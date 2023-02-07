Read full article on original website
Related
Anthony Davis Brutally Honest On Russell Westbrook's Exit From Lakers
Anthony Davis expresses his opinion on Russell Westbrook and his exit from the Los Angeles Lakers.
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Pelicans
The Wine & Gold look to wrap up a busy week in style this weekend, traveling to New Orleans for the first half of a back-to-back, taking on Brandon Ingram and Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center. The Cavaliers are headed to the Break on a heater, having won four...
NBA
"Everybody Was Locked In" | Five Things To Know Following Utah's Victory Over Toronto
Regardless of who's in the closing lineup of games, the Utah Jazz have proven over and over again that they're a team you can't count out — no matter the odds. Friday night was more of the same. Despite trailing by 12 with under five minutes to go, Utah...
Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl
Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
NFL World Is Furious With Super Bowl Referee Tonight
Just a few weeks ago, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell professed that the league's officiating has never been better. "When you look at officiating, I don’t think it’s ever been better," he said at the time. Well, fast forward a few weeks to the Super Bowl and that comment appears to have been ...
NBA
‘We think we can unlock him here’ – Weaver on bringing Wiseman to the Pistons
Troy Weaver doesn’t have a clear vision of how James Wiseman fits in a frontcourt that now numbers four young big men, but he’s seen enough of the Pistons being overmatched inside to be willing to let it play out. “You really don’t know until you pull back...
NBA
The Chase Down Pod - All Quiet on the Cleveland Front
Carter is joined by Jeff Nomina to recap a wild deadline day in the NBA. The guys discuss the Cavs decision to stand pat and the implications that could result, Kevin Durant's move to the Suns and much more!. Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase Down podcast are...
NBA
Fourth-Quarter Burst Lifts Thunder
The Thunder kept telling itself in the second half that whichever team was able to buckle down and string stops together would be the one to come away victorious in Friday night’s wild west shootout in Portland. It was a game of undulating runs between both teams: 10-2, then a 6-0 response, a five-point play and a four-point play thwarted by a 12-1 Thunder spurt, then in the third quarter three straight Portland Trail Blazers threes before a 7-0 Thunder response.
NBA
CJ McCollum questionable for Monday game at Oklahoma City
CJ McCollum was added to New Orleans’ injury list Sunday. Due to a right ankle sprain, McCollum is listed as questionable to play in Monday’s game at Oklahoma City (7 p.m., Bally Sports, 99.5 FM). Earlier Sunday, New Orleans Executive VP of Basketball Operations David Griffin told media members that Zion Williamson’s injury of a right hamstring strain will keep the 2023 All-Star forward out beyond the All-Star break. Meanwhile, Pelicans head coach Willie Green noted that rookie wing Dyson Daniels will be sidelined for the team’s two-game road trip this week to Oklahoma City and Los Angeles (Lakers). Williamson and Daniels (right ankle sprain) join E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery) as out for Monday’s conference matchup.
NBA
SPURS SIGN GORGUI DIENG
SAN ANTONIO (Feb. 10, 2023) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have signed center Gorgui Dieng. Per team policy, terms of the contract were not announced. Dieng, 6-10/265, has appeared in 17 games with the Silver and Black this season, averaging 3.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.6assists in 9.8 minutes. He started the season with the Spurs before being waived on Jan. 5. Dieng re-joined the Spurs signingtwo 10-day contracts on Jan. 8 and Jan. 20. The 10-year NBA veteran has played in 614 total games and holds career averages of 7.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 20.2 minutes with Minnesota, Memphis, Atlanta and San Antonio. The native of Senegal was originally selected in the first round of the 2013 NBA Draft (21st overall) by the Utah Jazz and before being dealt to the Timberwolves on draft night.
NBA
10 Black-owned restaurants to visit in Sacramento
Each day during Black History Month, we will be spotlighting several Black-owned restaurants in NBA cities. Below are 10 places to visit in Sacramento to support local Black businesses. 2. Gumbo King. 3. Louisiana Heaven. 4. Maestro Coffee House. 5. Mo’Betta Finger Foods. 6. Nash & Proper. 7. Palace...
NBA
Recapping The Trades, Joe Cronin Speaks On The Brief Case
It's been a busy few days. With Portland finishing off business by bringing in with four new players and a considerable amount of draft capital before the expiration of the NBA trade deadline, there was plenty to discuss on the latest edition of The Brief Case, which you can listen and subscribe to below...
NBA
2023 NBA Trade Deadline: Notes and numbers to know
It was a pretty incredible trade deadline, highlighted by a blockbuster that went down early Thursday morning. And over the last 18 days, only two teams – Cleveland and Chicago – didn’t make a trade. Earlier this week, we looked at numbers and film regarding Kyrie Irving in Dallas. Here are some notes on the players and teams involved in the other deals that went down at (and before) the deadline.
NBA
"Everything You Want" | It's Been An Honor, Mike Conley
Thank you, Mike. It's been an honor. Although he was a Jazzman for just 3.5 seasons, Conley's impact will last for a very long time as he'll go down as one of Jazz Nation's favorite players of all time. A massive free-agent signing before the 2019-20 season, Mountain Mike was...
NBA
15 potential buyout candidates to watch after trade deadline
The buyout market is to the NBA’s annual trade deadline what a late December birthday is to Christmas. Most of the time, it gets overshadowed by the big holiday that precedes it, with the brighter lights, prettier wrapping paper and a wider embrace. Occasionally, though, buyout time is a...
NBA
Spencer Dinwiddie attacks the rim!
© 2023 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved. If you are having difficulty accessing any content on this website, please visit our Accessibility page. NBA.com is part of Warner Media, LLC’s Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.
NBA
Keys to the Game: Celtics 119, Grizzlies 109
The Celtics almost always win the minutes when Jayson Tatum is on the court. It’s what takes place while he’s off the court that is the question. Sunday afternoon, Boston figured out a way to win the first five-plus minutes of the final quarter while Tatum was on the bench, and that stretch set the C’s up for victory.
NBA
SPURS WAIVE STANLEY JOHNSON
SAN ANTONIO (Feb. 12, 2023) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that the team has waived forward Stanley Johnson. Johnson appeared in 30 games for the Spurs this season, averaging 5.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 15.6 minutes per game. The Spurs roster now stands at...
NBA
76ers Visit Nets for Latter End of Back-to-Back | Gameday Report 55/82
The 76ers (35-19) will look to cap a perfect back-to-back Saturday against the Brooklyn Nets (33-22), facing the second New York City squad in as many days. It’ll be another matchup between two of the East’s top teams, as the Sixers occupy the No. 3 seed while the Nets hold No. 5.
NBA
Cleveland Browns owners reportedly seeking share of Milwaukee Bucks
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam are taking another shot at the NBA. Looking to expand their professional sports portfolio outside of Ohio, the Haslams are in talks to buy a minority stake in the Milwaukee Bucks, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Friday.
Comments / 0