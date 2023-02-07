Read full article on original website
Related
Popular Hollywood Actor with Black ancestry who passed off as white till she published her autobiography in 2002
Carol Channing is a popular theater artist known for her role as an intelligent matchmaker Dolly Levi in the musical Hello Dolly!, who had African heritage but passed off as white. She was unfortunately born in times when one had to be white to shine in Hollywood.
Amy Robach's Friends Worry Fired 'GMA' Star Is 'Trying To Convince Herself' Relationship With T.J. Holmes Is 'The Real Deal'
Amy Robach is putting on a happy face for the world when it comes to her whirlwind relationship with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but those closest to the television personality are concerned their relationship isn't all sunshine and roses after losing their coveted GMA3 gigs. Robach and Holmes have been spotted canoodling on L.A. date nights, all smiles as they begin this new and unexpected chapter of their lives, but pals think the mother-of-two is merely "painting a picture of how happy in love they are."One source spilled the 50-year-old "is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal,...
crimereads.com
The Life and Legacy of James Ellroy
Steven Powell’s just released book Love Me Fierce in Danger: The Life of James Ellroy is an ambitious biography of one of American crime fiction’s most influential and controversial figures. Powell, an Honorary Fellow in the English Department at the University of Liverpool, UK, wrote the book with Ellroy’s cooperation. It is a sustained piece of literary scholarship that combines an in-depth analysis of the author’s multifaceted career with deep insights into his personal history and life.
crimereads.com
Beneath the Surface: Excerpt and Cover Reveal!
The following is an exclusive excerpt and cover reveal from Beneath the Surface, the latest novel by Kaira Rouda, forthcoming in September. In the following passage, a woman and her husband head to the marina for a grand adventure: they're going sailing in her father-in-law's new yacht. But she's always been a worrier, and deep down, she knows something terrible is bound to happen on their voyage...
Harvey Korman: "Blazing Saddles," "High Anxiety," and More Beyond "The Carol Burnett Show"
The comic genius of Harvey Korman is evident in countless performances on The Carol Burnett Show, which originally aired on CBS from 1967 to 1978. As the best "second-banana" in the history of television, Korman was the perfect foil opposite Burnett. The duo was at the top of their game in many iconic segments like "The Old Folks," or "Carol & Sis" (the latter of which, by the way, was one of Burnett's favorite sketches on the show).
crimereads.com
Mister Mammoth
The following is an exclusive excerpt from forthcoming graphic novel Mister Mammoth by Matt Kindt and Jean-Denis Pendanx. From Matt Kindt: "What if the greatest detective on earth wasn’t born that way…but was made that way. And what if he grew into a seven foot tall hulk of a man with a smart mouth, a love of soap opera television, and happens to be a pacifist? They call him MISTER Mammoth."
crimereads.com
The Many Levels of Mystery: ‘Whodunnit?’ to ‘Whydunnit?’ and Beyond
I didn’t know I was a mystery writer until my editor informed me. Finding out started me thinking about the nature of mystery generally and the mystery story in particular. In time I decided I was more interested in Mystery than in mystery and that the distinction is significant both for writers and for readers.
