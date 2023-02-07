Read full article on original website
WKRC
Chef Aaron has recipes for your big watch party Sunday
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - You can't have a big watch party without good food. Chef Aaron from Kroger shows how to make some easy munchies to represent both teams.
WKRC
'I was just frantic': Tri-State woman catches coyote with dog in its mouth
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WKRC) – Yet another pet has fallen victim to coyotes in Fairfield. Last Friday, Deana Schmidt said she let her dog, Jackie, out into her backyard near Winton and Mack roads. Not long after, Schmidt said her other dog started barking. “She barked again and looked at...
WKRC
New OTR coworking space to feature private event area, bar
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A coworking company is moving ahead with plans to open its flagship location in Over-the-Rhine later this year, but with a key difference from its original plans for the space. Cohatch will take over the entire 20,000-square-foot space in the Leader Building at 130 W....
WKRC
Postal Service picks Union Terminal to be highlighted on new stamps
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The U.S. Postal Service picks Cincinnati to kick off sales of a new series of stamps honoring historic train stations. Union Terminal will be one of the stations highlighted in the new series called “Noteworthy Railroad Stations.”. Besides Union Terminal, there will be 19 other stations...
WKRC
Business picks up at local pizzeria after it announces closure
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Since announcing its plans to close, a longtime local pizza parlor is the hottest spot in town. Milillo's opened in Hamilton in 1968. Owners announced their closure Tuesday. They say construction in the area hurt the restaurant, along with the pandemic and higher prices for ingredients.
WKRC
FBI offering $10,000 reward in search for missing Ohio woman
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information that helps lead to the recovery of a Dayton-area woman. Cierra Chapman was reported missing on Dec. 29. Police say she was last seen leaving her ex-boyfriend's apartment in Trotwood two days earlier. Her SUV, a 2014 Cadillac...
WKRC
Skyline shows up to take its dip to the next level
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It's not a football watch party without the Skyline Chili dip. Brooke Mason is the district manager for Skyline. She's shows how to take it to the next level. Click HERE for a recipe.
WKRC
Woman hospitalized, dozens displaced after stairwell collapses
WEST PRICE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - A woman was hospitalized and dozens more people were forced from their apartments after a stairwell collapse. It happened before 5 Friday evening near the corner of Glenway and Rapid Run. The woman was walking down the stairs when they fell apart. There is...
WKRC
Apartments with aim of bringing nature indoors near completion
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - An apartment complex that’s aiming to land baby boomers and empty nesters as its occupants is nearing completion in Columbia Tusculum. Four23 Hoge, located at 423 Hoge St., is a 62-unit apartment complex located in the heart of Columbia Tusculum’s business district. Construction began...
WKRC
Black students learn about careers from professionals who look like them
OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - Hundreds of local high school students gathered at TQL Stadium Thursday to learn about careers. And leaders believe they will better understand the importance of careers from people who look like them. This program is designed to give Black teens in the greater Cincinnati area the opportunity to explore different career fields, directly from successful black professionals.
WKRC
NKY family that lost dog in coyote attack wants city to do more to protect pets
VILLA HILLS, Ky. (WKRC) - A Northern Kentucky family is grieving the loss of their dog after they say it was attacked by a coyote in their yard. Angela Wong Miller says her 25-pound dog was taken from their yard in Villa Hills and killed by a coyote last month.
WKRC
Organization expert says get rid of your file cabinets
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Right now is the prime season for getting everything together for your tax returns. For many of us, that means digging through mountains of paper. But you could be clinging onto paperwork that's just taking up space. Our expert Lisa Woodruff of Organize 365 help sus declutter.
WKRC
Rain returns to Cincinnati, expect wind gusts 40-50 mph
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Rain moves in to Cincinnati on Wednesday evening and storm chances continue into Thursday morning. Behind this front, high winds are expected. The second of three weathermakers this week moves in. This low pressure center will track into Missouri and Illinois by Thursday morning as it strengthens. That will push rain into the area by Wednesday evening with more showers -- even an isolated thunderstorm or two -- into Thursday morning.
WKRC
Cincinnati Police investigate the shooting of a woman overnight
SOUTH FAIRMOUNT, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating after a woman was shot overnight. Someone shot her once in the leg on White Street near Queen City at about 2:15 a.m. She drove to Seton Avenue where she was then taken to the hospital. She's expected to recover. Police have...
WKRC
Crash leaves 2 injured, power out in Avondale
AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - Two people were injured when their car slammed into a pole and overturned in Avondale overnight. People in the area lost power due to this crash. Emergency crews were called to Reading Road at Glenwood at about 2:40 a.m. Wednesday. They found the two women injured...
WKRC
Wright State beats NKU 83-65
FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) - Trey Calvin scored 23 points as Wright State beat Northern Kentucky 83-65 on Friday. Calvin was 8 of 13 shooting, including 2 for 5 from distance, and went 5 for 6 from the line for the Raiders (16-11, 9-7 Horizon League). Brandon Noel added 18 points while going 7 of 7 and 4 of 4 from the free throw line, and he also had eight rebounds. Tim Finke was 5 of 11 shooting (2 for 5 from distance) to finish with 12 points.
WKRC
Building aide saves student from choking at local elementary school
SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WKRC) - A Springboro third grader's life was saved by the quick actions of a building aide. Outside the cafeteria at Five Points Elementary School in Springboro, there is an entire wall dedicated to their beloved lunchroom aides. And that is where this story begins. Miss Siara is...
WKRC
Serial rapist sentenced for 20-year-old Hamilton County crimes
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A serial rapist was convicted of three counts of rape on Friday. William Blankenship entered an Alford plea in the Hamilton County cases. That means he maintains his innocence but acknowledges there was enough evidence to find him guilty. In exchange, charges of burglary, kidnapping and gross sexual imposition were dropped.
WKRC
Middle school student brings gun to Sharonville school, principal says
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - A local middle school student brought a gun to school Friday morning. Princeton Community Middle School Principal Dave Mackzum says a staff member saw the weapon and followed safety protocols. No one was hurt or put in harm’s way when the weapon was secured, according to...
WKRC
Brown County woman arrested for infant's death
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A Brown County woman has been charged with the September death of an 11-week-old baby. Kayla Sullivan faces involuntary manslaughter and child endangering charges. Emergency crews were called to Sullivan's home on SR 286 on Sept. 24 for an infant who was not breathing, according...
