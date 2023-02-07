Read full article on original website
FOX 28 Spokane
Free goodies and good pets! SCRAPS hosts adoption days for Valentine’s Day
SPOKANE, Wash. – Future pet parents, here’s some good news: SCRAPS is having a Valentine’s adoption event!. This Friday and Saturday from 12-4 p.m., anyone can walk into SCRAPS and adopt their new best friend, without scheduling an appointment. Recently, the county shelter has been at or...
dpgazette.com
Pet Business Owners Hand Over Operations
Pictured on the left is Danielle Prosser and on the right is Leslie Stansbury. Photos provided by Grrs ‘n’ Purrs Grooming. Leslie & Dan Stansbury have been successful pet-related business owners in the Deer Park community for over 30 years and serving as community leaders. In January, they handed over their businesses to Isaiah and Danielle Prosser.
FOX 28 Spokane
Hazardous tree removed from veteran’s yard by community volunteers
MEAD, Wash. – Volunteers from Veterans Community Response came together Thursday morning to help one local veteran in Mead. Kevin Knerr is medically retired from the U.S. military. He moved to his home in Mead two years ago, and one hazardous tree has worried him ever since. The large...
KXLY
Veterinarian shortage puts pet appointments on hold
SPOKANE, Wash. -- Veterinary clinics across the Inland Northwest are full, with appointments and surgeries booked out weeks and even months in advance. It's a strain that pet owners are experiencing nationwide, and there's a combination of reasons why.
Coeur d'Alene mother and son homeless after car drives through their home
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — For three years, Macaela Goolsby and her son shared laughs and made memories in their Coeur d'Alene home. But, in one moment, years of memories were gone. "Nobody goes to bed thinking their whole life is going to be destroyed," Goolsby said. A car had...
'I love him even more' | Dog saves owner's life by alerting neighbors of medical emergency
SPOKANE, Wash. — A local dog brought a new meaning to "Man's Best Friend" after he alerted neighbors that his owner was having a medical emergency and, ultimately, saved his life. Chris Totterer was found unconscious in his Spokane home on Jan. 31. Thankfully, Totterer's dog, Milo, acted quickly...
inlander.com
A couple who recently moved to Spokane resolve to explore the region's restaurants, from A to Z
What happens in Vegas doesn't always stay there. When Tricia and Randy Pinola relocated from the Southwest to Spokane two years ago, they brought along memories of dining adventures in what is arguably one of the most dense restaurant regions in the country — close to 3,000 in all.
KXLY
Crews move Camp Hope fencing 45 feet inward
SPOKANE, Wash. — WSDOT says contractor crews began moving the fencing surrounding Camp Hope on Tuesday. Crews have been preparing for weeks to move people who live at Camp Hope from the southern fence line near Second Avenue more north within the camp.
FOX 28 Spokane
Local restaurant gets broken into overnight
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Supper Club was broken into early Tuesday morning, as an unknown suspect appeared to have smashed the front glass window with a rock. “Damn it. Just God damn it,” the official Facebook page said in a post announcing the news. “I would like just one single moment where things go right and I don’t have to fight so freaking hard to stay standing.”
'Can't do it anymore' | Customers notice increasing food prices in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash — Food Prices have been increasing in Spokane due to inflation, the changing landscape of the region and state minimum wage increases, but Dick's Hamburgers has worked to keep their prices as low as possible. Jamie McBride has worked at Dick's Hamburgers for 30 years and in...
KXLY
Spokane Valley deputies rescue dog that fell in icy lake
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A dog is alive and well thanks to efforts from the Spokane County Sheriff's Office and Spokane Valley Fire Department. Spokane Valley deputies and the Emergency Operations Team responded Saturday night to Shelley Lake where a dog had fallen through the ice.
Magnolia Street Bridge demolition to cause I-90 closure
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Magnolia Street Pedestrian bridge is permanently closed and will be demolished this Saturday night. I-90 will be closed in both directions from the Division Street interchange and the Freya/Thor interchange Feb. 11 - 12. Washington State Department of Transportation will begin lane closures at 8PM...
2 Spokane County parcels up for auction by state
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — During its Tuesday meeting, the Washington State Board of Natural Resources (DNR) approved the auctions of two parcels in Spokane County. The auction comes after DNR determined the pieces of land were no longer suitable to be managed by the department. The auctions will be taking place this spring.
KXLY
Woman found dead after not picking up kids from daycare, suspect arrested
SPOKANE, Wash. -- Spokane Police say a man arrested for killing his ex-girlfriend in North Spokane tried to break into her apartment just one day before. At around 7 p.m. on Thursday, officers went to check on Fatimah Alghazwi who lived in an apartment on W. Sinto Ave. and N. Howard St.
KREM
Collision blocking eastbound I-90 at Freya Street interchange cleared
SPOKANE, Wash. — Update: The collision was cleared and traffic is moving again on I-90 in Spokane. The right lane of eastbound I-90 at the Freya Street Interchange is currently blocked due to a one-car collision with a pole. Travelers should plan accordingly for delays and slow travel times.
FOX 28 Spokane
1 killed, two injured in drive-by shooting south of Liberty Park in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. – One person was killed, and two others injured in a drive-by shooting in East Central Spokane Wednesday evening, authorities said. SPD did not provide an update on the conditions of the two other victims. According to the Spokane Police Department (SPD), officers are looking for a...
KXLY
Spokane woman faces $100,000 fine for failing to file taxes
SPOKANE, Wash. - 54-year-old Rhonda Ackerman pleaded guilty to two counts of willfully failing to file tax returns. She faces up to one year in prison, and a $100,000 fine, followed by one year of supervised release. According to court documents, Ackerman failed to file federal income tax returns from...
FOX 28 Spokane
KXLY
Four arrested in deadly shooting in Spokane's South Perry District
SPOKANE, WA -- Four people have been arrested, including a 16-year-old, in connection to a drive-by shooting in the South Perry District that left two people wounded and a 17-year-old dead Wednesday night. According to court documents, 18-year-old Hagen Charbonneau was arrested Thursday near an apartment complex in the area...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Valley police investigate death near Havana and 2nd
One person was found dead near Havana and 2nd in Spokane Valley Wednesday evening, according to police on the scene. Officers said the investigation will continue into the night.
