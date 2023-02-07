ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, LA

Comments / 0

Related
NBA

KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Pelicans

The Wine & Gold look to wrap up a busy week in style this weekend, traveling to New Orleans for the first half of a back-to-back, taking on Brandon Ingram and Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center. The Cavaliers are headed to the Break on a heater, having won four...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl

Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Spun

NFL World Is Furious With Super Bowl Referee Tonight

Just a few weeks ago, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell professed that the league's officiating has never been better. "When you look at officiating, I don’t think it’s ever been better," he said at the time. Well, fast forward a few weeks to the Super Bowl and that comment appears to have been ...
GLENDALE, AZ
NBA

The Chase Down Pod - All Quiet on the Cleveland Front

Carter is joined by Jeff Nomina to recap a wild deadline day in the NBA. The guys discuss the Cavs decision to stand pat and the implications that could result, Kevin Durant's move to the Suns and much more!. Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase Down podcast are...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBA

Fourth-Quarter Burst Lifts Thunder

The Thunder kept telling itself in the second half that whichever team was able to buckle down and string stops together would be the one to come away victorious in Friday night’s wild west shootout in Portland. It was a game of undulating runs between both teams: 10-2, then a 6-0 response, a five-point play and a four-point play thwarted by a 12-1 Thunder spurt, then in the third quarter three straight Portland Trail Blazers threes before a 7-0 Thunder response.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
NBA

CJ McCollum questionable for Monday game at Oklahoma City

CJ McCollum was added to New Orleans’ injury list Sunday. Due to a right ankle sprain, McCollum is listed as questionable to play in Monday’s game at Oklahoma City (7 p.m., Bally Sports, 99.5 FM). Earlier Sunday, New Orleans Executive VP of Basketball Operations David Griffin told media members that Zion Williamson’s injury of a right hamstring strain will keep the 2023 All-Star forward out beyond the All-Star break. Meanwhile, Pelicans head coach Willie Green noted that rookie wing Dyson Daniels will be sidelined for the team’s two-game road trip this week to Oklahoma City and Los Angeles (Lakers). Williamson and Daniels (right ankle sprain) join E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery) as out for Monday’s conference matchup.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBA

SPURS SIGN GORGUI DIENG

SAN ANTONIO (Feb. 10, 2023) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have signed center Gorgui Dieng. Per team policy, terms of the contract were not announced. Dieng, 6-10/265, has appeared in 17 games with the Silver and Black this season, averaging 3.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.6assists in 9.8 minutes. He started the season with the Spurs before being waived on Jan. 5. Dieng re-joined the Spurs signingtwo 10-day contracts on Jan. 8 and Jan. 20. The 10-year NBA veteran has played in 614 total games and holds career averages of 7.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 20.2 minutes with Minnesota, Memphis, Atlanta and San Antonio. The native of Senegal was originally selected in the first round of the 2013 NBA Draft (21st overall) by the Utah Jazz and before being dealt to the Timberwolves on draft night.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NBA

10 Black-owned restaurants to visit in Sacramento

Each day during Black History Month, we will be spotlighting several Black-owned restaurants in NBA cities. Below are 10 places to visit in Sacramento to support local Black businesses. 2. Gumbo King. 3. Louisiana Heaven. 4. Maestro Coffee House. 5. Mo’Betta Finger Foods. 6. Nash & Proper. 7. Palace...
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBA

Recapping The Trades, Joe Cronin Speaks On The Brief Case

It's been a busy few days. With Portland finishing off business by bringing in with four new players and a considerable amount of draft capital before the expiration of the NBA trade deadline, there was plenty to discuss on the latest edition of The Brief Case, which you can listen and subscribe to below...
PORTLAND, OR
NBA

2023 NBA Trade Deadline: Notes and numbers to know

It was a pretty incredible trade deadline, highlighted by a blockbuster that went down early Thursday morning. And over the last 18 days, only two teams – Cleveland and Chicago – didn’t make a trade. Earlier this week, we looked at numbers and film regarding Kyrie Irving in Dallas. Here are some notes on the players and teams involved in the other deals that went down at (and before) the deadline.
NBA

"Everything You Want" | It's Been An Honor, Mike Conley

Thank you, Mike. It's been an honor. Although he was a Jazzman for just 3.5 seasons, Conley's impact will last for a very long time as he'll go down as one of Jazz Nation's favorite players of all time. A massive free-agent signing before the 2019-20 season, Mountain Mike was...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
NBA

15 potential buyout candidates to watch after trade deadline

The buyout market is to the NBA’s annual trade deadline what a late December birthday is to Christmas. Most of the time, it gets overshadowed by the big holiday that precedes it, with the brighter lights, prettier wrapping paper and a wider embrace. Occasionally, though, buyout time is a...
INDIANA STATE
NBA

Spencer Dinwiddie attacks the rim!

© 2023 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved. If you are having difficulty accessing any content on this website, please visit our Accessibility page. NBA.com is part of Warner Media, LLC’s Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.
NBA

Keys to the Game: Celtics 119, Grizzlies 109

The Celtics almost always win the minutes when Jayson Tatum is on the court. It’s what takes place while he’s off the court that is the question. Sunday afternoon, Boston figured out a way to win the first five-plus minutes of the final quarter while Tatum was on the bench, and that stretch set the C’s up for victory.
BOSTON, MA
NBA

SPURS WAIVE STANLEY JOHNSON

SAN ANTONIO (Feb. 12, 2023) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that the team has waived forward Stanley Johnson. Johnson appeared in 30 games for the Spurs this season, averaging 5.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 15.6 minutes per game. The Spurs roster now stands at...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NBA

Cleveland Browns owners reportedly seeking share of Milwaukee Bucks

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam are taking another shot at the NBA. Looking to expand their professional sports portfolio outside of Ohio, the Haslams are in talks to buy a minority stake in the Milwaukee Bucks, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Friday.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy