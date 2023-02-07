ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Comments / 1

Ervin Johnson
2d ago

But see. The scenario you used only apply to players and schools who utilize the portal to build a team. Clemson isn’t utilizing the portal to build a team. The players that commit to Clemson are players that want to play for Clemson and players that are willing to compete for a slot to play. Clemson had a history of playing the best player, it doesn’t matter if you are a freshman or a senior. The best person play. There is nothing wrong with what Dabo id doing at Clemson. What he is doing is teaching those players that nothing is gonna be given to you. Instead you have to work to earn your keeps. He also mentioned if the coach leave you are required to stay committed to that school if you sign in August. The problem with college football today is it’s becoming a free agency and it’s gonna kill the smaller schools who don’t have the money to compete with the bigger schools. Coaches are gonna develop 2-3 stars, just to have them taken by blue blood programs.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
shakinthesouthland.com

Clemson Football Recruiting Update

Although, February 1st was officially Signing Day, the Clemson Tigers wrapped up their signing class back in December during the Early Signing Period as they usually do. Clemson inked 26 players to Letters of Intent which was the most since 2019. It pushed Clemson to 88 scholarships with three former walk-ons who were awarded scholarships last season putting them temporarily over the 85 scholarship limit. I asked STS recruiting analyst Tommy Kulkis about the roster management and we both saw this as a positive development with some very selective transfer portal takes (likely next season) being the next step.
CLEMSON, SC
Red and Black

Former Georgia tennis star Lilly Kimbell dies at 31

Lilly Kimbell, a former University of Georgia women’s tennis player, died on Sunday. She was 31 years old. "We were stunned and heartbroken to learn of Lilly passing away," Georgia women’s tennis coach Jeff Wallace said. "I will always remember how she helped create a culture of excellence with her attitude and work ethic. Lilly was a fantastic teammate and was always smiling and laughing during practice and matches.”
ATHENS, GA
power98fm.com

Two Carolina High Schools Recognized as Top 25 Basketball Teams in U.S.

It’s not often that you get a high school from Concord, North Carolina put on a nationally ranked list for one of the top basketball programs in the country. Max Preps puts out a weekly list of the top 25 high school basketball teams in the nation. This week Central Cabarrus High School debuted on the list at number 23.
CONCORD, NC
thetigercu.com

Investigation confirms liquid from boiled peanuts poured on allergic KA pledge

In the fall of 2021, rumors swirled across Clemson's campus that fraternity brothers poured the liquid from boiled peanuts on a peanut-allergic pledge. An investigation by the fraternity's national office and the Clemson University Police Department has confirmed the rumors. Following the initial rumors, the Kappa Alpha fraternity's national office...
CLEMSON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

South Carolina lottery winner donates $150,000 prize to charity

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenville man gave his entire $150,000 Powerball prize to charity. The South Carolina Education Lottery said the winner missed the jackpot by one number on a quick-pick ticket purchased at the GT Express Mart at 1800 Easley Bridge Road. Paying an extra dollar for PowerPlay tripled the winner’s $50,000 […]
GREENVILLE, SC
furman.edu

Furman political science professor explains what a Nikki Haley presidential campaign could look like

Former Governor of South Carolina Nikki Haley has signaled her intention to run for president in 2024 with an official announcement set for Feb. 15. WYFF News 4 spoke to Furman University’s Danielle Vinson, a professor of politics and international affairs, about Haley’s early entry into the fray. She said the downside is it sets up Haley for earlier scrutiny, but the upside is it could give her the ability to consolidate the field on the moderate side of the party.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Popular Charleston restaurant to open Greenville, Asheville locations

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Taco Boy, a Charleston-based restaurant chain, announced plans to expand and open two more restaurants the Upstate and North Carolina. The chain announced the new locations in a Facebook post on Wednesday. Taco Boy Greenville will be located at 1813 Laurens Road and is set...
GREENVILLE, SC
OnlyInYourState

This Walkable Stretch Of Shops And Restaurants In Small-Town South Carolina Is The Perfect Day Trip Destination

Day trips are like mini-vacations. They are less costly than a full vacation and you don’t even have to burn vacation time for them! They are a great self-care option, which is perhaps more important to do than ever before. So when you’re ready for your next day trip, keep the small town of Walhalla in mind, a walkable town in South Carolina with charming places to shop and eat. We’ll be walking along East Main Street in Walhalla for this adventure.
WALHALLA, SC
greenvillejournal.com

All in the Family

From Pepsi to packaging and property, the Hartness family legacy grows to include a four-star, boutique hotel. Shades of indigo and plum peek through the winter haze, revealing the majesty of the Blue Ridge Mountains spanning the skyline. Jaws drop upon entering the terrace of Greenville County’s newest luxury hotel. Like many rooms at Hotel Hartness, this third-floor suite includes a sweeping view of nature’s wonder. Those across the horizon look back, observing the hotel as another marquee landmark, cementing a family commitment to Upstate growth and engagement.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Plane runs off landing strip in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – First responders said a plane tipped over after running out of landing space Friday in Greer. According to the Reidville Fire Department, the incident occurred at Vista Pointe Drive. No injuries were reported according to firefighters.
GREER, SC
thejournalonline.com

Second wreck within one hour – Highway 81 Anderson

Hopewell Fire Chief Andy Ginn surveys the scene of a two vehicle wreck Saturday evening. One person was transported to the hospital by Medshore. It happened on Highway 81 at the East West Connector. Just one hour before, another two vehicle wreck happened at the same intersection. It resulted in one vehicle overturning. Hopewell firefighters responded to both wrecks. (Photo by David Rogers)
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Chick-fil-A offers free chicken sandwiches for Valentine’s Day

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A popular chicken chain is offering guests a free sandwich to celebrate the day of love... Starting next Monday, Chick-fil-A says their Upstate South Carolina and Asheville-area restaurants will offer guests a free Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich Entrée through the Chick-fil-A app. The restaurant says...
ASHEVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy