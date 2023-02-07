Read full article on original website
Disorderly conduct call results in arrest on multiple charges, including obstruction
The Brownwood Police Department issued the following press release Tuesday morning:. On Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at approximately 2:15 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Yellow Rose Estates, in the 3300 block of Stephen F Austin, regarding a report of Disorderly Conduct. A 911 call came from that home, but the caller hung up. Communications officers returned the call and could hear a female asking for police assistance as a male subject was intoxicated and holding a knife.
Comanche Police make arrest for deadly conduct after shots fired
The Comanche Police Department posted the following information on its Facebook page Wednesday morning:. On January 27th, 2023, the Comanche Police Department responded to a call of multiple shots fired in a residential neighborhood located at about the 300 block of Sunset Drive in the city limits of Comanche. One person in connection with this shooting, Efrain Rios Jr., was taken into custody and admitted to being the shooter. Efrain Rios Jr. is an adult under the Texas Penal Code and was charged with Deadly Conduct that will be filed with the 220th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. It was determined that this was a targeted incident, and no one was injured. As the investigation continues, other charges may be filed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Santa Anna Man Re-Arrested After More Victims Come Forward
The Coleman Police Department previously reported about the recent arrest of Malcolm Todd McMillan, 54, of Santa Anna, Texas for Financial Abuse of an Elderly Individual. On February 6, 2023, McMillan was re-arrested in Santa Anna by the Santa Anna Police Department and Coleman County Sheriff’s Office after a Motion to Revoke Felony Probation warrant was issued for McMillan.
Brown County Grand Jury Meets, Returns Indictments
During the January 2023 session of the Brown County Grand Jury, 25 true bills were returned against 23 people. Ervin Ray Chambers: Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; Retaliation. Johnny Savala Salazar aka Johnny Salazar aka Juan Salazar: Possession of a controlled substance-drug free zone – repeat offender. Joshua...
Brownwood police warning residents of scams circulating in the area
BROWNWOOD, Texas — Brownwood police are warning residents of multiple scams circulating in the area. According to a social media post, police have been made aware of two different scams. The first scam involved several homes in Brownwood being listed for sale in online forums as 'for rent'. Scammers are asking interested renters over the phone to send money before they view the home in person.
HAPPENING NOW: Three hospitalized after Callahan County crash
CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Three people were hospitalized after a crash in Callahan County Thursday afternoon. The crash happened on Highway 36 near CR 238 in Eula around 2:00 p.m. First responders told KTAB and KRBC one pickup was attempting to make a U-turn when it was t-boned by a 2nd pickup that was […]
Court Records 2/10/23
The following cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office from February 3 through February 9:. Morley, Robert Corey, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi, 2 counts. Alvarez, Sandra Yvette, Possession of Marijuana < 2-oz. Bastardo, Cameron Zachary Taylor, Driving While Intoxicated. Bishop, Brandy Byars, Driving While Intoxicated. Delarosa, Zachary...
Man evading police causes fatal crash in Eastland
EASTLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A crash in Eastland resulted in the death of a driver unlawfully evading arrest and non-life-threatening injuries to a passenger, according to a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety. The incident happened on I-20, one mile west of Eastland around 4:20 p.m. on February 3. The male driver, […]
Pencie Doris “P.D.” Franke, 85, of Brownwood
Pencie Doris “P.D.” Franke, age 85, of Brownwood finished the purpose of her earthly life on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. Services for Pencie are pending with Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Samuel Sauceda, 49, of Brownwood
Samuel Sauceda, age 49, of Brownwood, passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. Services for Samuel are pending with Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Sonic on Austin Avenue to close for remodeling on Feb. 13
The Sonic location on Austin Avenue in Brownwood will be closed beginning Monday, Feb. 13 for a remodeling project. No estimated time was available on when the location will re-open. The Sonic on West Commerce and the Sonic on Early Blvd. will both remain open during normal business hours.
Victory Life Church holds first rescue home ribbon cutting
Wednesday night, Victory Life Church held its ribbon cutting and offered a tour to the congregation of Russell House, the first of at least four rescue homes that will eventually be located on the property. The Russell House, named after Scott and Donna Russell of Blanket, is the first of...
Lucy Havens, 99
On Monday, February 6th, Mattie Louise Havens, passed away at the age of 99 in her Dallas home. A “going home” service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 11, 2023 at the Cowboy Campgrounds in Coleman County. She was born in Caro, Texas in Nacogdoches County...
DIANE ADAMS: Mysterious Cairns of West Central Texas
Along the creeks and rivers and on the high ridges of West Central Texas, within an approximate circle of 14 contiguous counties stretching from Brown to Taylor and Coke counties, and north to the Salt Fork of the Brazos River, the remains of ancient rock cairns can still be seen. The cairns are the relics of an older civilization, erected by inhabitants that settled here before the more nomadic and warlike Apaches and then Comanches. The people who built these structures are still a mystery today. What kind of people were they, and why did they build so many of these rock mounds?
Joyce Mae Sims-Gerking-Westmoreland, 80, of Cross Plains
Joyce Mae Sims-Gerking-Westmoreland age 80 passed away on January 29, 2023 at her home in Cross Plains, TX. Joy was born Saturday, March 14, 1942 in Erie, Pennsylvania to Paul and Dorothy Fisher. She graduated from Reedley High School in Reedley, CA. Joy married Bill J. Sims in 1959 in Orange Cove, California and they began a life together that blessed them with 6 children. They divorced in 1975 and she settled in Cross Plains, TX with her 4 younger children. She later married Ross Gerking who became Mayor of Cross Plains for a few years. A few years after his death, she moved to Boron, California with her new husband James Westmoreland. After his passing some 4 years ago, she returned to Cross Plains to rejoin the community she loved. Joy Loved music and to sing and dance. She enjoyed watching a good scary movie, her pretty flowers and her collection of dolls. Joy lived to travel and did quite often, visiting the western states. Joyce was a hard worker, and it was important for her to provide for her children the best she could. She would often say, “If there’s a will, there’s a way.” She was a problem solver for sure. Joy was a good friend to many and loved to laugh enjoy life.
Kenneth Roy Tubbs
Kenneth Roy Tubbs passed away February 10, 2023. Services are pending with Heartland Funeral Home in Early, Texas.
Parent Info and Resource Fair Tonight in Brookesmith
Brookesmith ISD will host the Parent Information and Resource Fair tonight (Friday) in the school cafeteria. The event will begin at 6 pm and end at 8 pm. Up to 17 agencies and organizations may be represented, including Brown County Health Department, Maximus (STAR MEDICAID), Texas State Technical College, Ranger College and the Texas Workforce Commission.
Hector Vasquez
Visitation for Hector Vasquez will be at Heartland Funeral Home, Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 5:00 PM, Rosary at 6:00 PM in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel in Early. Mass will be held at 10 AM, Monday, February 13, 2023 at St. Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church with interment to follow at Eastlawn Memorial Park.
Ronnie Lee Massey, 46, of Bangs
Ronnie Lee Massey, age 46, of Bangs passed away Friday, February 3, 2023. Graveside Services for Ronnie will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 18, 2023, at Jordan Springs Cemetery in Brownwood, with Bill Slaymaker officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood. Ronnie was...
Managing Editor for Texas Scorecard to Speak in Brownwood
The Pecan Valley Republican Women cordially extends an invitation to members of the community to attend their upcoming monthly meeting Thursday February 16, 6:00 PM. at the Brownwood Country Club. Featured as guest speaker will be the Managing Editor for Texas Scorecard, Brandon Waltens. PLEASE RSVP TO REBECCA, 325-998-3880 no...
