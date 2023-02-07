Read full article on original website
Final Buzzer: Be-Deviled
NEWARK, NJ -- Through the three times the Devils and Kraken have met, the home team has always come out with the victory. Unfortunately, that was the case again, tonight. In five-on-five play, the Kraken controlled the flow of the game. With the absence of Andre Burakovsky (lower body), the forward groupings responded positively, and Justin Schultz returned to play alongside Carson Soucy in an effective 16:08 of play.
3 Game Essentials | Kraken (29-18-5) at Flyers (22-22-10) | 10 a.m.
Kraken play matinee game in football-mad Philadelphia, looking to avoid first four-game losing streak of the season. Time: 10:00 a.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. One: Depth-Finders?. The Kraken have scored just four goals in the first three games of this road trip, not a recipe...
NYI@MTL: Game recap
MONTREAL - The Canadiens treated the hometown faithful to a thrilling 4-3 overtime win over the New York Islanders in their first game back since the All-Star break on Saturday afternoon. It was the start of Family Weekend presented by Tim Hortons at the Bell Centre. For Saturday's game, one...
Final Buzzer: Savage Garden
NEW YORK, NY - Buoyed by a big trade for Vladimir Tarasenko the Rangers were raring to go when they hit the ice to play the Seattle Kraken. The visitors had to endure some big punches early - including an opening score by Tarasenko himself - and New York build up a seemingly insurmountable 3-0 lead after 20 minutes of play.
Thompson out week to week with lower-body injury for Golden Knights
Logan Thompson is out week to week with a lower-body injury the Vegas Golden Knights goalie sustained in a 5-1 win against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday. Thompson allowed one goal on 24 shots before leaving at 1:19 of the third period after stretching out to make a save. "I...
SAY WHAT - 'HAPPY HE'S OK'
The players react to Andersson's accident and look ahead to tonight's game against the Red Wings. "You're shocked. It could have been a lot worse. We're just happy he was OK. When he got back to the hotel, he was doing better. But yeah, very scary, scary moment, for sure.
Back From Break | 10 TAKEAWAYS
From big hats to small towns, Amanda Stein breaks down this last week in 10 Takeaways presented by Ticketmaster. Walking into the Devils locker room after an All-Star break and Bye-Week, there's a certain glow. And it's not just from the tanned faces from time in the sun, but also the glow of rested and relaxed individuals, gearing up for what's next.
Burakovsky out week to week for Kraken with lower-body injury
NEWARK, N.J. -- Andre Burakovsky will be out week to week for the Seattle Kraken because of a lower-body injury, coach Dave Hakstol said. The forward was placed on injured reserve before a 3-1 loss at the New Jersey Devils on Thursday. "It's week to week, that's the best timetable...
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Flames
The Buffalo Sabres return to action today for an afternoon tilt against the Calgary Flames. Faceoff is at 12:30 p.m. on MSG and WGR 550 with pregame coverage on MSG starting at noon. Tickets are on sale now. The team will also celebrate Sabretooth's birthday today. Billy Buffalo, Moose, Buster...
Recap: Panarin's Four-Goal Night Snaps Canes' Win and Point Streaks
RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes' second "half" schedule opened on a sour note Saturday, losing to the New York Rangers by a score of 6-2. The Story. Combining the excitement of the Canes playing their first home game in 12 days with a sold-out crowd at PNC Arena, the energy and intensity of tonight's contest provided a big-game feel from the opening puck drop.
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ SABRES
FLAMES (24-18-10) @ SABRES (26-20-4) Saturday at 10:30 a.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet One | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. GAME DAY FEATURES. STAT PACK. WANT TO WIN SOME CASH?!. Leading Scorers:. Flames:. Points - Elias Lindholm (46)
BLOG: Defense Finding More Success Within Lineup
With a more consistent lineup, the team is also looking to add Jarred Tinordi back into the mix following his facial injury on Dec. 18. In the last ten games for the Blackhawks, the defense is starting to see more success as of lately while having a more consistent lineup, especially among the younger blueliners.
O'Reilly focused on playoff push with Blues, not trade rumors
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. -- Ryan O'Reilly is focused on helping the St. Louis Blues get back into the Stanley Cup Playoff race, not about what may or may not happen leading up to the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline on March 3. A day after the Blues traded forward Vladimir Tarasenko...
NHL Pregame fan fest for Stadium Series game in Raleigh announced
NEW YORK - The National Hockey League (NHL®) has announced the attractions and hockey interactives planned for the Truly Hard Seltzer® NHL PreGame™, the official fan festival of the Saturday, Feb. 18 outdoor game between the Carolina Hurricanes and Washington Capitals at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh. Before the Hurricanes face the Capitals at 8 p.m. ET (broadcast on ABC and ESPN+ in the United States and on SN360, SN NOW and TVAS2 in Canada), the PreGame will entertain fans of all ages with fun hockey attractions at PNC Arena's East 1000 Parking Lot in Raleigh with dynamic activities from 2 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. ET.
GAME RECAP: Flyers 2, Oilers 1 (SO)
PHILADELPHIA, PA - James Van Riemsdyk scored the shootout winner as the Philadelphia Flyers picked up the 2-1 shootout win over the Oilers on Thursday night. Both goaltenders were phenomenal on the evening, with Stuart Skinner turning away 35 of 36 shots in regulation and overtime opposite Carter Hart, who stopped 34 of 35 Oilers attempts.
NYI@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL - The Canadiens are back in action after a long break and welcome the Islanders to the Bell Centre for a rare mid-day game on Saturday. Here's everything you need to know heading into the game:. 1. The last time the Canadiens played was back on January 31, when...
Gameday Preview: Blue Jackets at Maple Leafs
The Blue Jackets dropped a 3-0 decision to the Maple Leafs on Friday night in Nationwide Arena, but this is one of the rare chances in the NHL where you can get revenge a night later. It's a home-and-home, back-to-back, as the teams flew to Canada after the game last night and will meet again in Toronto tonight.
Hamilton, Big Hat, Big Play | FEATURE
On Thursday, the Devils hosted the Seattle Kraken, one of the best teams in the National Hockey League. And they had to do so without their superstar (and All-Star) Jack Hughes. The team announced the morning of the game that Hughes will be out of the lineup with an upper-body...
Caps Down B's in Boston, 2-1
Facing the NHL's best team in the League's toughest building - and doing so in an afternoon game following a 10-day layoff - Kuemper made sure he didn't need much in the way of support. He stopped 27 of 28 Boston shots to help lift Washington to a 2-1 victory over the Bruins on Saturday afternoon at TD Garden.
PREVIEW: Panthers put streak on the line against Avalanche
SUNRISE, Fla. - The Florida Panthers will look to push their winning streak to four games when they wrap up their season series with the Colorado Avalanche at FLA Live Arena on Saturday. With a record of 26-22-6, the Panthers have clawed their way back to within two points of...
