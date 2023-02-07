Read full article on original website
Related
AMC's new seating price arrangement draws outrage: 'Nobody wants to go back anyway!'
'The Five' co-hosts discuss whether they would pay more money to have a better seat at the movie theater or just stream movies from the comfort of their own home.
‘80 For Brady’ Changes Box Office Playbook, Lowers Movie Ticket Prices
In a potentially significant move, the new octogenarian comedy 80 for Brady is rewriting the playbook by offering lower ticket prices. The bold experiment comes at a time when theater owners and Hollywood studios are grappling with how to win back older moviegoers in the wake of the pandemic and the rise of streaming. Paramount opens the pic everywhere on Friday. AMC Theatres, the world’s largest circuit, announced this week it’s extending its matinee ticket pricing to all screenings of 80 for Brady in a first-ever promotion for a new title. That could mean a discount of 25 percent to 30...
Column: The real reason AMC just raised prices for 'better' seats
AMC's recent announcement of tiered-pricing based on 'sightline' seating isn't about the prices; it's a push to drive premium membership as a model
U.S. movie theaters to change admission prices
Movie theaters belonging to the AMC Theatres chain, the largest in the United States, will change ticket prices. The company announced that the cost of each ticket will depend on the location of the seats. Thus, the front seats will be the cheapest, while the middle seats will cost more than they do now.
denver7.com
AMC Theatres will base ticket cost on seat location
Are you looking to save a little money at the movies? Where you sit could make a difference. AMC Theatres has recently announced the introduction of Sightline, a program that provides moviegoers with multiple seating options at their theaters. With this new program, ticket prices will be adjusted based on where the seat is located in the theater.
