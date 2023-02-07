Although, February 1st was officially Signing Day, the Clemson Tigers wrapped up their signing class back in December during the Early Signing Period as they usually do. Clemson inked 26 players to Letters of Intent which was the most since 2019. It pushed Clemson to 88 scholarships with three former walk-ons who were awarded scholarships last season putting them temporarily over the 85 scholarship limit. I asked STS recruiting analyst Tommy Kulkis about the roster management and we both saw this as a positive development with some very selective transfer portal takes (likely next season) being the next step.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO