Early Monday morning, Sikeston DPS Officers responded to the 1001 block of E. Malone near Pine Street for a report of a victim who had been shot at by a male suspect. During the course of this investigation, officers were able to identify the suspect as 37-year-old Philip Swift, of Sikeston. Officers were able to locate Swift at his apartment, in the 600 block of Pine Street in Sikeston. Once at the apartment two juvenile victims were located outside the building in visible distress. They informed officers Swift was in possession of a firearm and another juvenile victim was inside the apartment asleep. While outside the apartment, officers heard one gunshot come from inside the apartment. Officers approached the front door, forced entry was made into the apartment and located the juvenile victim inside the apartment asleep. Once inside the apartment Swift began yelling at officers to leave from a bedroom inside the apartment. Officers ushered the juvenile out the front door and down the stairwell to safety. As the juvenile was being removed from the apartment, Swift fired several more shots inside the apartment and officers retreated out of the apartment ushering the juvenile victim to safety.

SIKESTON, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO