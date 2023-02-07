ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NASDAQ

Vanguard Group Increases Position in AGNC Investment (AGNC)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 54.36MM shares of AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC). This represents 9.51% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 47.42MM shares and 9.03% of the company, an increase in shares...
thestockdork.com

The 8 Best Web3 Stocks To Buy Now

Digital assets are rising, and one of the best ways to gain exposure to this budding market is by investing in Web3 stocks. As things stand, these stocks could help multiply your initial investment. But what Web3 stocks are best to buy now? Let’s take a look. Table of...
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Dollar Tree is Under Fire Again

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
msn.com

President Biden warns that the risk of nuclear 'Armageddon' is at its highest point since the Cuban Missile Crisis — 3 top stocks to consider if tensions keep rising

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The Fed’s interest rate decision, the Labor Department’s jobs report and corporate earnings have been dominating headlines lately. But in this day and age, you might also want to pay attention to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine — because the consequences could be dire.
moneyweek.com

HSBC launches 3.99% fixed-rate mortgage

HSBC has launched a five year fixed-rate mortgage with a rate of 3.99% – the first product to offer a rate lower than the Bank of England’s base rate since the mini-Budget in September. Mortgage rates hit a peak of 6.65% in September, and though they have since...
Fortune

How to invest during the Fed’s plan to raise interest rates and beat inflation

Rising interest rates get a bad rap for good reasons: they make credit cards and other borrowing more expensive, they have wreaked havoc on the market, and a slowing economy can trigger a recession. But with any downturn, there comes opportunity. Certain sectors, including financials, healthcare, and international equities that use the U.S. dollar, fare better in high interest rate environments. Here is how you should arrange your portfolio to make the most out of the Fed’s campaign to ease inflation:
CNBC

Mortgage rates drop to the 5% range for the first time since September

The average rate on the 30-year fixed rate mortgage has fallen to 5.99%, Mortgage News Daily said. The rate started this week at 6.21% and fell sharply Wednesday after the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said inflation "has eased somewhat but remains elevated." For someone buying a $400,000 home today...
defenseworld.net

Raymond James & Associates Purchases New Stake in Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 94,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.11% of Marker Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.
defenseworld.net

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 220 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
defenseworld.net

Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
defenseworld.net

Raymond James & Associates Sells 4,597 Shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,597 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in UWM were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
MICHIGAN STATE
defenseworld.net

Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 714 Shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Matthews International worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
defenseworld.net

Quantbot Technologies LP Has $86,000 Stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,098 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
defenseworld.net

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIDA) Trading Up 0.4%

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF Price Performance. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.51 and a 200 day moving average of $40.07. Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF. Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased...
defenseworld.net

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Stock Position Cut by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,723 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Monro were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Comments / 0

Community Policy