Have You Been to The Ultimate Whataburger Destination? Gov. Abbott Calls This a True Texas Gem
Most Texans love Whataburger. It's a Texas institution and, for many, the best burger chain not only in Texas but in the United States. Now it appears Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is also a Whataburger fan. Today he tweeted a post about a two-story Whataburger store, saying, "a true Texas gem."
ValueWalk
Texas Tech Crumbles After DEI Hiring Is Exposed
WASHINGTON, D.C. (February 10, 2023) – The formal written hiring polices of Texas Tech University [TTU] – at least in its biology department – of requiring professors to pledge fealty to DEI ideology, to both understand and express new “woke” terminology and concepts, and to even penalize a professorial candidate for suggesting that teaching should be race neutral, has been scuttled after egregious examples were just widely publicized.
Which East Texas town is the oldest in Texas?
The city's official nickname is even "The Oldest Town in Texas."
Gov. Abbott announces statewide plan banning TikTok
AUSTIN, Texas (FOX 44) – Gov. Greg Abbott has announced a statewide model security plan for Texas state agencies to address vulnerabilities presented by the use of TikTok and other software on personal and state-issued devices. This comes following the Governor’s directive – the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Department of Information Resources developed this […]
keranews.org
Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan bucks his own party by appointing Democratic committee chairs
Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan on Wednesday announced the appointment of nine Democrats as committee chairs, defying the Republican Party of Texas and other GOP activists who called on him to end the tradition. Speaking on the House dais, Phelan, R-Beaumont, told members of his chamber the appointment process was...
‘This isn’t going to fly in Texas’: Paxton may sue Biden over new chicken policy
AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has announced his intent to sue the Biden Administration over a new rule about the Lesser Prairie-Chicken. According to a press release, Paxton’s lawsuit is challenging the Lesser Prairie-Chicken’s new designation as “Endangered” in the south part of its range and “Threatened” in the north part. […]
New legislation seeks to change Texas Constitution, legalize casino gambling, sports betting
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas could ultimately be home to seven casino destination resorts, including two in the Dallas-Fort Worth area under new legislation filed by State Representative Charlie Geren, R-Fort Worth.He filed HJR 97, which lays out a framework that would lead to a change to the Texas Constitution.Geren said, "I think it's something we need. We're losing billions of dollars to Oklahoma, Louisiana, New Mexico, and Nevada."His joint resolution would also allow for two casino resorts in the Houston area and one such resort in San Antonio, Corpus Christi, and McAllen.Geren said, "Not just casinos, but fabulous hotels,...
Disappearances in Texas: These 12 People Were Last Seen in Midland/Odessa
The Texas Department of Public Safety has a list of 12 people that are missing that were last seen in Midland or Odessa. These missing cases date back to 1980 with the most recent being in 2020, anyone who has any information about any of these missing persons is urged to call the Texas Department of Public Safety Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 512-424-5074.
Texas extends emergency SNAP benefits for final month
Eligible Texans will still receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits in future months, but their allotment will be smaller. More information is available at YourTexasBenefits.com. (Courtesy Unsplash) Texans will receive emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits for the last time in February. According to a news release, Congress recently passed...
Texas School Districts Switching To Four Day School Weeks
Feb. 7, 2023 – School districts all over Texas are switching to a new school week schedule of four days rather than the traditional five day. This new scheduling idea was introduced to schools to help attract more teachers to districts that were lacking staffing power. Several schools have already made the switch with many more still on the fence about the idea.
Lucky Texan's Fortune Changes Overnight With Life-Changing Lottery Win
A lucky Texan just won life-changing money!
Meet Zaed Rashid, One Of Texas’ Most Wanted and Dangerous Men
Texas is definitely starting the year off right by making sure they put the bad guys away. At the end of 2022, there were at least 10 people on the most wanted list. According to the Texas Department of public safety, 5 of them had been captured as of Feb. 3, 2023. In fact, an article we published about one of them went viral, so we're going to take a little credit for his capture.
These are The Strongest Earthquakes in the History of East Texas
In East Texas, we experience a mixed bag of weather extremes. This is pretty much a given every summer. The main questions are just how hot and how dry. I can recall a number of Augusts where it's not a question of reaching 100 degrees, but for how many weeks in a row.
Hundreds Of People Went Dumpster Diving For Food At Texas H-E-B Store
Last Week's Winter Storm Caused Chaos Across The State But One VERY Chaotic Scene In Austin Is Being Talked About The Most This Week. While this year's "winter storm" wasn't as terrible as years past, the same issues continued to pop up: Icy roads, falling trees and power outages. Despite the fact that these "winter storms" keep coming ever year, Texas, in its stubbornness, refuses to "prepare" properly for these events, but that's another conversation for another day that yall don't want to have.
Is It Illegal To Drive Without Front License Plates in Texas?
Since this is not New Mexico which only requires a back license plate on cars in their state, is it illegal to drive in Texas without a front license plate?. Texas requires that any vehicle must have a front license plate with the exception of road tractors, motorcycles, trailers, and semitrailers.
How some Central Texas districts are making up missed school days from ice storm
Several districts told KXAN they are waiting on waivers from the Texas Education Agency before making final decisions.
"This is Abbott's Texas". Desperate Texans Scavenge for Food in H-E-B Dumpsters During Power Outage
Shocking scenes of Texans scavenging through dumpsters at an H-E-B have gone viral this weekend. A video showing people rifling through a dumpster outside an H-E-B store in Austin, Texas, has been shared across social media, sparking outrage. The footage was taken by CBS and showed people desperately searching for food during the power outage.
Bed Bath & Beyond Continues Cutbacks in Texas with Even More Store Closures
Popular housewares retailer Bed Bath & Beyond continues to close stores across Texas, with news this week of even more store closures. Last week it was announced four stores in Texas would close, but this list keeps growing with a press release issued today by the company adding to the list.
Stunning Photos Of A $6 Million Dollar Home In The Wealthiest City In Texas!
Ever wondered what the wealthiest city in Texas is? First of all, what constitutes a city being 'wealthy?' Do you have to be a neighbor to some of Texas' finest? George Strait who happens to live in Texas. Actor Matthew McConaughey has a home somewhere here in our great state. I doubt either of the two are factors but I will tell you that as of this year, the wealthiest city in Texas is Southlake, Texas. However not only is it the wealthiest in the Lonestar State, but it also holds the honor of being #1 in the US!
Will You Be Prepared Next Time We Freeze in Central Texas?
Some of us in the Killeen, Texas area are just trying to put our houses, property, and streets back together after the winter freeze we witnessed last week. I’m all for having a little bit of snow, especially during the wintertime, but ice storms are dangerous here in Central Texas.
