One dead in connection to officer involved shooting in Poplar Bluff
Authorities in Poplar Bluff are investigating an officer involved shooting from Tuesday morning. Around 8 am, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of North 11th Street regarding a male subject walking in the area. Officers located the man walking on North 12th Street. The subject was covered in blood and appeared to have a knife in his hand. Lieutenant Josh Stewart with the Poplar Bluff Police Department says that when officers contacted the subject, he began inflicting bodily harm to himself with the suspected knife. The subject then charged at the officers, who fired their weapons, striking the man. He was transported to a Poplar Bluff hospital where he was pronounced dead. No officers were injured during the incident and all three have been placed on administrative leave. Butler County Coroner Jim Akers says that his office is working with the Missouri State Highway Patrol for the investigation.
15-year-old boy reported missing in Paducah
PADUCAH — Police are searching for a 15-year-old boy reported missing in Paducah. The Paducah Police Department says Isaac D. Morrow was reported missing Thursday, and investigators believe he is most likely in the areas of Brookport or Metropolis in Illinois. Police say Morrow is 5 feet, 10 inches...
Newsbreak: Tragic Incident in Poplar Bluff as Man is Shot Dead by Police
The Poplar Bluff Police Department reported an unfortunate incident of a man being shot dead and three officers being placed on administrative leave on Tuesday morning. According to the department’s statement, a call was received about a man who was walking in the area with blood on him and appeared to have a knife in his hand.
Investigation into Sikeston woman’s disappearance continues 2 years later
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Sikeston Department of Public Safety continues its investigation into the case of missing woman Shyann Brooke Morrison. Morrison was 21 years old when she went missing. She is described as being between 5-feet, 5-inches and 5-feet, 9-inches tall and between 120 and 140 pounds. She has red/auburn hair and brown eyes.
Two found dead in Jackson during welfare check
On Tuesday around 3:30 p.m., Jackson police received a call in the 1800 block of Lewis Drive for a welfare check. The reporting party said they had not heard from the residents in several days and were concerned. Officers arrived on scene and attempted to make contact. The officers then attempted to check other doors and windows to make contact. An officer was able to see into the residence through an open window and saw a person on the ground that was not responding. Officers then forced entry into the residence and located a deceased male and a deceased female. It is an on-going investigation. Thus far, the investigation has revealed this to be an apparent murder-suicide.
Jackson man, woman found dead in apparent murder-suicide, police say
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide. According to a release from the Jackson Police Department, they received a call around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 7 for a well-being check at a home in the 1800 block of Lewis Drive. The reporting party told officers they...
One in custody after standoff with police in Sikeston UPDATE suspect identified
Early Monday morning, Sikeston DPS Officers responded to the 1001 block of E. Malone near Pine Street for a report of a victim who had been shot at by a male suspect. During the course of this investigation, officers were able to identify the suspect as 37-year-old Philip Swift, of Sikeston. Officers were able to locate Swift at his apartment, in the 600 block of Pine Street in Sikeston. Once at the apartment two juvenile victims were located outside the building in visible distress. They informed officers Swift was in possession of a firearm and another juvenile victim was inside the apartment asleep. While outside the apartment, officers heard one gunshot come from inside the apartment. Officers approached the front door, forced entry was made into the apartment and located the juvenile victim inside the apartment asleep. Once inside the apartment Swift began yelling at officers to leave from a bedroom inside the apartment. Officers ushered the juvenile out the front door and down the stairwell to safety. As the juvenile was being removed from the apartment, Swift fired several more shots inside the apartment and officers retreated out of the apartment ushering the juvenile victim to safety.
MSHP investigates deadly officer involved shooting in Poplar Bluff
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting on Tuesday, February 7. According to a release from the Poplar Bluff Police Department, they were dispatched to the 700 block of North 11th Street around 8:09 a.m. for a man walking in the area with blood on him.
Tree falls on home in Cape Girardeau
Tree falls on home in Cape Girardeau

A large tree fell on a home in Cape Girardeau on Rand Street last night during a heavy storm. The Cape Girardeau Police Department also released its year-to-year crime report this week.
New details about standoff in Sikeston
New details about standoff in Sikeston
Man arrested for string of dating app robberies in South Fulton
Police have arrested a man they say has been robbing people in South Fulton and using a dating app to find his victims. Authorities told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington that the suspect was using the dating app Grindr, which is primarily used by gay men, to find unsuspecting victims, meet them along Old National Highway and rob them at gunpoint minutes later.
2 Advance residents arrested on meth charges
STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – Two Advance resident face drug charges. Stoddard County Sheriff Carl Hefner reports the arrest of David Throgmorton, 28, and Lorri Throgmorton, 55, both of Advance. Lori Throgmorton faces a possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) charge. She was taken to the Stoddard County Jail on...
Man shot, killed after charging officers with weapon, Poplar Bluff Police Department says
POPLAR BLUFF, MO — The Poplar Bluff Police Department says one man is dead and three officers have been placed on administrative leave following a Tuesday morning shooting on North 11th Street. According to a release from the department, officers received a call around 8 a.m. about a man...
Murder/Suicide investigation in Jackson, Mo
Murder/Suicide investigation in Jackson, Mo

Missouri's amendment makes clear, it's not intended to allow pot users to drive under the influence.
Deputies: Burglary, rape suspect arrested after jumping from window, attempting to steal cruisers
HICKMAN COUNTY, KY — The Graves County Sheriff's Office says a wanted man has been apprehended after jumping from the upstairs window of a home and attempting to steal a cruiser. According to a Facebook post from the office, 40-year-old Justin Riley was arrested late Tuesday night on burglary...
Fire deaths in Kennett ruled accidental
A January fire in Kennett that resulted in the death of multiple people has been ruled an accident. Kennett Fire Chief Lance Davis reports the fire occurred on January 13th at a home on Masterson Street. When Fire Department personnel arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames at the front of the single story brick residence and immediately began firefighting operations. Firefighters later found two deceased victims inside the residence. Davis says that the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Investigative Unit has concluded that the origin of the fire was in the attic area over the living room. The cause of the fire was a failure or malfunction of the energized electrical circuits and the fire has been classified as accidental.
Ste. Genevieve woman dies in Pemiscot County traffic crash
JEFFERSON CITY — A 54-year-old Ste. Genevieve woman died in a traffic crash on I-55 in Pemiscot County late Friday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Glinda K. Quick was the driver of a southbound vehicle which struck the rear of a tractor-trailer rig driven by 48-year-old Elmer L. Gremminer of Fenton.
Legal Weed Week: K-9s and your vehicle
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - One of the questions we’ve been asked most often as we looked into your rights and Missouri’s Amendment 3 - what about police K-9s? Finding illegal drugs during a traffic stop in Cape Girardeau often falls to one of the department’s four K-9 teams.
Two Arrested Following Separate Drug Investigations
The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office arrested two individuals Monday. following the execution of two different search warrants pursuant to. illegal drug investigations in Paducah and McCracken, KY. On 02/06/2023 Detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office. conducted an investigation into Cameron McElmurry trafficking. counterfeit pills containing Fentanyl. Detectives...
