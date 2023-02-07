ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRC

New OTR coworking space to feature private event area, bar

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A coworking company is moving ahead with plans to open its flagship location in Over-the-Rhine later this year, but with a key difference from its original plans for the space. Cohatch will take over the entire 20,000-square-foot space in the Leader Building at 130 W....
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Postal Service picks Union Terminal to be highlighted on new stamps

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The U.S. Postal Service picks Cincinnati to kick off sales of a new series of stamps honoring historic train stations. Union Terminal will be one of the stations highlighted in the new series called “Noteworthy Railroad Stations.”. Besides Union Terminal, there will be 19 other stations...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Business picks up at local pizzeria after it announces closure

HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Since announcing its plans to close, a longtime local pizza parlor is the hottest spot in town. Milillo's opened in Hamilton in 1968. Owners announced their closure Tuesday. They say construction in the area hurt the restaurant, along with the pandemic and higher prices for ingredients.
HAMILTON, OH
WKRC

FBI offering $10,000 reward in search for missing Ohio woman

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information that helps lead to the recovery of a Dayton-area woman. Cierra Chapman was reported missing on Dec. 29. Police say she was last seen leaving her ex-boyfriend's apartment in Trotwood two days earlier. Her SUV, a 2014 Cadillac...
DAYTON, OH
WKRC

Woman hospitalized, dozens displaced after stairwell collapses

WEST PRICE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - A woman was hospitalized and dozens more people were forced from their apartments after a stairwell collapse. It happened before 5 Friday evening near the corner of Glenway and Rapid Run. The woman was walking down the stairs when they fell apart. There is...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Apartments with aim of bringing nature indoors near completion

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - An apartment complex that’s aiming to land baby boomers and empty nesters as its occupants is nearing completion in Columbia Tusculum. Four23 Hoge, located at 423 Hoge St., is a 62-unit apartment complex located in the heart of Columbia Tusculum’s business district. Construction began...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Black students learn about careers from professionals who look like them

OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - Hundreds of local high school students gathered at TQL Stadium Thursday to learn about careers. And leaders believe they will better understand the importance of careers from people who look like them. This program is designed to give Black teens in the greater Cincinnati area the opportunity to explore different career fields, directly from successful black professionals.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Organization expert says get rid of your file cabinets

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Right now is the prime season for getting everything together for your tax returns. For many of us, that means digging through mountains of paper. But you could be clinging onto paperwork that's just taking up space. Our expert Lisa Woodruff of Organize 365 help sus declutter.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Rain returns to Cincinnati, expect wind gusts 40-50 mph

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Rain moves in to Cincinnati on Wednesday evening and storm chances continue into Thursday morning. Behind this front, high winds are expected. The second of three weathermakers this week moves in. This low pressure center will track into Missouri and Illinois by Thursday morning as it strengthens. That will push rain into the area by Wednesday evening with more showers -- even an isolated thunderstorm or two -- into Thursday morning.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati Police investigate the shooting of a woman overnight

SOUTH FAIRMOUNT, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating after a woman was shot overnight. Someone shot her once in the leg on White Street near Queen City at about 2:15 a.m. She drove to Seton Avenue where she was then taken to the hospital. She's expected to recover. Police have...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Crash leaves 2 injured, power out in Avondale

AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - Two people were injured when their car slammed into a pole and overturned in Avondale overnight. People in the area lost power due to this crash. Emergency crews were called to Reading Road at Glenwood at about 2:40 a.m. Wednesday. They found the two women injured...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Wright State beats NKU 83-65

FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) - Trey Calvin scored 23 points as Wright State beat Northern Kentucky 83-65 on Friday. Calvin was 8 of 13 shooting, including 2 for 5 from distance, and went 5 for 6 from the line for the Raiders (16-11, 9-7 Horizon League). Brandon Noel added 18 points while going 7 of 7 and 4 of 4 from the free throw line, and he also had eight rebounds. Tim Finke was 5 of 11 shooting (2 for 5 from distance) to finish with 12 points.
FAIRBORN, OH
WKRC

Building aide saves student from choking at local elementary school

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WKRC) - A Springboro third grader's life was saved by the quick actions of a building aide. Outside the cafeteria at Five Points Elementary School in Springboro, there is an entire wall dedicated to their beloved lunchroom aides. And that is where this story begins. Miss Siara is...
SPRINGBORO, OH
WKRC

Serial rapist sentenced for 20-year-old Hamilton County crimes

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A serial rapist was convicted of three counts of rape on Friday. William Blankenship entered an Alford plea in the Hamilton County cases. That means he maintains his innocence but acknowledges there was enough evidence to find him guilty. In exchange, charges of burglary, kidnapping and gross sexual imposition were dropped.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Brown County woman arrested for infant's death

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A Brown County woman has been charged with the September death of an 11-week-old baby. Kayla Sullivan faces involuntary manslaughter and child endangering charges. Emergency crews were called to Sullivan's home on SR 286 on Sept. 24 for an infant who was not breathing, according...
BROWN COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy