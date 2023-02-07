ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

dpgazette.com

Pet Business Owners Hand Over Operations

Pictured on the left is Danielle Prosser and on the right is Leslie Stansbury. Photos provided by Grrs ‘n’ Purrs Grooming. Leslie & Dan Stansbury have been successful pet-related business owners in the Deer Park community for over 30 years and serving as community leaders. In January, they handed over their businesses to Isaiah and Danielle Prosser.
DEER PARK, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Hazardous tree removed from veteran’s yard by community volunteers

MEAD, Wash. – Volunteers from Veterans Community Response came together Thursday morning to help one local veteran in Mead. Kevin Knerr is medically retired from the U.S. military. He moved to his home in Mead two years ago, and one hazardous tree has worried him ever since. The large...
MEAD, WA
KXLY

Veterinarian shortage puts pet appointments on hold

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Veterinary clinics across the Inland Northwest are full, with appointments and surgeries booked out weeks and even months in advance. It's a strain that pet owners are experiencing nationwide, and there's a combination of reasons why.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Crews move Camp Hope fencing 45 feet inward

SPOKANE, Wash. — WSDOT says contractor crews began moving the fencing surrounding Camp Hope on Tuesday. Crews have been preparing for weeks to move people who live at Camp Hope from the southern fence line near Second Avenue more north within the camp.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Local restaurant gets broken into overnight

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Supper Club was broken into early Tuesday morning, as an unknown suspect appeared to have smashed the front glass window with a rock. “Damn it. Just God damn it,” the official Facebook page said in a post announcing the news. “I would like just one single moment where things go right and I don’t have to fight so freaking hard to stay standing.”
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Spokane Valley deputies rescue dog that fell in icy lake

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A dog is alive and well thanks to efforts from the Spokane County Sheriff's Office and Spokane Valley Fire Department. Spokane Valley deputies and the Emergency Operations Team responded Saturday night to Shelley Lake where a dog had fallen through the ice.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KREM2

Magnolia Street Bridge demolition to cause I-90 closure

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Magnolia Street Pedestrian bridge is permanently closed and will be demolished this Saturday night. I-90 will be closed in both directions from the Division Street interchange and the Freya/Thor interchange Feb. 11 - 12. Washington State Department of Transportation will begin lane closures at 8PM...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

2 Spokane County parcels up for auction by state

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — During its Tuesday meeting, the Washington State Board of Natural Resources (DNR) approved the auctions of two parcels in Spokane County. The auction comes after DNR determined the pieces of land were no longer suitable to be managed by the department. The auctions will be taking place this spring.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KREM

Collision blocking eastbound I-90 at Freya Street interchange cleared

SPOKANE, Wash. — Update: The collision was cleared and traffic is moving again on I-90 in Spokane. The right lane of eastbound I-90 at the Freya Street Interchange is currently blocked due to a one-car collision with a pole. Travelers should plan accordingly for delays and slow travel times.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Spokane woman faces $100,000 fine for failing to file taxes

SPOKANE, Wash. - 54-year-old Rhonda Ackerman pleaded guilty to two counts of willfully failing to file tax returns. She faces up to one year in prison, and a $100,000 fine, followed by one year of supervised release. According to court documents, Ackerman failed to file federal income tax returns from...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

1 killed, 2 injured in drive-by shooting in Perry District

SPOKANE, Wash. – One person was killed and two others were injured in a drive-by shooting in East Central Spokane Wednesday evening, authorities said. SPD did not provide an update on the conditions of the two other victims. According to the Spokane Police Department (SPD), officers are looking for...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Four arrested in deadly shooting in Spokane's South Perry District

SPOKANE, WA -- Four people have been arrested, including a 16-year-old, in connection to a drive-by shooting in the South Perry District that left two people wounded and a 17-year-old dead Wednesday night. According to court documents, 18-year-old Hagen Charbonneau was arrested Thursday near an apartment complex in the area...
SPOKANE, WA

