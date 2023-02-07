Read full article on original website
Football transfer rumours: Man Utd & Liverpool fight for Kolo Muani; Man City's Bellingham worry
90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world.
Football transfer rumours: Mbappe's PSG exit request; Man Utd handed De Jong boost
Thursday's football transfer rumours include PSG and Kylian Mbappe, Man Utd, Barcelona and Frenkie de Jong, Ansu Fati, Erling Haaland & more.
Man Utd 2-2 Leeds: Player ratings as Sancho equaliser rescues Red Devils
Player ratings from the Premier League clash between Man Utd and Leeds - 8 February 2023.
How Erik ten Hag can fix Man Utd midfield in absence of Casemiro & Eriksen after Leeds draw
Fred and Sabitzer failed to run the midfield for Manchester United against Leeds United but they may be tasked with the same job again on Sunday.
Man Utd predicted lineup vs Leeds - Premier League
Predicting the Man Utd lineup to face Leeds in the Premier League.
Man Utd Injuries & suspensions ahead of Leeds trip
The latest injury and suspension news for Manchester United ahead of their trip to Leeds in the Premier League.
How Maya Le Tissier is an example for prospective Man Utd signings
Maya Le Tissier has immediately become a regular starter at Man Utd this season, despite other new signings struggling for game time.
Spurs' stance on selling Harry Kane amid interest from Man Utd & Bayern Munich
Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is determined not to allow striker Harry Kane to join a Premier League rival this summer - no matter the price.
Kieran Trippier previews Marcus Rashford showdown in EFL Cup final
Kieran Trippier believes attack will be the best form of defence when attempting to keep Marcus Rashford quiet in their EFL Cup final clash later this month.
Joao Felix makes Chelsea permanent transfer admission
Joao Felix reflects on his futures with both Chelsea & Atletico Madrid and admits that he's enjoying his loan spell in London.
Next Leeds manager: Arne Slot confirms decision over Feyenoord future
Feyenoord boss Arne Slot confirms where his future lies amid interest from Leeds United.
West Ham 0-7 Chelsea: Player ratings as Blues blitz into Continental Cup final
Player ratings from Chelsea's Continental Cup semi final victory over West Ham
Bournemouth vs Brentford - Premier League: Stats, top goalscorers and assists
Newcastle will try to get back to winning ways when they travel down to face Bournemouth on Saturday. Here are the key stats.
Tottenham fixtures: Spurs games Fraser Forster will start due to Hugo Lloris' injury
Hugo Lloris is set for a two-month spell on the sidelines due to injury. Here are the games his number two, Fraser Forster, will start in his absence.
Nemanja Vidic provides assessment of Erik ten Hag's Man Utd
Nemanja Vidic has revealed his thoughts on the job Erik ten Hag is doing at Manchester United.
Pep Guardiola hits out at Daniel Levy & 9 clubs who voted against Man City for FFP breaches
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola lashes out at the nine clubs who voted to kick them out of the Champions League for previous Financial Fair Play breaches.
Why are Liverpool and Everton rivals? Merseyside derby explained
The Merseyside derby is back on Monday night, so here is the history of the fixture and its origins.
Tottenham predicted lineup vs Leicester - Premier League
Predicting the Tottenham Hotspur starting XI Antonio Conte could pick to face Leicester City.
Football transfer rumours: Tottenham make Kane decision; Real Madrid reach Haaland agreement
Friday's football transfer rumours include Tottenham and Harry Kane, Real Madrid and Erling Haaland, Ben Chilwell, Jude Bellingham, Romelu Lukaku and more.
