Racist incident reported in residence hall

An on-campus student has been the target of a racist incident inside one of NCC’s residence halls, according to NCC interim, President Donna Carroll. In an email sent out on Thursday, Carroll said a Black student received a note slid underneath their door inside Rall Residence Hall on Monday Night. The note contained an expletive and racial slur.

