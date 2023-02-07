ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Tech Crumbles After DEI Hiring Is Exposed

WASHINGTON, D.C. (February 10, 2023) – The formal written hiring polices of Texas Tech University [TTU] – at least in its biology department – of requiring professors to pledge fealty to DEI ideology, to both understand and express new “woke” terminology and concepts, and to even penalize a professorial candidate for suggesting that teaching should be race neutral, has been scuttled after egregious examples were just widely publicized.
KETK / FOX51 News

Gov. Abbott announces statewide plan banning TikTok

AUSTIN, Texas (FOX 44) – Gov. Greg Abbott has announced a statewide model security plan for Texas state agencies to address vulnerabilities presented by the use of TikTok and other software on personal and state-issued devices. This comes following the Governor’s directive – the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Department of Information Resources developed this […]
ValleyCentral

‘This isn’t going to fly in Texas’: Paxton may sue Biden over new chicken policy

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has announced his intent to sue the Biden Administration over a new rule about the Lesser Prairie-Chicken. According to a press release, Paxton’s lawsuit is challenging the Lesser Prairie-Chicken’s new designation as “Endangered” in the south part of its range and “Threatened” in the north part. […]
CBS DFW

New legislation seeks to change Texas Constitution, legalize casino gambling, sports betting

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas could ultimately be home to seven casino destination resorts, including two in the Dallas-Fort Worth area under new legislation filed by State Representative Charlie Geren, R-Fort Worth.He filed HJR 97, which lays out a framework that would lead to a change to the Texas Constitution.Geren said, "I think it's something we need. We're losing billions of dollars to Oklahoma, Louisiana, New Mexico, and Nevada."His joint resolution would also allow for two casino resorts in the Houston area and one such resort in San Antonio, Corpus Christi, and McAllen.Geren said, "Not just casinos, but fabulous hotels,...
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas extends emergency SNAP benefits for final month

Eligible Texans will still receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits in future months, but their allotment will be smaller. More information is available at YourTexasBenefits.com. (Courtesy Unsplash) Texans will receive emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits for the last time in February. According to a news release, Congress recently passed...
KSST Radio

Texas School Districts Switching To Four Day School Weeks

Feb. 7, 2023 – School districts all over Texas are switching to a new school week schedule of four days rather than the traditional five day. This new scheduling idea was introduced to schools to help attract more teachers to districts that were lacking staffing power. Several schools have already made the switch with many more still on the fence about the idea.
Mix 97.9 FM

Meet Zaed Rashid, One Of Texas’ Most Wanted and Dangerous Men

Texas is definitely starting the year off right by making sure they put the bad guys away. At the end of 2022, there were at least 10 people on the most wanted list. According to the Texas Department of public safety, 5 of them had been captured as of Feb. 3, 2023. In fact, an article we published about one of them went viral, so we're going to take a little credit for his capture.
101.5 KNUE

Hundreds Of People Went Dumpster Diving For Food At Texas H-E-B Store

Last Week's Winter Storm Caused Chaos Across The State But One VERY Chaotic Scene In Austin Is Being Talked About The Most This Week. While this year's "winter storm" wasn't as terrible as years past, the same issues continued to pop up: Icy roads, falling trees and power outages. Despite the fact that these "winter storms" keep coming ever year, Texas, in its stubbornness, refuses to "prepare" properly for these events, but that's another conversation for another day that yall don't want to have.
AUSTIN, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

Stunning Photos Of A $6 Million Dollar Home In The Wealthiest City In Texas!

Ever wondered what the wealthiest city in Texas is? First of all, what constitutes a city being 'wealthy?' Do you have to be a neighbor to some of Texas' finest? George Strait who happens to live in Texas. Actor Matthew McConaughey has a home somewhere here in our great state. I doubt either of the two are factors but I will tell you that as of this year, the wealthiest city in Texas is Southlake, Texas. However not only is it the wealthiest in the Lonestar State, but it also holds the honor of being #1 in the US!
SOUTHLAKE, TX

