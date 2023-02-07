ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) — Roads across the Empire State that have been impacted by extreme weather will be given a much needed boost. According to the governor’s office, one hundred million dollars in state funding will go toward repaving roads impacted by severe weather. The funding supports repaving projects at 64 locations across the state, totaling almost 520 lane miles of pavement.

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO