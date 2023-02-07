Read full article on original website
Related
9 Most Dangerous Places In Texas After Dark
They always say nothing good happens after dark. According to Only In Your State these are the most dangerous places to be in Texas after dark. If you are planning on visiting one of these cities please be careful. I know many won't be surprised that one local city made the list and a few others aren't far from here.
Are These The 3 Smallest Buc-ee’s In Texas?
Everything in Texas is big right? Well, not everything! When I hear the word Buc-ee's one of the first things that comes to mind is BIG! I mean, have you ever seen a SMALL Buc-ee's? They are known to be huge! And, it's because they are, but NOT all of them are. Yes, some of the first and oldest Buc-ee's were pretty much average size before they became these HUGE stops around Texas!
5 Dangerous Texas Bridges That Have Collapsed And Been Abandoned!
The last thing you want to do is get on a collapsed bridge. Whether it has collapsed at the middle portion of the bridge or somewhere at the end, a collapsed bridge is not good. Whether it was due to time, weather, or catastrophic event, bridges sometimes don't last forever. Some bridges are repaired, and some are abandoned and left to rot. We have found some bridges here in Texas that you definitely want to do a U-Turn on and don't get on! Thing is, most of these bridges are only reachable thru drones nowadays!
Texas Is The Most Stressed Out State? Here is Why We Are So Stressed
An insurance provider for people working overseas released a report on the most stressed states in the U.S., and Texas came out on top. Texas was followed closely by Montana and New Mexico. The report looked at all 50 states and ranked them in areas such as cleanliness, air quality,...
6 Texas Cities Named The Best in America, What Do You Think?
Here are 6 Texas cities that have been listed as the best in the U.S. Check and see if you agree. The biggest city in Texas came in at #11 on the Best Cities in the U.S. With a metro population of over 7 million people, the website names them as the most educated, diverse, and the most hard-working city which gave them their ranking.
Stupid Things People Ask When They Hear You’re From Texas
There are just some things people that are not from Texas just don't get, and movies and TV shows haven't helped out either. Here are some of the stupidest things I have been asked by people when they find out I am from Texas. "Do you have an oil well...
How Many Garage Sales Can You Have In A Year In Texas?
When was the last time you hit up a good garage sale? With all the ONLINE and Market Places on the internet, it's a wonder that the old fashion garage sales still exist. But, it does and I'm glad. Who doesn't like an old fashion garage sale? I still like to wake up on a Saturday morning and hit some up. And, while I like going to garage sales, I don't like having them. Did it once and yes, it's a lot more work than I thought. But, I know people who love to have Garage Sales all the time. So the question came up, how many garage sales can you legally have in the State of Texas? I didn't even know that there was a set amount that you can have.
2 Snacks That You Can Apparently Only Get at Texas Movie Theaters
It's not unusual to walk into a movie theater here in Texas and order some jalapeños for your popcorn and a pickle to go with your snacks. At some theaters, they even ask you when you order popcorn if you want some jalapeños with it. We all know...
Valentine Texas and 5 Other Texas Town Names Perfect For Valentine’s Day!
Texas has some of the coolest and most unique names for TOWNS anywhere in the United States. Any occasion, any theme, Texas has a TOWN name for it! So, with Valentine's Day soon approaching, these 6 TOWN NAMES in TExas make so much sense for Valentine's Day!. #1 • VALENTINE...
Disappearances in Texas: These 12 People Were Last Seen in Midland/Odessa
The Texas Department of Public Safety has a list of 12 people that are missing that were last seen in Midland or Odessa. These missing cases date back to 1980 with the most recent being in 2020, anyone who has any information about any of these missing persons is urged to call the Texas Department of Public Safety Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 512-424-5074.
Top 5 Chores Texans Hate Doing The Most!
Chores. I hate them. I've not met one single soul who has ever said they actually like doing chores. I don't even like the word. My kids complain when they have to get their weekly chores done. The hate runs deep and it starts at a young age. lol But we still do them like it or not, the daily ones, the weekly ones, and everything in between.
Awesome Tater Tots Are Now Available At This Texas Restaurant Chain Here In Texas!
Tots lovers get ready! Tator Tots have just landed in a place that you probably did not expect. And, they are here for the Super Bowl! Yes, when you order your awesome pizza you can now order a side of tots!. • DOMINOS HAS JUST PUT TATER TOTS ON THEIR...
LoneStar 92
Midland, TX
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Lonestar 92 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://lonestar92.com
Comments / 0