The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look
On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
Kendrid Hamlin punched U.S. Rep Angie Craig in the face during assault in elevator, charges say
WASHINGTON -- A man has been charged for allegedly assaulting U.S. Rep. Angie Craig on Thursday morning in the elevator of her apartment building in Washington, D.C. Documents say Craig was in the lobby of her apartment building around 7:10 a.m. getting a coffee, when she noticed a man pacing in the lobby. She said she did not recognize the man, but said "good morning" to him and went into the elevator.The man is identified in documents as Kendrid Khalil Hamlin. He has been charged with one count of assaulting a member of Congress. Before the elevator doors closed, Hamlin stuck his arm...
Disgraced Former NY Democrat Governor Andrew Cuomo Carves Up Biden on Border Crisis
In a scathing report against POTUS, Cuomo says “The Southern states were right.”. Cuomo has recently been very critically outspoken against President Biden’s chaotic open border policy and lighting up this administration’s level of preparedness to address the situation at the border as unprepared, even going as far as to claim that the “southern states were right.”
Chinese authorities said they were preparing to shoot down an 'unidentified flying object' spotted near the Yellow Sea
Chinese authorities said the unidentified flying object was spotted near the coastal city of Rizhao on the Yellow Sea, according to state media.
Matt Gaetz apologises for ‘unintended consequences’ after inviting accused murderer to lead Pledge of Allegiance
Republican US Rep Matt Gaetz apologised for the “unintended consequences” after inviting a man accused of murder to lead the Pledge of Allegiance during a committee hearing this month.The Florida congressman had invited Corey Beekman, a US Army National Guard combat veteran and Purple Heart recipient, to recite the pledge during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on 1 February, bringing up old wounds for the family of the man Mr Beekman was accused of killing.After a standoff with Michigan police in 2019, Mr Beekman was arrested and charged with murder, assault with intent to murder and two counts of...
Palestinian man, Israeli child die as bloodshed rises
JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinian health officials say an Israeli settler fatally shot a Palestinian in the northern West Bank, while a child wounded in a car-ramming in Jerusalem has died a day after the attack. Also Saturday, Gaza militants fired a rocket toward Israel that was intercepted. The Palestinians say 27-year-old Methqal Rayan was shot to death when armed settlers entered a Palestinian village in the West Bank. Israeli police say an investigation has been opened. In Israel, a hospital says the 8-year-old boy died while being treated by doctors. The boy’s 6-year-old brother and a man were killed immediately in the attack. The deaths are the latest in bloodshed that has been rising sharply in the West Bank and east Jerusalem in recent months.
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
Doctor says 57 killed in week of fighting in Somaliland city
MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — A doctor says at least 57 people have been confirmed dead in days of clashes between antigovernment fighters and Somaliland security forces in the disputed city of Las-Anod after local leaders said they wanted to rejoin the federal government of Somalia. The doctor directing a public hospital in Las-Anod told The Associated Press on Saturday that more than 400 people were wounded in nearly a week of fighting. Authorities in Somaliland, a region that separated from Somalia three decades ago and seeks recognition as an independent country, announced a unilateral cease-fire on Friday night. But residents say skirmishes continue.
Iranian President Raisi to visit China to shore up ties
BEIJING (AP) — China says Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will meet with his counterpart Xi Jinping during his three-day trip to Beijing China starting Tuesday as the two U.S. rivals seek further cooperation. China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson made the announcement Sunday, saying Raisi’s visit was at Xi’s invitation. China is a major buyer of Iranian oil and an important source of investment in the Mideast country. In 2021, Iran and China signed a 25-year strategic cooperation agreement that covered major economic activities from oil and mining to industry, transportation and agriculture. Both countries have had tense relations with the United States and have sought to project themselves as a counterweight to American power alongside Russia.
Lawyer: Trump offers DNA to compare against accuser’s dress
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s lawyer says the former president is willing to provide a DNA sample to be compared against stains on the dress of a woman who is accusing him of raping her over a quarter century ago. Attorney Joseph Tacopina told a Manhattan federal court judge Friday that Trump will give up the sample if lawyers for his accuser, columnist E. Jean Carroll, provide missing pages from a DNA report on the dress first. A lawyer for Carroll responded to the letter Friday, saying the sudden offer to provide DNA after refusing to do so for years was an attempt to delay an April trial and prejudice potential jurors.
Pope worried about Nicaraguan bishop sentenced to 26 years
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis on Sunday expressed sadness and worry at the news that Roman Catholic Bishop Roland Álvarez, an outspoken critic of the Nicaraguan government, had been sentenced to 26 years in prison in the latest move against the Catholic Church and government opponents. Álvarez was sentenced Friday after refusing to get on a flight to the United States with 222 other prisoners, all opponents of President Daniel Ortega. In addition to his prison term, Álvarez was stripped of his Nicaraguan citizenship. The pontiff told the faithful that he was “saddened, not a little” at the news, expressing both his love and concern for Álvarez. He called on the faithful to pray for the politicians responsible “to open their hearts.”
Russia puts Prague-based, anti-war activist on wanted list
TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Russia has put Alexandra Garmazhapova, the founder of the anti-war group Free Buryatia Foundation, on its federal most-wanted list. Russia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs made the announcement Friday. Garmazhapova lives in the Czech capital, Prague, and would face arrest if she returned to Russia. The activist believes the case may have been filed against her under Russia’s law banning the spread of “fake” information about the Russian army. The Free Buryatia Foundation has reported on the draft in the Buryatia region in eastern Siberia and helps draftees from the region terminate military contracts and return from the war in Ukraine.
Arab leaders warn Israeli actions threaten regional turmoil
CAIRO (AP) — Dozens of leaders and senior officials from Arab and Islamic countries have condemned recent Israeli measures in Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank, where violence has surged between Israel and the Palestinians. The meeting in Cairo on Sunday was hosted by the Arab League and attended by President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi of Egypt, Jordan’s King Abdullah II and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. Speakers at the meeting condemned Israel’s “unilateral measures” in Jerusalem and the West Bank, including home demolitions and expanding settlements. They also condemned visits by Israeli officials to the city’s contested holy site, which is sacred to both Jews and Muslims and has often been the epicenter of Israeli-Palestinian unrest.
Nicaraguan bishop who refused exile gets 26 years in prison
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Roman Catholic Bishop Rolando Álvarez, an outspoken critic of Nicaragua’s government, was sentenced to 26 years in prison and stripped of his Nicaraguan citizenship Friday, the latest move by President Daniel Ortega against the Catholic church and his opponents. A day after he...
US blacklists 6 Chinese entities over balloon program
BEIJING (AP) — The United States has blacklisted six Chinese entities it said were linked to Beijing’s aerospace programs as part of its retaliation over an alleged Chinese spy balloon that traversed U.S. airspace. The economic restrictions announced Friday followed the Biden administration’s pledge to consider broader efforts...
Protest outside UK asylum-seeker hotel ends in 15 arrests
LONDON (AP) — An anti-migration protest outside a hotel housing asylum-seekers in northwest England turned violent and resulted in the arrests of 15 people, local police said Saturday. The Merseyside Police department said a police officer and two civilians sustained minor injuries during the disturbance on Friday night in...
Germany to ease visa conditions for some earthquake victims
BERLIN (AP) — The German government wants to temporarily ease visa restrictions for survivors of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria who have close family ties to Germany if they are facing homelessness or were injured. German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser tweeted late Saturday that “it’s about helping in times of need. We want to make it possible for Turkish or Syrian families in Germany to bring close relatives from the disaster region.” German news agency dpa reported that earthquake victims who wish to apply for a three-month visa need to prove that they have close family members in Germany who have German citizenship or a permanent right of residence.
How gun commerce has changed in California since 2010
How gun commerce has changed in California since 2010. Gun sales and ownership have been hotly debated topics in the U.S. for decades, with many interested parties vying to be heard. The 1994 federal assault weapons ban was vigorously lobbied against by the National Rifle Association and other gun rights groups, which argued that the legislation violated the Second Amendment. When the ban expired in 2004, it was not renewed by Congress.
Albanian opposition leads anti-government protest
TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Thousands of supporters of Albania’s political opposition are taking part in an anti-government protest and calling for the prime minister’s resignation for alleged corruption and mishandling of the small Balkan nation’s economy. Sali Berisha, a former president and prime minister of Albania who leads the center-right Democratic Party, and former President Ilir Meta, who leads the left-wing Freedom Party, were among the protesters who gathered in front of the main government building on Saturday and shouted for Prime Minister Edi Rama of the ruling center-left Socialist Party to resign. Protest participants hurled smoke bombs at the main entrance of the government building, where hundreds of police officers formed a line to protect the building.
