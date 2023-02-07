ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Why contraband eggs piling up at the US-Mexico border

By Josh DuBose, Annie Rose Ramos
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ztcIa_0kfHiLXA00

( KTLA ) — With the price of eggs in California nearly tripling in the past year, many people are going farther to find cheaper prices, even crossing the border into Mexico. But at the San Ysidro crossing between San Diego and Tijuana, hundreds and hundreds of eggs are sitting behind closed doors.

Rosie Maizuss, chief agricultural specialist with U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, is responsible for all food entering the port. She explained why the eggs are sitting at the crossing.

“They are here because eggs are prohibited from Mexico,” she told KTLA.

Eggs have been expensive all year, how soon could we see relief?

Maizuss said her agents are seizing more eggs than ever before at the border.

“Hundreds upon hundreds of people bringing boxes. All of these eggs will be destroyed,” she said.

The primary reason the eggs are destroyed is that they can potentially carry HPAI, better known as bird flu. An outbreak of the disease is of the main reasons for the skyrocketing price of eggs nationally.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports the average national price for a dozen eggs is just under $3.40. Just a year ago, it was $1.30. That’s about a 161% increase in costs.

“(Bird flu) is approximately in 47 states,” Maizuss explained. “It cost a lot to eradicate, and we depend a lot on this product. So, we basically want to get rid of this problem, so want to take care of this risk.”

From the border crossing station, the eggs will be taken to a nearby waste facility where they’ll be steamed, sterilized and thrown away. Officials at the border say they’re throwing out thousands of eggs per week.

According to Maizuss, people are saying they are purchasing eggs in Mexico for their families because of the high cost of eggs in the U.S.

Hanson Car, from Los Angeles, was one of those people stopped at the border for trying to bring in two cartons of eggs. Car said he didn’t know bringing the eggs in from Mexico was illegal.

“We eat every day at least two eggs,” he said. “I know about the bird flu in the U.S., but I did not know it has to do with Mexico.”

People who turn their eggs in at the border are free to go, but if you’re caught smuggling eggs into the country, you can face civil penalties or fines.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Arizona border city Yuma on brink of collapse after migrant crisis toll

Officials in an Arizona border town say they get a weekly flood of migrants totaling 6 percent of their population — and the dire scenario has driven the area to the brink of collapse. Yuma has fewer than 100,000 residents, yet the town sees 6,000 migrants illegally crossing its border with Mexico every week, for a total of more than half a million people in the past few years, exasperated Yuma County Supervisor Jonathan Lines told Fox News. “The average for Yuma on a weekly basis is 6,000 people coming across. Of those 6,000, we have 1,000 to 2,000 ‘gotaways’ — people...
YUMA, AZ
Vice

Inside El Chapo’s Son’s House After a Deadly Gunfight

JESÚS MARÍA, Mexico—The early morning visitors to Ovidio Guzmán’s mansion didn’t knock. They opened fire, riddling the massive wood double-doors with hundreds of bullet holes, leaving one side hanging precariously by one hinge. Inside, the living room was ransacked, high-end, minimalist furniture made of...
americanmilitarynews.com

New DHS emails: Migrants overrunning bus drivers, attacking agents and more

Migrants crossing the southern border of the U.S. have been documented seeking to escape Department of Homeland Security (DHS) custody, including assaults against agents. The emails revealing the attempts were obtained by the Heritage Foundation’s Oversight Project to share insights into the plight of Border Patrol agents. “Our [Border...
TEXAS STATE
News Talk 860 KSFA

Drugs Are Not The Only Things Being Smuggled at the TX Border

Did you know that prohibited foods and animals are becoming a big problem at the Texas/Mexico border? Over a four-day period ending on Sunday, Jan. 8, CBP agriculture specialists at Laredo Port of Entry international bridges made 540 interceptions of prohibited plant materials, 221 interceptions of prohibited animal materials, and issued 57 penalties totaling $18,375 in fines.
TEXAS STATE
ABC News

Overturned pickup truck with 14 bodies found in Mexico canal

MEXICO CITY -- Authorities in northern Mexico say they have found the bodies of 14 people in an overturned pickup truck submerged in a canal. The civil defense office in the northern border state of Nuevo Leon said Wednesday that five Guatemalan identification cards or passports were found on the bodies.
TEXAS STATE
KTSM

Cat with gang tattoo discovered in Cereso prison

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Mexican officials have recovered nine pets from inside the cells of multiple inmates at Cereso prison located in Ciudad Juarez. One of them being a hairless cat, also known as a sphynx, which seemed to be branded with a tattoo, displaying a symbol used by the members of the Mexicles […]
EL PASO, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

14K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy