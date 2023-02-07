The devastating earthquake in south-east Turkey and Syria has triggered a chain reaction of support in the fashion industry. Many companies from industry and trade are donating, in some cases, considerable sums, clothing and other relief supplies to alleviate the suffering of the people affected. Turkey is one of the most important production locations of the global fashion industry and many brands have close ties there. That's why many now not only want to express their sympathy, but also want to actively help. Here's a list of the companies we've heard from so far:

2 DAYS AGO