DeSantis’ Teenage Girl Problem.
Former President Trump has a lot to say about people and it seems it isn’t always backed up with hard facts. In an interview with Fox News early last year, Trump warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) against running for president in 2024 and threatened him with the release of unflattering information.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look
On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
AOC Part of a Group of Politicians Who Now Stand Accused of Paying a Foreign Agent to Help Their Re-Elections in 2022
Just as the temperature of Chinese-American relations is approaching a boil, a new report shows that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and a handful of other lawmakers paid a Chinese foreign agent to help them keep their jobs during the mid-terms.
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
Disgraced Former NY Democrat Governor Andrew Cuomo Carves Up Biden on Border Crisis
In a scathing report against POTUS, Cuomo says “The Southern states were right.”. Cuomo has recently been very critically outspoken against President Biden’s chaotic open border policy and lighting up this administration’s level of preparedness to address the situation at the border as unprepared, even going as far as to claim that the “southern states were right.”
Gizmodo
FBI Finds New Information About Chinese Spy Balloon
We’re learning new information about the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday. A State Department spokesperson said the balloon was able to collect communications and data via a satellite and had “multiple antennas” in addition to other equipment used “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” Axios reported.
KEYT
Defiant ruling party supporters celebrate in Nicaragua
MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Nicaragua’s ruling Sandinista political machine has mobilized a few thousand of its faithful to celebrate the government’s decision to expel 222 opposition leaders, activists, priests, students and journalists. Waving the red and black flags of the Sandinista National Liberation Front, marchers on Saturday carried out the sort of peaceful public demonstration that the government has denied to the opposition in recent years. President Daniel Ortega has called the prisoners “terrorists” who were sponsored by the U.S. government and sought to destabilize their government. They were given humanitarian parole for two years in the United States.
KEYT
Abortion pill could be pulled off market by Texas lawsuit
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Texas lawsuit could threaten the nationwide availability of medication abortion, which now accounts for the majority of abortions in the U.S. The case filed by abortion opponents who helped challenge Roe v. Wade seeks to reverse a decades-old approval by the Food and Drug Administration. A federal judge appointed by former President Donald Trump could rule this month. If he sides with the plaintiffs, it could halt the supply of the drug mifepristone in all states, both with abortion bans and without. The plaintiffs argue the drug was approved too quickly, but lawyers for the FDA say that’s not true.
KEYT
Cambodia’s Hun Sen receives support pledges on Beijing visit
BEIJING (AP) — Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has received pledges of economic and political support during a meeting in Beijing with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The meeting Friday comes in the middle of Hun Sen’s three-day visit. Cambodia is a key Chinese diplomatic partner, helping dampen criticism of Beijing within the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations. Hun Sen took power in 1998 and with strong Chinese backing has eliminated all democratic threats to his rule and muzzled the press. In return, China has gained an outsized role in Cambodian politics and the economy. In June, China and Cambodia broke ground on a naval port expansion project. Hun Sen is also due to meet with outgoing Premier Li Keqiang.
KEYT
Russia puts Prague-based, anti-war activist on wanted list
TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Russia has put Alexandra Garmazhapova, the founder of the anti-war group Free Buryatia Foundation, on its federal most-wanted list. Russia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs made the announcement Friday. Garmazhapova lives in the Czech capital, Prague, and would face arrest if she returned to Russia. The activist believes the case may have been filed against her under Russia’s law banning the spread of “fake” information about the Russian army. The Free Buryatia Foundation has reported on the draft in the Buryatia region in eastern Siberia and helps draftees from the region terminate military contracts and return from the war in Ukraine.
KEYT
US blacklists 6 Chinese entities over balloon program
BEIJING (AP) — The United States has blacklisted six Chinese entities it said were linked to Beijing’s aerospace programs as part of its retaliation over an alleged Chinese spy balloon that traversed U.S. airspace. The economic restrictions announced Friday followed the Biden administration’s pledge to consider broader efforts...
KEYT
Lawyer: Trump offers DNA to compare against accuser’s dress
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s lawyer says the former president is willing to provide a DNA sample to be compared against stains on the dress of a woman who is accusing him of raping her over a quarter century ago. Attorney Joseph Tacopina told a Manhattan federal court judge Friday that Trump will give up the sample if lawyers for his accuser, columnist E. Jean Carroll, provide missing pages from a DNA report on the dress first. A lawyer for Carroll responded to the letter Friday, saying the sudden offer to provide DNA after refusing to do so for years was an attempt to delay an April trial and prejudice potential jurors.
KEYT
How gun commerce has changed in California since 2010
How gun commerce has changed in California since 2010. Gun sales and ownership have been hotly debated topics in the U.S. for decades, with many interested parties vying to be heard. The 1994 federal assault weapons ban was vigorously lobbied against by the National Rifle Association and other gun rights groups, which argued that the legislation violated the Second Amendment. When the ban expired in 2004, it was not renewed by Congress.
KEYT
Protest outside UK asylum-seeker hotel ends in 15 arrests
LONDON (AP) — An anti-migration protest outside a hotel housing asylum-seekers in northwest England turned violent and resulted in the arrests of 15 people, local police said Saturday. The Merseyside Police department said a police officer and two civilians sustained minor injuries during the disturbance on Friday night in...
KEYT
Iranian President Raisi to visit China to shore up ties
BEIJING (AP) — China says Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will meet with his counterpart Xi Jinping during his three-day trip to Beijing China starting Tuesday as the two U.S. rivals seek further cooperation. China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson made the announcement Sunday, saying Raisi’s visit was at Xi’s invitation. China is a major buyer of Iranian oil and an important source of investment in the Mideast country. In 2021, Iran and China signed a 25-year strategic cooperation agreement that covered major economic activities from oil and mining to industry, transportation and agriculture. Both countries have had tense relations with the United States and have sought to project themselves as a counterweight to American power alongside Russia.
KEYT
Argentina worried over Russian women traveling to give birth
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina’s government is acknowledging concern over the large number of pregnant Russian women who have recently entered the country to give birth as a way to obtain an Argentine passport, claiming that three Russian spies who were recently detained in Slovenia were citizens of the South American country. Immigration authorities forbade six pregnant Russian women from entering Argentina this week — three on Wednesday and three on Thursday — saying they had falsely claimed to be tourists, said Florencia Carignano, the national director for migration. In the last year, 21,757 Russian citizens have entered Argentina, including around 10,500 pregnant women, an official said.
KEYT
New AI voice-cloning tools ‘add fuel’ to misinformation fire
NEW YORK (AP) — An altered video that shows President Joe Biden making comments that attack transgender people was created with a new generation of artificial intelligence tools. With just a few seconds of sample audio, anyone can use these tools to generate audio that mimics a person’s voice. While Hollywood studios have long been able to distort reality in this way, experts say the technology has been democratized without considering how it can fall into the wrong hands and be used to spread disinformation.
KEYT
Nicaraguan bishop who refused exile gets 26 years in prison
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Roman Catholic Bishop Rolando Álvarez, an outspoken critic of Nicaragua’s government, was sentenced to 26 years in prison and stripped of his Nicaraguan citizenship Friday, the latest move by President Daniel Ortega against the Catholic church and his opponents. A day after he...
