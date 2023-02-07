Read full article on original website
Death investigation underway in Elk County
ELK COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania State Police are currently investigating the death of a 37-year-old man in Elk County last month. Around 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 31, PSP out of Ridgway was called about an “unattended” death. Upon arrival, troopers found Michael Edward Emer dead. Police are currently investigating and were assisted by […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Release Details on Catalytic Converter Theft in Eldred Township
ELDRED TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Marienville released the details on a theft of a catalytic converter in Eldred Township. PSP Marienville are investigating the theft of a catalytic converter from a 2003 Ford F-250 Supercab pickup that occurred on February 4, 2023, around 3:00 a.m. at a location along Route 36, in Eldred Township, Jefferson County.
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Crash, Domestic Dispute
JEFFERSON/CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, this crash happened at 5:42 p.m on Wednesday, February 8, on Colonel Drake Highway, in Oliver Township, Jefferson County. Police say a 2016 Subaru Legacy driven by 39-year-old Ashley M. Curry,...
explore venango
Police Attempting to Identify Suspect in String of Burglaries in Farmington Township
FARMINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking the public for information regarding a string of burglaries in Farmington Township. According to PA Crime Watch, Marienville-based State Police are investigating a series of burglaries and thefts that occurred at Cyphert’s Landscaping, located at 8162 Route 36, in Farmington Township, Clarion County.
explorejeffersonpa.com
DuBois Man Accused of Signing Documents Under False Name During DUI Arrest
PUNXSUTAWNEY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Punxsutawney filed a laundry list of charges against a DuBois man accused of signing documents with a false name after he was arrested for DUI and related charges. Court documents indicate that PSP Punxsutawney filed criminal charges against 38-year-old Tony Jay...
Woman charged after child left in hot car for hours in State College, police say
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– Nearly a year and a half after a child was found soaked in sweat from being inside a hot vehicle for hours, charges have been filed. Yeterefwork Streit’s, 36, of Bellefonte, blood alcohol content was almost six times the limit when she dropped one of her children off at school and […]
fox8tv.com
Altoona Woman Charged in Theft
An Altoona woman is facing numerous charges, accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a Senior Citizen who had hired her to clean her house. Police say 52-year-old Jennifer Potts was hired by the Victim last January to clean the her apartment. Investigators say sometime in February the victim asked her to go pick up a few items from the store and gave Potts her bank card.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Local Man Charged With Stealing Toothpaste from Punxsy Grocery Store
PUNXSUTAWNEY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local man was charged after video surveillance caught him stealing toothpaste from a grocery store in Punxsutawney Borough. According to court documents, the Punxsutawney Borough Police Department filed the following criminal charges against 43-year-old Michael Richard Peake, of Anita, in Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock’s office on Tuesday, February 7:
WJAC TV
Police ID suspect of deadly Moxham shooting; 'wife' charged for taking phone from scene
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Johnstown police have filed charges against the individual suspected of shooting and killing another man in the Moxham-section of the city last month. Authorities have identified the shooter as 18-year-old Michael Cogdell, of Pittsburgh. On January 23rd, police were called to the 600 block of...
Housekeeper cleaned out Altoona woman’s bank account, police report
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A housekeeper is accused of cleaning more than houses after $16,000 was cleaned out of a bank account where a woman got her social security checks deposited, Altoona police report. Court documents show that Jennifer Potts, 52, of Altoona, is facing multiple felony charges after an investigation into the missing finances […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Burglary After Meth Possession Bust
Methamphetamine Possession/Burglary in Sandy Township. On January 4 at approximately 10:20 a.m., a traffic stop was conducted in Sandy Township, Clearfield County. on 46-year-old David William Dixon, of Falls Creek. Dixon was found to be in possession of a clear bag containing suspected crystal methamphetamine and a digital scale. Dixon...
Police warn about utility scam after Huntingdon County case
(WTAJ) — State police are warning about a scam involving utility companies with cases popping up across the state, including one in Huntingdon County. Cases show scammers are posing as utility workers to distract homeowners while someone else gains entry to their homes. State Police Trooper Jacob Rhymestine said companies like Penelec, People’s Gas and […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Release Details of Punxsy Man Extricated From Vehicle Following Route 36 Crash
ROSE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Punxsutawney have released the details of a crash that occurred on State Route 36 in Rose Township. According to a release issued by PSP Punxsutawney on Tuesday, February 7, the accident took place around 4:57 a.m. on Thursday, January 26, on State Route 36, in Rose Township, Jefferson County.
WJAC TV
Johnstown grandmother charged after baby fatally overdoses on methadone, police say
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Police say a Johnstown woman is facing charges related to the death of her three-month-old grandson who they say died from a methadone overdose. According to Johnstown Police, 40-year-old Peggy Lightcap faces charges related to endangering the welfare of children. Investigators say they were called...
Altoona home invader kidnapped man, claimed ‘I’m Batman,’ police report
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Four home invasions, a kidnapped man, and a stolen truck in Altoona led three police departments to arrest a homeless man Monday evening. Altoona police, along with Logan Township police and Pennsylvania State Police, arrested 37-year-old Robert Powers Monday evening after Powers allegedly caused chaos throughout the city and Logan township, […]
WJAC TV
New charges filed against Johnstown man involved in kidnapping, killing of Indiana Co. man
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — According to online court records, new charges have been filed against a Johnstown-area man who authorities say is one of the eight individuals involved in the kidnapping and killing of Indiana County man last fall. Johnstown police filed charges of simple assault and harassment against...
abc23.com
Clearfield Couple Facing Drug Charges
Authoriites say a Clearfield County couple is facing charges after they reportedly overdosed at a Blair County Sheetz over the Weekend. Investigators say police were called to the store Friday Night where they reportedly found 30-year-old Jeffrey Hankerson unconscious on the floor. Police say Hankerson’s paramour 23-year-old Mackenize Withrow was...
therecord-online.com
Loganton contractor jailed for theft; pending extradition in multiple other home improvement fraud cases
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Dustin Allen Butler, 26, of Loganton, was sentenced in Clinton County Court on Tuesday by Judge Michael F. Salisbury, to a minimum of 11 ½ to 23 months on one count of theft by failure to make required disposition of funds, a third degree felony, and one count of bad checks, a first degree misdemeanor. Butler will also be required to serve an additional 36 month of probation after he completes his jail sentence, and was ordered to pay back more than $41,000 to the victim in the case.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Respond to One-Vehicle Crash on Route 255
HUSTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) – DuBois-based State Police responded to a one-vehicle accident that occurred on Saturday morning on State Route 255 in Huston Township. According to PSP DuBois, this accident happened on Saturday, February 4, around 8:55 a.m., on State Route 255 in Huston Township, Clearfield County. A...
4 teens, 1 adult charged in crime string targeting Amish
Four juveniles and one adult were charged last Thursday after a string of burglaries, thefts and criminal mischief incidents that targeted Amish communities, according to a report.
