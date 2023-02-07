But see. The scenario you used only apply to players and schools who utilize the portal to build a team. Clemson isn’t utilizing the portal to build a team. The players that commit to Clemson are players that want to play for Clemson and players that are willing to compete for a slot to play. Clemson had a history of playing the best player, it doesn’t matter if you are a freshman or a senior. The best person play. There is nothing wrong with what Dabo id doing at Clemson. What he is doing is teaching those players that nothing is gonna be given to you. Instead you have to work to earn your keeps. He also mentioned if the coach leave you are required to stay committed to that school if you sign in August. The problem with college football today is it’s becoming a free agency and it’s gonna kill the smaller schools who don’t have the money to compete with the bigger schools. Coaches are gonna develop 2-3 stars, just to have them taken by blue blood programs.
