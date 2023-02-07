ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearfield County, PA

WTAJ

Death investigation underway in Elk County

ELK COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania State Police are currently investigating the death of a 37-year-old man in Elk County last month. Around 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 31, PSP out of Ridgway was called about an “unattended” death. Upon arrival, troopers found Michael Edward Emer dead. Police are currently investigating and were assisted by […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Release Details on Catalytic Converter Theft in Eldred Township

ELDRED TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Marienville released the details on a theft of a catalytic converter in Eldred Township. PSP Marienville are investigating the theft of a catalytic converter from a 2003 Ford F-250 Supercab pickup that occurred on February 4, 2023, around 3:00 a.m. at a location along Route 36, in Eldred Township, Jefferson County.
MARIENVILLE, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: Crash, Domestic Dispute

JEFFERSON/CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, this crash happened at 5:42 p.m on Wednesday, February 8, on Colonel Drake Highway, in Oliver Township, Jefferson County. Police say a 2016 Subaru Legacy driven by 39-year-old Ashley M. Curry,...
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

DuBois Man Accused of Signing Documents Under False Name During DUI Arrest

PUNXSUTAWNEY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Punxsutawney filed a laundry list of charges against a DuBois man accused of signing documents with a false name after he was arrested for DUI and related charges. Court documents indicate that PSP Punxsutawney filed criminal charges against 38-year-old Tony Jay...
DUBOIS, PA
fox8tv.com

Altoona Woman Charged in Theft

An Altoona woman is facing numerous charges, accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a Senior Citizen who had hired her to clean her house. Police say 52-year-old Jennifer Potts was hired by the Victim last January to clean the her apartment. Investigators say sometime in February the victim asked her to go pick up a few items from the store and gave Potts her bank card.
ALTOONA, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Local Man Charged With Stealing Toothpaste from Punxsy Grocery Store

PUNXSUTAWNEY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local man was charged after video surveillance caught him stealing toothpaste from a grocery store in Punxsutawney Borough. According to court documents, the Punxsutawney Borough Police Department filed the following criminal charges against 43-year-old Michael Richard Peake, of Anita, in Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock’s office on Tuesday, February 7:
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
WTAJ

Housekeeper cleaned out Altoona woman’s bank account, police report

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A housekeeper is accused of cleaning more than houses after $16,000 was cleaned out of a bank account where a woman got her social security checks deposited, Altoona police report. Court documents show that Jennifer Potts, 52, of Altoona, is facing multiple felony charges after an investigation into the missing finances […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Police warn about utility scam after Huntingdon County case

(WTAJ) — State police are warning about a scam involving utility companies with cases popping up across the state, including one in Huntingdon County. Cases show scammers are posing as utility workers to distract homeowners while someone else gains entry to their homes. State Police Trooper Jacob Rhymestine said companies like Penelec, People’s Gas and […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Altoona home invader kidnapped man, claimed ‘I’m Batman,’ police report

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Four home invasions, a kidnapped man, and a stolen truck in Altoona led three police departments to arrest a homeless man Monday evening. Altoona police, along with Logan Township police and Pennsylvania State Police, arrested 37-year-old Robert Powers Monday evening after Powers allegedly caused chaos throughout the city and Logan township, […]
ALTOONA, PA
abc23.com

Clearfield Couple Facing Drug Charges

Authoriites say a Clearfield County couple is facing charges after they reportedly overdosed at a Blair County Sheetz over the Weekend. Investigators say police were called to the store Friday Night where they reportedly found 30-year-old Jeffrey Hankerson unconscious on the floor. Police say Hankerson’s paramour 23-year-old Mackenize Withrow was...
therecord-online.com

Loganton contractor jailed for theft; pending extradition in multiple other home improvement fraud cases

LOCK HAVEN, PA – Dustin Allen Butler, 26, of Loganton, was sentenced in Clinton County Court on Tuesday by Judge Michael F. Salisbury, to a minimum of 11 ½ to 23 months on one count of theft by failure to make required disposition of funds, a third degree felony, and one count of bad checks, a first degree misdemeanor. Butler will also be required to serve an additional 36 month of probation after he completes his jail sentence, and was ordered to pay back more than $41,000 to the victim in the case.
LOGANTON, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police Respond to One-Vehicle Crash on Route 255

HUSTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) – DuBois-based State Police responded to a one-vehicle accident that occurred on Saturday morning on State Route 255 in Huston Township. According to PSP DuBois, this accident happened on Saturday, February 4, around 8:55 a.m., on State Route 255 in Huston Township, Clearfield County. A...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA

