Tuscaloosa, AL

Auburn TE target decommits from Alabama

By JD McCarthy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
One of Auburn’s top tight-end targets is back on the market.

Martavious Collins, a four-star prospect, decommitted from Alabama on Monday. He had been committed to the Crimson Tide since July 20, 2022.

“I would like to thank the whole Alabama staff for what they have done for me since my commitment,” Collins wrote on Twitter. “I truly appreciate everyone on the staff for believing in my talents. I am very grateful for the time and energy invested in me. Much love to the Alabama family and best wishes to all.

After thoughts and prayers, I am going to focus on doing what’s best for my future and my family. With that being said, I believe that it is in my best interest to reopen my recruitment.”

The Rome, Georgia, product is listed as an athlete but Auburn is recruiting him as a tight end. He is the No. 19 athlete and No. 176 overall player in the 247Sports Composite ranking. He is also the No. 27 player from Georgia.

Auburn’s newest commit, four-star quarterback Walker White, listed Collins as one of the players he wants to bring with him to Auburn.

Collins has unofficially Auburn multiple times and was most recently on campus on Jan. 14. This visit allowed the 6-foot-3, 241-pound Collins to see the new facilities and meet the new staff.

