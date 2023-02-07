Read full article on original website
The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look
On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
Chinese authorities said they were preparing to shoot down an 'unidentified flying object' spotted near the Yellow Sea
Chinese authorities said the unidentified flying object was spotted near the coastal city of Rizhao on the Yellow Sea, according to state media.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
In 1914, an 11-Year-Old Black Girl Discovered Oil on Her Property. She Was So Rich that She Was Declared Legally White
The Treaty of 1866 was a defining moment in American history that would shape the future of the country and impact the lives of millions of its citizens, especially a young girl named Sarah Rector.
Ukraine claims its first kill of Russia's 'Terminator' armored vehicle, believed to be one of Putin's most advanced weapon systems
Ukraine's governor of the Luhansk region shared images that appeared to show a "Terminator" armored vehicle destroyed after a direct hit.
US offers first description of unknown 'object' shot down over Canada
The unidentified “object” the U.S. shot down over Canada was a “small metallic balloon” carrying a payload, a senior U.S. official confirmed to Fox News on Sunday.
Trump's most loyal supporters in Congress are calling for an immediate halt to US support for Ukraine
Eleven House Republicans have backed a measure calling for an immediate halt of US aid to Ukraine. The measure is backed by Reps. Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert, and Marjorie Taylor Greene. A recent poll found nearly two-thirds of American support continued aid to Ukraine. A group of House Republicans is...
Fears Putin is readying MAJOR Satan-2 nuke missile launch on exact date to ‘get the world’s attention’ over Ukraine
VLADIMIR Putin is feared to be readying the launch of the catastrophic Satan-2 nuke missile in a chilling message to the West. The major new test launch is set to coincide with the Kremlin's massive offensive planned in days. Hundreds of thousands of soldiers are gearing up for the push,...
fashionunited.com
Chloé enables products to be traceable and resale-ready
French fashion house Chloé is introducing what it calls a “new chapter of transparency for luxury” by enabling its products to be fully traceable and resale-ready, an initiative that it adds is “a first in the industry”. Dubbed the “Vertical” project, the innovative digital ID...
fashionunited.com
Stand with Turkey: How the fashion industry is helping the earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria
The devastating earthquake in south-east Turkey and Syria has triggered a chain reaction of support in the fashion industry. Many companies from industry and trade are donating, in some cases, considerable sums, clothing and other relief supplies to alleviate the suffering of the people affected. Turkey is one of the most important production locations of the global fashion industry and many brands have close ties there. That's why many now not only want to express their sympathy, but also want to actively help. Here's a list of the companies we've heard from so far:
fashionunited.com
Inside Swiss sports brand On’s debut UK store
Swiss high-performance running brand On opens its largest store to date and its first in the UK today, February 10, on Regent Street in London. Located at 169 - 173 Regent Street, the three-storey retail space spans 860 square feet and marks the brand’s first UK flagship store, adding to its locations in New York, Los Angeles, Tokyo and Zurich as part of the brand's strategy to expand its direct-to-consumer reach.
