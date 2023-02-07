ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Tickets for Beyoncé’s 1st concert of world tour sell out

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ia3xj_0kfHn7Ms00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vIhdA_0kfHn7Ms00

Tickets for the first concert of Beyoncé’s upcoming "Renaissance” world tour sold out Tuesday, and concert management group Live Nation said a second concert in Stockholm was added because of the high demand.

The tour starts in Sweden in May and is scheduled to include stops in London, Paris, Barcelona, Toronto and the United States. The last expected concert is set for Sept. 27 in New Orleans.

No details were given on how quickly the R&B superstar's fans snapped up all the tickets for her May 10 Stockholm show. Tickets are set to go on sale Wednesday for the second show in Sweden's capital on May 11. Beyoncé will perform both concerts at the Friends Arena, a multi-purpose stadium with a retractable roof and a concert audience capacity of 65,000.

This year's performance's will be will be Beyoncé's first solo world tour since her “Formation” tour in 2016. She last appeared in Stockholm in 2018 while touring with her husband, Jay Z.

“Renaissance,” the album Beyoncé released last year, is a celebration of dance music.

At Sunday's Grammy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles, Beyoncé won for best R&B song, best dance/electronic recording, best dance/electronic album and best traditional R&B performance. She has now won a total of 32 Grammys.

Comments / 0

Related
Black Enterprise

Beyoncé Bares It All to Announce 2023 Renaissance World Tour

Beyoncé is back outside for her 2023 Renaissance world tour, and Queen Bey put her curves on full display to make the big announcement. Six months after releasing her seventh studio, Beyoncé is finally announcing her tour to promote the 16-song EP. On Wednesday, Bey posted a photo promoting “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR 2023.”
News Breaking LIVE

Iconic Pop Rock Band Announces Break Up

The iconic pop rock band Panic! at the Disco, best known for hits such as "I Write Sins Not Tragedies," High Hopes," and "Nine in the Afternoon," is reportedly breaking up, according to singer and bandleader Brendon Urie.
People

Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' Breaks Spotify Record with More Than 100 Million Streams in First Week

The singer's new single is an undeniable smash, racking up a record amount of streams in a seven-day period Miley Cyrus' new single "Flowers" hit a major milestone on Friday, becoming the most-streamed song in a single week in Spotify history, as confirmed in a press release from the singer's record label. Spotify itself paid tribute to Cyrus, posting the milestone to Twitter and noting that "she can buy her own flowers." Thank you so much @Spotify and my amazing fans. ❤️ https://t.co/Zbcr5arWP3— Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) January...
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Rock Guitarist Dies

There is more sad news coming out of the music industry with the sad reports that Tom Verlaine, the guitarist, singer, and songwriter best known for the band Television, has died.
musictimes.com

Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion's 'WAP' Not Submitted to GRAMMYs Because of THIS

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" took the world by storm in 2020. Almost everyone was listening, streaming, dancing, and grooving into it. Thanks to TikTok and social media, the track reached thousands and millions worldwide. The track was quite historic because it was the first female rap collaboration...
Hypebae

Pxssy Palace's Mya Mehmi Unveils Emotional Debut Single, "Parivaar (Interlude)"

London-based and trans musician, Mya Mehmi, unveils her new sound to the world with her debut single, “Parivaar (Interlude).”. Translating to “family” from Punjabi, “Parivaar” was written during the 2020 pandemic that left Myai’s family changed forever, after the loss of her uncle, Thaya. “I made this song in 2020 for my cousin and my dad, after the passing of my beloved Thaya [uncle]. I was drowning in emotions… and feeling so helpless watching my family grieve a loss that we will without a doubt never truly recover from. This was my effort to console loved ones and immortalize someone that continues to be so influential in my life,” she shared.
The Independent

Chandelier bought for £250 in antique shop set to sell for millions

A “rare and prestigious” chandelier picked up by an English painter for £250 in the 1960s could be sold for millions.John Craxton suspected the unusual chandelier was the work of Alberto Giacometti when he saw it at an auction in London. Made in the late 1940s, it goes on sale at Christie’s in February.Pieces by Giacometti, a revered Swiss sculptor, are among some of the most expensive to buy at auction.Michelle McMullan, of Christie’s, said the piece had an estimated value of £1.5m – £2.5m. The top price fetched for a Giacometti chancelier was £7,602,400 in 2018 for a...
Elite Daily

Remain Calm: Beyoncé Is Touring For The First Time Since 2018

Beyhive, this is not a drill: Beyoncé is coming to a city near you. After weeks of unconfirmed speculation, the “Alien Superstar” singer finally announced she’s touring her latest album, Renaissance. This news comes over a week after Beyoncé shook the internet (and had singers clamoring to ace those new “Drunk In Love” outro runs) with her first live performance in Dubai on Jan. 21.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
POPSUGAR

Adele and Her Boyfriend, Rich Paul, Turn the Grammys Into a Glamorous Date Night

Adele and Rich Paul enjoyed an evening out at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night. While they skipped the red carpet, the couple sat together inside, where they linked up with a handful of stars, from Lizzo to Dwayne Johnson (after some help from host Trevor Noah, that is). The 34-year-old singer was radiant in a burgundy gown, while the 41-year-old sports agent looked dapper in a black tux.
LOS ANGELES, CA
News Breaking LIVE

Rock and Roll Legend Dies

An absolute legend of Rock and Roll music has sadly died. It was announced on Thursday via Variety that legendary "Crosby, Stills and Nash" rocker David Crosby has died at the age of 81, according to his wife, Jane Dance, whom he married in 1987, according to Popculture.
Vogue Magazine

The Best Dressed Stars at the 2023 Grammy Awards

The red carpet at tonight’s 65th annual Grammy Awards certainly did not disappoint. Music’s biggest night is never a snooze and this year was no exception. Whether it was with over-the-top capes (see: Lizzo in custom Dolce & Gabbana) or long, sweeping trains (as worn by Amanda Gorman, who wore Prada), musicians made bold statements with their wardrobe. The best dressed of the bunch were those who balanced the high drama expected of the Grammys with a sense of sophistication and refinement.
iheart.com

Justin Bieber Sells Entire Music Catalog In Historic Deal

Justin Bieber has sold his entire music catalog, Billboard reports. The $200 million sale to Hipgnosis marks the largest rights sale for any artist of the "Ghost" singer's generation. It's also the company's largest acquisition yet. The sale includes Bieber's publishing, artist royalties from master recordings and neighboring rights in...
ABC News

ABC News

1M+
Followers
209K+
Post
601M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy