30 p.m. Thursday the Jamestown Fire Department was dispatched to 296 Fairmount Avenue for a reported garage fire. When crews first arrived on...
Two Homeless Men Accused Of Stealing Food During Jamestown Break-in
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Two homeless men are accused of stealing food after breaking into a home on Jamestown’s northside. Oofficers with Jamestown Police responded to a burglary in progress call around 3:30 a.m. Friday. When patrol arrived on scene they located 52-year-old William White and...
A.N.N.A Shelter Rescues Abandoned Bunnies in Warren
WARREN, Pa. (Erie News Now) — The A.N.N.A. Shelter received a call from the Pennsylvania State Police on Tuesday, about a cage of rabbits that were abandoned in Warren, PA. Upon investigation, the Trooper on the scene found five bunnies abandoned in a dog crate in a wooded area.
Health Experts Warn of Post-Pandemic Healthcare Aftershocks
ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) — The Biden Administration announced plans last week for the Covid public health emergency to end on May 11th, but some health experts say those who have relied on those emergency circumstances may be affected. “People are going to lose their health insurance,” said...
First Defense: High Wind Warning In Place
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A low pressure system passing to our west is in the process of pushing rain across the region. A cold front associated with the system will bring in a period of strong winds Thursday night and more seasonably colder air heading into the first part of the weekend.
Jamestown Man Accused Of Two Separate Fatal Crashes Jailed
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown resident accused of causing two separate fatal crashes in Chautauqua County will await trial behind bars. On Thursday, Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt announced Randall Rolison was remanded to county jail after receiving treatment at UPMC Hamot Medical Center following the second of two fatal crashes he’s accused of causing.
Limestone Man Accused Of Breaking Into Cattaraugus County Residence
CARROLLTON, NY (WNY News Now) – A Limestone man is accused of breaking into a Cattaraugus County residence and allegedly threatening to harm the homeowner. New York State Police arrested Xander Grover last Friday on charges of second-degree burglary, third degree criminal mischief and second-degree harassment. The 19-year-old is...
Troopers Find 13 Dead Animals in Cruelty Investigation in Warren County
WARREN, Pa. (Erie News Now) — Pennsylvania State Police found 13 dead animals after searching a home in Warren County on Tuesday. The investigation started Monday when troopers were called to Tidioute Enterprise Rd. in Southwest Township for a welfare check. Troopers said they found the resident in deplorable...
54 Bindles Of Fentanyl, 16 People Arrested In Dunkirk Drug Raids
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – 16 people were arrested as part of two large drug raids in Chautauqua County this week. On Wednesday night, narcotics investigators from multiple agencies in Chautauqua County executed two search warrants at 31 and 45 East Courtney Street in Dunkirk. Investigators seized 54...
30-Year-Old Woman Charged With Arson Following Jamestown Fire
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A 30-year-old woman faces arson and burglary charges following a garage fire on Jamestown’s westside Thursday. Around 3 p.m. the Jamestown Fire Department was dispatched to 296 Fairmount Avenue for a reported garage fire. When crews first arrived on scene, they spotted...
Light Precipitation Through Tonight, Dry Weekend Ahead
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Occasional light rain and wet snow showers will occur through Friday afternoon and into Friday night. After a few early flurries on Saturday, the rest of the weekend will feature dry weather and the return of sunshine. Mainly cloudy skies through the day...
First Defense: Rain And High Winds Expected Thursday
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – High Pressure will provide the region with dry weather through Wednesday night. A system passing by the region will bring widespread rain and a period of strong winds to the area on Thursday. The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Watch...
