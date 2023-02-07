Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lori Lightfoot trailing in mayoral raceJake WellsChicago, IL
Struggling with rents and utility bills? Apply for Rental and Utility Program for help as a low-income Chicago familyMark StarChicago, IL
Five Walmart Locations Announced This Week as Permanently Closing, and More Reportedly May Follow.Joel EisenbergChicago, IL
Immigrants to be given job opportunities at 35 U.S. technology companiesUSA DiarioChicago, IL
You can apply to receive a one-time payment of $500Jake WellsChicago, IL
Should Chicago Bears Stay or Go? New Poll Shows Residents' Strong Opinions
NOTE: Lea esta historia en español aquí. Chicagoans have strong feelings about whether the Chicago Bears should move from Soldier Field to a new stadium in Arlington Heights, according to results released Friday in an independent poll commissioned by Telemundo Chicago, NBC 5, the Chicago Sun-Times and WBEZ.
Ryan Leaf Pinpoints Underrated Part of Justin Fields' Year 2 Success
PHOENIX -- Ryan Leaf knows the pressure that comes with being drafted as the savior of a franchise. He also understands how quickly things can go off track if you don't have the full support of the organization that drafted you. By support, Leaf means consistency around you and the...
Justin Fields ‘Would Love Honesty' About Bears' Draft Process
Fields 'would love honesty' about Bears' draft process originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears are on the cusp of an important offseason, headlined by the No.1 pick they own in the upcoming NFL draft. Some believe the Bears should go after a quarterback with the pick and trade Justin Fields.
Bears' Justin Fields Got an MVP Vote
Justin Fields got a vote for MVP originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Check it out, Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields got a vote for the NFL's MVP award. Now, it was a single fifth-place vote, so it's not like anyone voted for him to actually win the award. But still, amid an offseason when some pundits are speculating about whether to trade Fields and draft a quarterback or not, it's significant.
Luke Getsy Gave Aaron Rodgers' Phone Number to Justin Fields
Getsy gave Aaron Rodgers' phone number to Justin Fields originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields is turning on the jets as the Chicago Bears head into a critical offseason, both for the team and for the front office. The one skill Fields mentioned time after time during multiple...
Should Bears Trade Justin Fields? Ex-NFL GM Thomas Dimitroff Gives His Take
PHOENIX -- Thomas Dimitroff was the general manager of the Atlanta Falcons for 13 seasons. He was the architect of the roster that got them to Super Bowl LI, where they famously blew a 28-3 lead to the New England Patriots. Dimitroff made countless difficult decisions as the lead man...
Jaxson Stauber Becomes First Blackhawks Goalie to Start NHL Career 3-0-0
Stauber becomes first Hawks goalie to start NHL career 3-0-0 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jaxson Stauber became the first goaltender in Blackhawks history to start his NHL career with a 3-0-0 record after stopping 24 of 27 shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over Arizona at the United Center.
ESPN Insider Calls Bulls ‘a Front-Runner' to Land Russell Westbrook
CLEVELAND --- After yet another dispiriting and desultory loss late Thursday night in New York, Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan acknowledged that he sounded “like a broken record” when raising his team’s habit of playing with a lack of urgency and inconsistency. Enter Russell Westbrook?. On Friday,...
Devin Hester Calls Non-Selection to Hall of Fame ‘Frustrating'
Hester calls non-selection to Hall of Fame 'frustrating' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Devin Hester was not selected to the Pro Hall of Fame on Thursday night for the second straight year in a row. And he was not happy with the outcome. "I mean, it's always frustrating when...
ESPN Analysts Compare Bulls' Lonzo Ball's Situation to Brandon Roy
ESPN analysts compare Lonzo's situation to Brandon Roy originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Like plenty of Chicago Bulls fans, ESPN analysts are confused at management's decision to stand pat at the deadline. They also see Lonzo Ball's knee injury as a major concern to the team's future. "I don't...
Bears Vs. Chiefs Favorite for NFL Game in Germany
Bears vs. Chiefs favorite for NFL game in Germany originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The rumblings that the Chicago Bears could be headed overseas are picking up steam. According to a report from BILD/Welt, the Bears' road game against the Kansas City Chiefs is a favorite for one of...
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane Was ‘Definitely' Intrigued by Rangers Before Tarasenko Trade
Kane was 'definitely' intrigued by Rangers before Tarasenko trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The March 3 trade deadline is exactly three weeks away, and Patrick Kane said he expects to make a decision on his future within the next 10 days or so. But one team on his potential list doesn't appear to be an option anymore after the New York Rangers acquired six-time 30-goal scorer Vladimir Tarasenko.
Where You Can Watch Super Bowl LVII In and Around Chicago
The 2023 Super Bowl is just days away, with the big game falling on Sunday. There's no shortage of places to catch the action in a city like Chicago. From small pubs to upscale bars, die-hard fans will have tons of local watch-party options. We've found a few spots in...
Cubs Release Statement on Death of Former Chairman Andrew McKenna
Cubs release statement on Andrew McKenna originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Andrew McKenna, former Chicago Cubs chairman, died at the 93-years-old. McKenna was also partial owner and board member for the Chicago Bears. The Chicago Cubs released the following statement:. "As one of Chicago’s most dynamic and influential business...
NBC Chicago News Standards and Publishing Principles
At NBC Chicago, we aim to create journalism that is trustworthy and transparent, and cover stories that matter to the Chicago region and the many audiences who live here. Our newsroom follows certain standards and principles when investigating, writing and building our news coverage to ensure accuracy, fairness and quality.
Chicago is Not the Top U.S. Consumer of Hot Dogs. Frankly, Here's the Real Wiener
Chicago has its own style hot dog, is home to popular hot dog manufacturers and was even dubbed "Hot Dog Town U.S.A." in an article by the New York Times. So, it wouldn't be far-fetched to assume Chicago is the top consumer of hot dogs in the U.S. That actually isn't the case, based on the most recent data.
Les Misérables Returns to Chicago For Limited Run
Tony-award winning musical Les Misérables is returning to Chicago for a brief, four-week limited engagement, according to a press release from Broadway in Chicago. The show, which runs Feb. 15 through Mar. 5, produced by Cameron Mackintosh, will host matinee and evening shows at Chicago's Cadillac Palace Theater. “The...
How to Watch NBC 5's Upcoming Chicago Mayoral Forum
You're watching in the video player above the "NBC 5 Chicago News" streaming channel, which plays local Chicago news 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Here’s how to find the “NBC 5 Chicago News” streaming channel on your phone or computer, and on Peacock, Samsung, Roku, Xumo or on our app, so you can watch our local news on your schedule.
Here Are 11 Races to Watch in the 2023 Chicago Elections
The Chicago mayoral election is dominating all of the headlines in the city, but there are plenty of other intriguing races that are worth keeping an eye on this winter. A slew of City Council members have opted not to run for reelection this year, meaning that there will be significantly more turnover than usual on the 50-member council.
Looking for Something Unique to Do This Valentine's Day? We're Here to Help
Are you tired of the traditional dinner and a movie date? There are plenty of opportunities to shake things up this Valentine's Day by trying an out-of-the-box activity with your partner. We've rounded up some cool, non-traditional activities to help you celebrate your love. Here are 10 things to try...
