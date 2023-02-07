CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Rain moves in to Cincinnati on Wednesday evening and storm chances continue into Thursday morning. Behind this front, high winds are expected. The second of three weathermakers this week moves in. This low pressure center will track into Missouri and Illinois by Thursday morning as it strengthens. That will push rain into the area by Wednesday evening with more showers -- even an isolated thunderstorm or two -- into Thursday morning.

