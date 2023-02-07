ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

NBC Chicago

Bears' Justin Fields Got an MVP Vote

Justin Fields got a vote for MVP originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Check it out, Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields got a vote for the NFL's MVP award. Now, it was a single fifth-place vote, so it's not like anyone voted for him to actually win the award. But still, amid an offseason when some pundits are speculating about whether to trade Fields and draft a quarterback or not, it's significant.
Bears Vs. Chiefs Favorite for NFL Game in Germany

Bears vs. Chiefs favorite for NFL game in Germany originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The rumblings that the Chicago Bears could be headed overseas are picking up steam. According to a report from BILD/Welt, the Bears' road game against the Kansas City Chiefs is a favorite for one of...
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane Was ‘Definitely' Intrigued by Rangers Before Tarasenko Trade

Kane was 'definitely' intrigued by Rangers before Tarasenko trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The March 3 trade deadline is exactly three weeks away, and Patrick Kane said he expects to make a decision on his future within the next 10 days or so. But one team on his potential list doesn't appear to be an option anymore after the New York Rangers acquired six-time 30-goal scorer Vladimir Tarasenko.
Cubs Release Statement on Death of Former Chairman Andrew McKenna

Cubs release statement on Andrew McKenna originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Andrew McKenna, former Chicago Cubs chairman, died at the 93-years-old. McKenna was also partial owner and board member for the Chicago Bears. The Chicago Cubs released the following statement:. "As one of Chicago’s most dynamic and influential business...
NBC Chicago News Standards and Publishing Principles

At NBC Chicago, we aim to create journalism that is trustworthy and transparent, and cover stories that matter to the Chicago region and the many audiences who live here. Our newsroom follows certain standards and principles when investigating, writing and building our news coverage to ensure accuracy, fairness and quality.
Les Misérables Returns to Chicago For Limited Run

Tony-award winning musical Les Misérables is returning to Chicago for a brief, four-week limited engagement, according to a press release from Broadway in Chicago. The show, which runs Feb. 15 through Mar. 5, produced by Cameron Mackintosh, will host matinee and evening shows at Chicago's Cadillac Palace Theater. “The...
How to Watch NBC 5's Upcoming Chicago Mayoral Forum

You're watching in the video player above the "NBC 5 Chicago News" streaming channel, which plays local Chicago news 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Here’s how to find the “NBC 5 Chicago News” streaming channel on your phone or computer, and on Peacock, Samsung, Roku, Xumo or on our app, so you can watch our local news on your schedule.
Here Are 11 Races to Watch in the 2023 Chicago Elections

The Chicago mayoral election is dominating all of the headlines in the city, but there are plenty of other intriguing races that are worth keeping an eye on this winter. A slew of City Council members have opted not to run for reelection this year, meaning that there will be significantly more turnover than usual on the 50-member council.
